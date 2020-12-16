This Is the One Gift Everyone Wants in Your State
From toys to tech, here's what Americans are buying their loved ones this year.
Each state in the U.S. has its quirks, from regional pronunciations of words to foods you won't find anywhere else (we're looking at you, hotdish). However, when it comes to holiday gifting, Americans have more in common than you'd think. This year, data aggregation company HomeSnacks compiled the most popular gifts in every state in the U.S. using a combination of the Google Shopping 100 gift list and Google Trends. So, what are people clamoring to get their hands on this holiday season? Read on to discover the most popular holiday gifts of 2020 in your state. And for more great gift ideas, check out these 25 Subscription Boxes That Make Amazing Holiday Gifts.
Best Life's editors have scoured the internet to bring you the best products out there, and we're hoping you'll love them as much as we do. Full disclosure: we may earn a commission for anything you purchase through links on this page, but that doesn't mean you'll pay more for them (we'd never do that to you!). Pricing and availability are accurate as of the piece's initial publication date, but it's the internet and we can't guarantee that these sweet, sweet deals will last forever, so scoop them up before someone else does!
Read the original article on Best Life.
1
Alabama
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple iPad Air 4
And for more presents they're sure to love, check out these 20 Personalized Gifts You Can Get on Amazon.
2
Alaska
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077
3
Arizona
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Keurig K-Duo
And for more great gift ideas delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
4
Arkansas
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer
5
California
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12
6
Colorado
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Anki Vector Robot
7
Connecticut
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Patio heater
And if you want to make sure your presents arrive on time, If You Don't Ship Your Gifts by This Date, They Won't Arrive by Christmas.
8
Delaware
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5
9
Florida
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Simpl Dimpl
10
Georgia
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5
And if you're shopping for that special someone, check out The 50 Best Gifts Under $50 for Your Husband.
11
Hawaii
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12
12
Idaho
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Assassin's Creed
13
Illinois
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12
14
Indiana
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Anki Vector Robot
15
Iowa
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Fitbit Versa
16
Kansas
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
17
Kentucky
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Harry Potter Mystery Wand
18
Louisiana
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5
19
Maine
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Google Pixel 5
20
Maryland
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5
21
Massachusetts
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple iPad Air 4
22
Michigan
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Keurig K-Duo
23
Minnesota
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Anki Vector Robot
24
Mississippi
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Barbie Dreamhouse
25
Missouri
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12
26
Montana
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
27
Nebraska
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Lego Super Mario
28
Nevada
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Microsoft Xbox Series S
29
New Hampshire
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
30
New Jersey
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: iPhone 12
31
New Mexico
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
32
New York
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: North Face boots
33
North Carolina
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Xbox S
34
North Dakota
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Assassin's Creed Valhalla
35
Ohio
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: ESPN Air Hockey Table
36
Oklahoma
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Xbox S
37
Oregon
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077
38
Pennsylvania
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5
39
Rhode Island
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Playstation 5
40
South Carolina
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Barbie Dream Camper
41
South Dakota
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Fitbit Versa
42
Tennessee
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven
43
Texas
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple Watch
44
Utah
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Lego Super Mario
45
Vermont
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: North Face boots
46
Virginia
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Apple Watch
47
Washington
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077
48
West Virginia
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
49
Wisconsin
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Fitbit Versa
50
Wyoming
Most popular holiday gift in 2020: Google Pixel 5
And if you've got someone hard to shop for on your list, check out these 50 Amazing Gifts for People Who Have Everything.