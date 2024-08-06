15 Most Anticipated TV Show Premieres the Rest of 2024

The 2024 lineup for network and streaming TV has something for everyone: From cult children's shows to sci-fi, romance, action, and reality TV, plus the return of some eagerly awaited hits like Squid Games, you're sure to find something to add to your list. While we wish HBO's The Last of Us 2 was on the list (it looks like we won't be seeing that until 2025), what's coming up is still pretty amazing. Here are 15 of the most anticipated TV show premieres of summer, fall, and winter 2024.

1 The Umbrella Academy Season 4

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 airs on August 8 on Netflix. This is the final season of the hit sci-fi series starring Elliot Page, and according to Netflix, David Castañeda, who portrays Diego Hargreeves, describes Season 4 as his "favorite season."

2 Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: season 1 airs on Paramount+ on August 9. "The return of Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Shamon Brown Jr., and Micah Abbey and the personal journeys their characters embark on give us even more reason to care about the already-lovable versions of these iconic characters," says Tyler Robertson of IGN.

3 SEAL Team" Season 7

SEAL Team season 7 airs on Paramount+ on August 11. This is the last season of the hit show starring David Boreanaz. "The most elite unit of Navy SEALs balance dangerous and high-stakes missions with challenges in their personal lives," says Paramount+.

4 Olympics Closing Ceremony

The end of the competition is in sight: The Olympics Closing Ceremony airs on NBC/Peacock on August 11 at 2 p.m. ET. Don't miss Tom Cruise performing a stunt to wrap the ceremony up!

5 Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: Season 2

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 2 airs on Disney+ on August 14. "The young Jedi take on new missions across the galaxy as they try to stop the rise of the pirates!" says Disney+.

6 Emily in Paris: Season 4

Emily in Paris season 4, Part 1 airs on August 15 on Netflix. "Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily's eyes," Darren Star tells Tudum. "Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master."

7 Terminator Zero

Terminator Zero season 1 airs on August 29 on Netflix. "A warrior from a post-apocalyptic future travels to 1997 to protect an AI scientist being hunted by an unfeeling — and indestructible — cyborg," Netflix describes the show starring the voice talents of Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson, André Holland, Sonoya Mizuno, and Ann Dowd.

8 The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 will air on August 29 on Prime Video. "We weren't trying to reproduce what had been seen in the [Peter Jackson] movies, or what was seen by some other concept artist for Tolkien's work," production designer Ramsey Avery said on Deadline's craft series The Process. "So, it was all coming up with fresh and new ideas that told a very specific story."

9 The Penguin

The Penguin debuts on September 19 on HBO. Colin Farrell stars as Oz Cobb (aka The Penguin) in this eight-part miniseries.

10 The Voice

The Voice season 26 airs on NBC on September 23. The judge lineup is impressive: Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg.

11 People's Choice Country Award

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards will air at 8 p.m. on September 26 on NBC/Peacock. Shania Twain will be hosting live from Nashville. "Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love," Twain said in a statement. "I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamor, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!"ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

12 What We Do in the Shadows Season 6

The first 3 episodes of What We Do in the Shadows season 6 will be released on October 21, 2024 on FX. "When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they've done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street)," accordingto the official season 6 description.

13 Silo Season 2

Sci-fi series Silo will return on November 15 on Apple TV+. There is a catch though—just one new episode is airing, and the rest will be available in January.

14 Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 2

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 airs on November 15 on Netflix. This is the final season of the hit spinoff. "You're not going to see just the same traditional events that you've seen at all the All Valleys. There's a lot more going on, both on and off the mat. So, there's a lot of fun to be had and, as we head into the third drop, I can't speak to the specifics… but the goal in the final episodes is to land this mothership. To land Johnny and Daniel's stories. And the stories of these kids," Jon Hurwitz tells The Hollywood Reporter.

15 Squid Game: Season 2

Squid Game season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 26. Season 1 was watched by a whopping 142 million households. Let's see if season 2 manages to recreate the magic. "I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story," says producer, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk. "We'll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you're excited for what's to come."