7 Netflix Shows You Should Binge Before They're Removed Next Month

Netflix is notorious for unexpectedly canceling or yanking shows without much warning—you just never know which shows or movies are being moved to a different streaming service (remember when Peacock took back all of The Office and Parks and Recreation?). While there is plenty of new content coming up on the streaming giant, it’s also time to say bye-bye to some shows worth watching. Here are 7 shows you should catch up on before Netflix removes them in the next four weeks.
1. Beyblade Burst Surge (Season 1)
Netflix
Fans have until October 16 to watch Beyblade Burst Surge. Fans of Japanese animation will love the series about two brothers training to become Beyblade legends before starting a revolution that could overturn the sport.
2. Spotless (Season 1)
Netflix
Fans of mob crime shows will enjoy this series about the law-abiding owner of a crime scene cleaning service who is forced into business with a powerful mob boss thanks to his estranged outlaw brother. Spotless season 1 leaves the streaming service on October 16.
3. Love Naggers (1 Season)
Netflix
Korean talk show Love Naggers season 1 leaves Netflix on October 21. “Accidentally clicked on a random episode one day while I was watching another show, and I’ve been hooked on it since,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “The cast work well with one another with meaningful discussions, and I love how we get updates sometimes on previous stories. My favorite cast member is probably Joo Woo-jae although I like all of them really.”
4. The Untamed (1 Season) October
Netflix
Fantasy Chinese drama The Untamed leaves Netflix on October 25. Wei Wuxian and good friend Lan Wangji, two talented disciples from respected clans, work together to solve a series of dark mysteries.
5. Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3
Netflix
Fans of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s award-winning sketch comedy show have until October 31 to catch up. The duo discuss pop culture, and everyday life over three seasons.
6. Wentworth (Seasons 1-8)
Netflix
Wentworth is leaving Netflix on October 27. This Australian drama series about the inmates and staff of Wentworth Correctional Centre is compelling viewing.
7. Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Netflix
Fans of Laguna Beach have until November 10 to watch the cult reality show that propelled Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari to stardom. The early ‘00s soundtrack alone makes it worth watching.