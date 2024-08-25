The 15 Most Influential Books to Make You Wiser

Certain books are justifiably lauded for offering profound insights and wisdom that help expand our understanding of life—this includes themes of science, morality, philosophy, and more. The following books are not only fascinating but very relevant today, offering perspectives that really make you think about what you’ve been taught, and how to challenge your own views. Here are 15 thought-provoking books that will inspire you and help make you wiser.
1. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius
CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform
A series of personal writings from the Roman emperor, considered a cornerstone of Stoic philosophy with reflections on virtue, duty, and the nature of human existence.
2. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
Harper Perennial
This thought-provoking book explores the history of our species and the impact cultural, economic, and technological changes have had on our societies.
3. The Republic by Plato
Penguin Classics
One of the most important texts in Western philosophy, this Socratic dialogue explores justice, political theory, and the role of the individual in society.
4. Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl
Beacon Press
Frankl’s reflections on the human psyche, and finding purpose through suffering, is based on his experiences in the Nazi concentration camps. A riveting read.
5. Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
A fascinating science book exploring how the brain works, specifically the two systems of thought that drive our decision making.
6. The Art of War by Sun Tzu
Fingerprint! Publishing
This Chinese military treatise about conflict and war is still relevant in many aspects of life today.
7. Beyond Good and Evil by Friedrich Nietzsche
Penguin Classics
A must-read philosophical work exploring the nature of morality. It expands on his previous work, Thus Spoke Zarathustra.
8. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle
New World Library
This exploration of how people interact with themselves and others is the ultimate guide to living in the moment.
9. The Tao Te Ching by Laozi
Harper Perennial
This classical Chinese text is all about how to live harmoniously with the universe. Ancient wisdom for modern times.
10. Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies by Jared Diamond
W. W. Norton & Company
A fascinating look at the impact environmental and geographical factors had on the development of civilizations. A groundbreaking narrative of human history and lessons to be learned from the past.
11. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie
Pocket Books
Over 30 million copies of this self-help book have been sold worldwide which is no surprise—this guide contains timeless advice on communication and relationships.
12. The Structure of Scientific Revolutions by Thomas S. Kuhn
University of Chicago Press
This book about the history of science and nature of scientific progress is a must-read for anyone interested in the psychology of belief. Kuhn shows that science is not linear.
13. Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking by Susan Cain
Crown
A fascinating read about the impact introverts have on society and how they are dramatically undervalued. It’s about time introverts got their due.
14. The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey
Simon & Schuster
This guide to personal and professional success explores themes such as self-leadership and effective collaboration.Covey emphasizes how character, not personality, makes an impact.
15. The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Picador
Faith, doubt, and free will are all explored in this last classic book from the famed Russian author. A passionate philosophical exploration of morality.