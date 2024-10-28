Struggling to Lose Belly Fat? Dr. Oz Recommends Doing These 2 Things

Unfortunately, the solution to burning stubborn belly fat isn’t as straightforward as it is for sculpted arms or toned calves. It will take a lot more—physically and mentally—than bodyweight exercises, although those will help! According to Dr. Oz’s advice column, “ roundness, not BMI [body mass index], is a more accurate measure of health risks,” including cardiovascular events like heart attack.

Men are more likely to develop a “front porch” than premenopausal women, notes Dr. Oz. However, the cause of belly fat is relatively the same across both men and women: “Indulging in sugary foods and beverages, overprocessed foods, alcohol, smoking, a low-protein diet, poor sleep habits, stress, and lack of physical activity.”

In his column, Dr. Oz says the secret to losing stubborn belly fat comes down to two things: diet and exercise. More specifically, he recommends following a plant-based diet and aiming for at least five hours (or 300 minutes) of exercise per week.

Adopting a plant-based diet can be ideal for those who are looking to lose weight but aren’t ready to cut out—or simply don’t want to give up—chicken and hamburgers for good. The diet prioritizes foods that derive from plants, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans. However, you can still eat animal products like red meat, eggs, and milk.

“It doesn't mean that you are vegetarian or vegan and never eat meat or dairy. Rather, you are proportionately choosing more of your foods from plant sources,” per a health blog published by Harvard Medical School.

If fruits and veggies aren’t core staples in your main meals, try incorporating more salads, smoothies, and healthy snacks like veggies and hummus. You can swap cookies with fruit for dessert and challenge yourself to cook one vegetarian meal per week, says Harvard Medical School.

However, the key is to avoid “red and processed meats and sugar-added foods” as much as possible, says Dr. Oz.

He also advises that a plant-based diet used in conjunction with a structured workout regimen can help you get a slimmer waist. Dr. Oz prescribes 300 minutes of physical activity per week, which equates to five one-hour-long workouts.

Deadlifts, burpees, rowing, push-ups, and squatting are effective ways to burn belly fat , per Men’s Health. In addition to strength training, Mayo Clinic recommends moderate aerobic exercises like brisk walking, biking, and swimming, plus vigorous activities like running and swimming laps.

To prevent injury, start small and gently work your way up to incorporating more frequent, vigorous forms of activity. Dr. Oz echoed this sentiment in a weight-loss blog published by Oprah Magazine.

“Once you've established a regular cardio routine, add two or three weight training sessions on nonconsecutive days to your weekly workouts,” he wrote. “Everyone naturally gains some fat as they age, but building muscle tone can significantly slow the production of belly fat.”

And while “core exercises will strengthen your abs,” they “won’t eliminate” underlying belly fat. “To do that, you have to ramp up your overall calorie burn with cardio,” he added.

At the end of the day, the most important thing is that you’re taking action to get your health back on track.

“As [belly fat] forms between your organs, deep within your abdominal cavity, it secretes proteins that can trigger chronic inflammation, putting you at risk for heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer,” Dr. Oz wrote in his blog. But with the right plan, “getting rid of belly fat is simpler than you might think.”