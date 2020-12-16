Each state in the U.S. has its quirks, from regional pronunciations of words to foods you won't find anywhere else (we're looking at you, hotdish). However, when it comes to holiday gifting, Americans have more in common than you'd think. This year, data aggregation company HomeSnacks compiled the most popular gifts in every state in the U.S. using a combination of the Google Shopping 100 gift list and Google Trends. So, what are people clamoring to get their hands on this holiday season? Read on to discover the most popular holiday gifts of 2020 in your state. And for more great gift ideas, check out these 25 Subscription Boxes That Make Amazing Holiday Gifts.

1 Alabama

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple iPad Air 4

2 Alaska

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077

3 Arizona

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Keurig K-Duo

4 Arkansas

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer

5 California

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12

6 Colorado

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Anki Vector Robot

7 Connecticut

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Patio heater

8 Delaware

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

9 Florida

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Simpl Dimpl

10 Georgia

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

11 Hawaii

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12

12 Idaho

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Assassin's Creed

13 Illinois

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12

14 Indiana

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Anki Vector Robot

15 Iowa

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Fitbit Versa

16 Kansas

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

17 Kentucky

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Harry Potter Mystery Wand

18 Louisiana

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

19 Maine

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Google Pixel 5

20 Maryland

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

21 Massachusetts

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple iPad Air 4

22 Michigan

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Keurig K-Duo

23 Minnesota

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Anki Vector Robot

24 Mississippi

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Barbie Dreamhouse

25 Missouri

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12

26 Montana

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

27 Nebraska

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Lego Super Mario

28 Nevada

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Microsoft Xbox Series S

29 New Hampshire

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

30 New Jersey

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12

31 New Mexico

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

32 New York

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: North Face boots

33 North Carolina

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Xbox S

34 North Dakota

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Assassin's Creed Valhalla

35 Ohio

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: ESPN Air Hockey Table

36 Oklahoma

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Xbox S

37 Oregon

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077

38 Pennsylvania

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

39 Rhode Island

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

40 South Carolina

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Barbie Dream Camper

41 South Dakota

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Fitbit Versa

42 Tennessee

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven

43 Texas

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple Watch

44 Utah

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Lego Super Mario

45 Vermont

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: North Face boots

46 Virginia

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple Watch

47 Washington

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077

48 West Virginia

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

49 Wisconsin

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Fitbit Versa

50 Wyoming

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Google Pixel 5

