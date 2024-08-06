Top 10 Shocking Moments From Popular Reality TV Shows

Reality TV is by nature unpredictable, but back in the early days of shows like the Real Housewives franchise or Celebrity Big Brother there seemed to be a more organic feel to the casts. As a result we got some of the most unforgettable and jaw-dropping moments in reality TV history, crazy incidents that are still talked about to this day. Reality TV is still a huge mainstay on our screens, but can anything ever recreate the drama of Teresa Giudice flipping a table? Here are the 10 most shocking moments in popular reality TV shows.

1 Snooki Gets Punched

Snooki (Nicole Polizzi) got hit by a random clubgoer in season one of Jersey Shore. The assault was horrifying, and brought the cast closer together. It also got everyone watching the now-iconic show.

2 Bathroom Fail

Someone couldn't make it to the bathroom fast enough on Flavor of Love season 2. When you have to go you have to go… but you'd think it would be easier in a mansion with plenty of bathrooms, right?

3 Brody Jenner Says Bye-Bye

The series finale of The Hills (season 6) was actually pretty cool. The closing shot pans out to show Brody Jenner standing on a studio backlot with a fake background behind him. Fan theories still abound as to the meaning behind the last episode.

4 Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte was rushed by protesters while appearing on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars. "They were arrested on trespassing, this was a private person's arrest as the security at the venue made the arrest," a spokesperson for the LAPD told CNN. "We just accepted [them] and booked them."

5 Stassi Slaps Kristen

Talk about the slap heard around the world! Stassi Schroeder backhanded Kristen Doute, suspecting her of having a fling with Jax Taylor. Doute, who was dating Tom Sandoval at the time, later admitted it to the affair on Vanderpump Rules (season 2).ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 Verne Troyer Has an Accident

Flavor of Love isn't the only show that can get messy. Verne Troyer had a surprising moment on The Surreal Life (season 4) when he couldn't make it to the bathroom in time, creating a memorable and unexpected scene.

7 David's Dead!

Poor Tiffany Pollard's confusion about David Gest vs David Bowie on Celebrity Big Brother UK has cemented itself as one of the funniest scenes in reality TV history. Pollard heard "David" had passed and thought it was housemate David Gest. Massive confusion ensues.

8 Tyra Banks Gets Mad

Tyra Banks got steaming mad on cycle four of America's Next Top Model, screaming at contestant Tiffany Richardson. "I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this! When my mother yells like this, it's because she loves me! I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you! How dare you? Learn something from this!"

9 Aviva Drescher Throws Her Leg

Aviva Drescher made the most of her brief time on The Real Housewives of New York. Love her or hate her, the moment where she dramatically threw her prosthetic leg in season 6 is near-indescribable.

10 Teresa Giudice Flips the Table

Teresa Giudice completely losing control and flipping a table on The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season 1) is still one of the most talked-about scenes in reality TV history. Before everything became overproduced and scripted, this was a real, iconic, and let's face it, bonkers moment.