Netflix Quietly Released a Must-Watch Documentary Everyone’s Talking About

Ready, Steady, CutNetflix really does offer something for everyone—but true crime is one genre where the streaming giant truly shines. Fans of Netflix hits such as Worst Roommate Ever are sure to love Worst Ex Ever, which is currently at the top of the Netflix charts. This true crime series tells the stories of relationships that went very badly wrong. “From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies,” Netflix says. Here’s what you need to know about the new show everyone’s talking about.

Topping the Netflix Charts Netflix Worst Ex Ever launched on August 28 and had 8.4 million views in the first week. It’s not light watching by any means—the show covers intimate partner violence and abuse, so please be aware of potentially distressing content before streaming the docuseries.

Worst Ex Ever Episode 1 Netflix Here is how Netflix describes episode 1, spoiler-free: “One night in the small town of Grants Pass, Oregon, Angie receives a distressing call from her friend Justine. When Angie shows up to Justine’s house, she comes across a terrible discovery that leads to a statewide police hunt for Justine’s boyfriend of two months, a dangerous man named Benjamin Foster.” "What really jumped out to me in the first episode is how expertly woven together these three women’s narratives are, all of them strangers to each other, but for the fact that they dated the same Oregon native. Early on, I thought how his rugged good looks and love of nature and animals would be anyone’s natural swipe right on a dating app—until I watched the toxic trail of terror and destruction left in the wake of multiple assaults and an interstate manhunt," writes Dana Dickey, reviewing the series for PureWow.

Netflix's spoiler-free description of episode 2 is as follows: "Seemona, a financial adviser and small-business owner, lives a busy life in Queens, New York. Despite working long days, she manages to meet a police officer named Jerry Ramrattan, and the two hit it off. But after two years together, Seemona gets a shocking call alleging Jerry isn't who he says he is. When she confronts him, he turns violent, then launches a years-long campaign of torment." "Each episode has a strong pace and uses real police footage, first-hand accounts from the victims/survivors, former police, family, friends, lawyers, corroborators, and more. All help shape the cases and show the audience how their relationship was built, how it ended, what happened, how we're taken through the investigation, and the outcome. This format becomes familiar quickly and puts the audience at ease," says Romey Norton in Ready, Steady, Cut.

Worst Ex Ever Episode 3 Netflix Netflix describes episode 3 as: “Despite her seemingly shy nature, Rosa Hill quickly bonds with Eric during a group hike in Alameda, California, and the two eventually get married. As their relationship deteriorates amid Rosa’s control issues, Rosa and her mother, Mei Li, enact a bizarre scheme to gain sole custody of Eric and Rosa’s child, putting his family in grave danger.” If that sounds like a movie, it's likely because the show, although non-fiction, comes from Blumhouse, maker of horror films like Megan. "Worst Ex Ever, like other Blumhouse true crime docuseries, tells its stories in an efficient, straightforward manner that keeps viewers’ attention, even if there are a lot of complicating factors," wrote Joel Keller in Decider.