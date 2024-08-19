10 Netflix Shows and Movies Coming in September 2024

September is the perfect month to batten down the hatches, get cozy inside your home, and binge-watch some very entertaining new movies and TV shows from Netflix. The streaming giant has an excellent lineup already confirmed for the month, with old favorites making a return and new Netflix originals expected to break records. We’ve got reality TV, romance, drama, comedy, documentaries, and more. Here are 10 movies and TV shows coming in September.

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (LIVE) Netflix Who doesn’t want to watch two grown men forcing hot dogs down their gullets live on TV? “Watch live on September 2 as hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut faces off against rival Takeru Kobayashi in the ultimate wiener-takes-all competition,” Netflix says. We’ll be there.

Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix She’s back! Lily Collins returns as the titular character on September 12. “The course of love never goes smoothly,” creator Darren Star tells The Hollywood Reporter about what’s next for Emily and Gabriel. “There’ll be unexpected obstacles, but more than that, I think as they really get to know each other, they sort of see each other less as fantasies. The infatuation period is over, and it’s about being more realistic about who they are.”

Uglies Netflix Coming September 13, Joey King stars in this sci-fi movie with Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) and Laverne Cox. “In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend,” says Netflix.

His Three Daughters Netflix Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon play the daughters in the movie about three estranged sisters reuniting in New York to watch over their sick father. The film plays in select theaters starting on September 6 and hits Netflix on September 20.

Nobody Wants This Netflix Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in this romance about an unlikely couple. “This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy,” show creator Erin Foster tells Tudum . “But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable (there’s nothing to complain about). So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard. Nobody Wants This, but we do, and that’s all that matters.” All 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This Season 1 premiere on September 26.

Call The Midwife (Season 13) Netflix The latest season of the cozy UK show airs on September 2. “In impoverished East London in the '50s and '60s, a group of midwives — some of whom are also nuns — find joy and heartbreak in and outside their work,” Netflix describes the cult favorite.

The Perfect Couple Netflix Starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, The Perfect Couple is based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times best-selling novel. The six-episode series airs on September 5.

Apollo 13: Survival Netflix Apollo 13: Survival airs on September 5. “Just nine months after Neil Armstrong landed on the moon, NASA faced its greatest crisis — three astronauts stranded halfway to the moon on a spacecraft that had suffered a catastrophic explosion,” Netflix describes the documentary.

Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) Netflix Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) airs on September 19. “My imagination was always really sparked by the Norse gods... Thor, Odin, an adventure story about love and redemption and revenge set in this amazing landscape,” creator Zach Snyder told Netflix. “It just really made me want to dig in and get involved.”