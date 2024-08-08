 Skip to content
15 Most Binge-Worthy Netflix TV Shows Ranked by the Best

Say bye-bye to decision fatigue with this list.

By Ferozan Mast
August 8, 2024
By Ferozan Mast
August 8, 2024

With so much top-quality entertainment available it can be a mission just deciding what to watch. And how do you even know if you're watching something worth the time and investment? Luckily, Rotten Tomatoes is nice enough to not only rank shows in terms of what the critics think, but more importantly, what the viewers really love. Based on that metric, here are 15 of the most binge-worthy Netflix TV shows streaming right now, ranked from number 15 to the number one show that gets 100% fresh reviews. Enjoy!

15
The Decameron

The Decameron
Netflix

Set during the Black Death in 1348, The Decameron scores 66% on Rotten Tomatoes. "As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreats to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos," says Netflix of this delightfully funny and weird show.

14
Unstable

Netflix - Unstable
Netflix

Unstable scores 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring an ageless Rob Lowe, the show is about an introvert tasked with saving his biotech entrepreneur father from making disastrous decisions.

13
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam

Netflix - Dirty Pop, The Boy Band Scandal
Netflix

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam scores 67% on the audience meter, which means there are plenty of millennials still mad about the mistreatment of their favorite 90s boy bands. Howie Dorough and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys appear in the documentary exposing the rise and fall of svengali Lou Pearlman.

12
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Netflix - A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
Netflix

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has a solid 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, proving there are few things more watchable than a low-key murder mystery. "Five years after the murder of a 17-year-old girl in a sleepy English town, one student is determined to uncover the truth and find the real killer," reads the Netflix description of the show.

11
The Umbrella Academy

Netflix - The Umbrella Academy
Netflix

The Umbrella Academy scores 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a cast including Elliot Page and Tom Hopper. "Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets — and a looming threat to humanity," reads the Netflix description of the show. Which just goes to show superhero movies and shows will never go out of style.

10
3 Body Problem

Netflix - 3 Body Problem
Netflix

3 Body Problem scores 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has an impressive list of producers including David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Brad Pitt. "A fateful decision in 1960s China echoes across space and time to a group of scientists in the present, forcing them to face humanity's greatest threat," says RT.

9
Sweet Home

Netflix - Sweet Home
Netflix

Sweet Home scores 83%, earning it a well-deserved spot in the best Korean survivor-horror stable of movies and shows. Humans turn into monsters, and the normies fight to survive. In other words, the usual.

8
The Night Agent

Netflix - The Night Agent
Netflix

The Night Agent scores 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on Matthew Quirk's novel, lowly FBI agent Gabriel Basso gets that one phone call which is never supposed to happen, and gets caught up in a conspiracy in this action thriller.

7
Kleo

Netflix - Kleo
Netflix

Spy drama Kleo scores 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Set after the fall of the Berlin Wall, this crime drama stars Jella Haase as a secret agent bent on getting revenge on whoever betrayed her.

6
Vikings: Valhalla

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3
Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla scores 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. "Ahundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history," reads the Netflix description of this sequel to Vikings.

5
Evil

Netflix - Evil
Netflix

Evil scores 96% on Rotten Tomatoes—you guys really love your horror! Psychologist Kristen Bouchard and priest-in-training David Acousta investigate a backlog of spooky mysteries in the church, including demonic possessions and miracles. Don't watch this one alone.

4
Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 2
Netflix

Cobra Kai scores a well-deserved 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in this The Karate Kid spin-off. It's wildly popular for a reason—the showrunners are respectful to the original material while breathing new life into the franchise.

3
Baby Reindeer

Netflix - Baby Reindeer
Netflix

Stephen King-approved drama Baby Reindeer scores 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. No surprise when you consider how the show, based on Richard Gadd's experience with a stalker in his 20s, went viral pretty much immediately. Don't plan on watching just one episode, it's impossible.

2
Supacell

Netflix - Supacell
Netflix

Superhero show Supacell scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. "Though the excitement of supernatural abilities and the magic of science fiction ripple across the show, the series also explores major themes that disproportionately affect Black people," says Variety.

1
Dear Child

Netflix - Dear Child
Netflix

Dear Child scores a whopping 100%, reinforcing how much people love spooky mysteries even in the summer sunshine. "A mysterious woman's escape from her harrowing captivity points investigators toward the dark truth behind an unsolved disappearance 13 years earlier," reads the official description, hitting every spooky buzzword in just one sentence. We're in.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
