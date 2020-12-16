Smarter Living

This Is the One Gift Everyone Wants in Your State

From toys to tech, here's what Americans are buying their loved ones this year.

By Sarah Crow
December 16, 2020
Each state in the U.S. has its quirks, from regional pronunciations of words to foods you won't find anywhere else (we're looking at you, hotdish). However, when it comes to holiday gifting, Americans have more in common than you'd think. This year, data aggregation company HomeSnacks compiled the most popular gifts in every state in the U.S. using a combination of the Google Shopping 100 gift list and Google Trends. So, what are people clamoring to get their hands on this holiday season? Read on to discover the most popular holiday gifts of 2020 in your state. And for more great gift ideas, check out these 25 Subscription Boxes That Make Amazing Holiday Gifts.

1
Alabama

cityscape photo of Birmingham, Alabama at dusk
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple iPad Air 4

2
Alaska

An aerial view of Juneau and the Gastineau Channel from Mount Roberts.
iStock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077

3
Arizona

cityscape photo of downtown Scottsdale, Arizona at night
iStock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Keurig K-Duo

4
Arkansas

cityscape photo of Little Rock, Arkansas at sunset
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer

5
California

Los Angeles Skyline
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12

6
Colorado

flatirons in boulder colorado in the summer
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Anki Vector Robot

7
Connecticut

panorama photo of Hew Haven, Connecticut at night
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Patio heater

8
Delaware

a bridge over and water flowing into Silver Lake in Dover, Delaware
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

9
Florida

Lake Eola Park in and city skyline of downtown Orlando, Flordia
iStock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Simpl Dimpl

10
Georgia

cityscape photo of fast moving traffic on a highway and building in Atlanta, Georgia at night
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

11
Hawaii

coastline of maui hawaii
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12

12
Idaho

cityscape photos of mountains, moving cars, buildings, and the state capitol in Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Assassin's Creed

13
Illinois

the downtown area and bean in Chicago, Illinois
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12

14
Indiana

cityscape photo of downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Anki Vector Robot

15
Iowa

cityscape photo of the downtown area of Des Moines, Iowa
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Fitbit Versa

16
Kansas

city skyline of Wichita, Kansas at dusk
iStock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

17
Kentucky

cityscape photo of a river and buildings in Louisville, Kentucky at night
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Harry Potter Mystery Wand

18
Louisiana

cityscape photo of buildings in New Orleans, Louisiana at night
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

19
Maine

townhouses and building behind a lake in Portland, Maine
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Google Pixel 5

20
Maryland

the Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor Promenade in Baltimore, Maryland
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

21
Massachusetts

cityscape photos of buildings and shops in Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts at twilight
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple iPad Air 4

22
Michigan

city skyline of buildings in downtown Detroit, Michigan at twilight
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Keurig K-Duo

23
Minnesota

cityscape photo of downtown St. Paul, Minnesota at sunset
iStock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Anki Vector Robot

24
Mississippi

city skyline and Mississippi Stat Capitol Building in Jackson, Mississippi
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Barbie Dreamhouse

25
Missouri

fountain and park in Kansas City, Missouri
iStock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12

26
Montana

photo take by a drone of the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

27
Nebraska

Nebraska State Capitol and downtown Lincoln, Nebraska at sunrise
iStock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Lego Super Mario

28
Nevada

cityscape photos of building, casinos, and streets in Las Vegas, Nevada at night
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Microsoft Xbox Series S

29
New Hampshire

cityscape photo of Portsmouth, New Hampshire at night
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

30
New Jersey

cityscape photo of buildings in downtown Jersey City, New Jersey
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12

31
New Mexico

buildings in and the city skyline of downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

32
New York

city skyline of and Water of New York Harbor in New York, NY
iStock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: North Face boots

33
North Carolina

cityscape photo of downtown Winston-Salem, North Caroline at night
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Xbox S

34
North Dakota

cityscape photo of shop, railroad track, and train in downtown Fargo, North Dakota in the snow
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Assassin's Creed Valhalla

35
Ohio

cityscape photo of downtown Columbus, Ohio at night
iStock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: ESPN Air Hockey Table

36
Oklahoma

cityscape photo of Tulsa, Oklahoma at dusk
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Xbox S

37
Oregon

city skyline of and the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077

38
Pennsylvania

city skyline and the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at dusk
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

39
Rhode Island

cityscape photo of pier and building in downtown Providence, Rhode Island
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5

40
South Carolina

city skyline and highway in Columbia, South Carolina at night
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Barbie Dream Camper

41
South Dakota

sioux falls south dakota
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Fitbit Versa

42
Tennessee

cityscape photo of Nashville, Tennessee at dusk
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven

43
Texas

city skyline of Dallas, Texas at dusk
iStock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple Watch

44
Utah

cityscape photo of trees, buildings, and brown mountains in Salt Lake City, Utah
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Lego Super Mario

45
Vermont

cityscape photos of stores and street in downtown Montpellier, Vermont
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: North Face boots

46
Virginia

cityscape photo of buildings next to and boats on a lake in Norfolk, Virginia
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple Watch

47
Washington

Pier 66 at dusk in downtown Seattle, Washington
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077

48
West Virginia

cityscape photo of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

49
Wisconsin

cityscape photos of buildings and house in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin at night
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Fitbit Versa

50
Wyoming

cityscape photo of downtown Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Shutterstock

Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Google Pixel 5

