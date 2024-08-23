Skip to content
30 Quotes That Will Make You Sound Like a Genius

Your next dinner party will be lit.

If you want to sound clever but don’t have the time or patience to read a few hundred books, don’t worry. Memorizing a few key phrases and quotes will not only make you sound sophisticated and cultured, it will inspire others around you to rise to the occasion. Mark Twain, Albert Einstein, Socrates, and Eleanor Roosevelt all feature in this list which will make you the center of attention at your next dinner party. Try to space them out so you don’t pull a David Brent and make it obvious. Here are 30 quotes that will make you sound like the genius you would be if you didn’t have to, you know, work and live a normal life.

1. “There are only two great tragedies in life: one is not getting what you want and the other is getting it.” - Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde

Wikimedia Commons

A very witty way of saying the grass is always greener on the other side.

2. "Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value." – Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein

Wikimedia Commons

Success may be fleeting, but real fulfillment comes from your character and integrity.

3. “What gets us into trouble is not what we don’t know. It’s what we know for sure that just ain’t so.” – Mark Twain

Mark Twain

Wikimedia Commons

Always question your beliefs and assumptions.

4. "The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing." – Socrates

Socrates statue in Athens in front of the National Academy.

Shutterstock

Acknowledging ignorance is the first step towards finding the truth.

5. "The unexamined life is not worth living." – Socrates

An ancient portrait bust of Socrates the philosopher.

Shutterstock

Self-awareness is key to a happy, fulfilling life.

6. "The mind is everything. What you think you become." – Buddha

The Big Seated Buddha Statue in Bangkok, Thailand

Shutterstock

Our thoughts shape our reality—make sure they’re good ones.

7. "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." – Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr.

Wikimedia Commons

Those we love have more power to hurt us than our enemies do. Loyalty and support is everything.

8. "The only limit to our realization of tomorrow is our doubts of today." – Franklin D. Roosevelt

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Wikimedia Commons

Do not allow fear to undermine your dreams and ambitions.

9. "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." – Eleanor Roosevelt

Eleanor Roosevelt

Wikimedia Commons

Believe in yourself and work hard for your goals.

10. "Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe." – Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein

Wikimedia Commons

This one will make people laugh—ignorance and folly really are limitless.

"The greatest wealth is to live content with little." – Plato

Copy of the portrait of Plato made by Silanion ca. 370 BC for the Academia in Athens.

Wikimedia Commons

Happiness comes from being content with the small things.

12. "Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution." – Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein

Wikimedia Commons

Imagination has no limits—don’t be afraid to think outside the box.

13. "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." – Aristotle

Marble bust of Aristotle.

Wikimedia Commons

Good habits and consistent behavior is what leads to success.

14. "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." – Franklin D. Roosevelt

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Wikimedia Commons

Fear will undermine your life—don’t let it.

15. "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step." – Lao Tzu

Lao Tzu

Wikimedia Commons

Be patient and stay the course. No matter how overwhelming something might be, the first step is the most important.

16. "To thine own self be true, and it must follow, as the night the day, thou canst not then be false to any man." – William Shakespeare

William Shakespeare

Shutterstock

Self-integrity is the foundation for an authentic life.

17. "The best way to predict the future is to invent it." – Alan Kay

Alan Kay

Wikimedia Commons

Don’t be passive about the future, take steps to shape it.

18. "Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans." – John Lennon

John Lennon

Wikimedia Commons

Learn to appreciate the present moment.

19. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." – Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill

Wikimedia Commons

Nothing is more important than courage and the will to continue, no matter what the outcome.

20. "In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on." – Robert Frost

Robert Frost

Wikimedia Commons

Despite challenges and changes, life continues—learn to adapt.

21. "What we think, we become." – Buddha

The Donglin Giant Buddha on Mount Lushan, in China.

Shutterstock

Your thoughts are more powerful than you think.

22. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." – Edmund Burke

Edmund Burke

Wikimedia Commons

When you stand by and watch evil happen, you are complicit. Fight for what is right.

23. "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." – Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela

Wikimedia Commons

Persistence and resilience is key to an honorable, happy life.

24. "If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything." – Mark Twain

Mark Twain

Wikimedia Commons

Telling the truth and living an authentic life is so much more simple that keeping up with a web of lies and deceit.

25. "Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear." – George Addair

George Addair

Public Domain

Fear will stop you from reaching your goals and living your dreams. Don’t let it.

26. "Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light." – Dylan Thomas

Wooden Sculpted Bust of Poet and Welsh Bard Dylan Thomas in Laugharne, Carmarthenshire.

Shutterstock

Never back down without a fight—always try to succeed, and don’t give up.

27. "To err is human; to forgive, divine." – Alexander Pope

Alexander Pope

Wikimedia Commons

Be the bigger person and forgive when you can.

28. "It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live, remember that." – J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling attends "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" World Premiere.

Shutterstock

Life is what’s happening right now—live it.

29. "You must be the change you wish to see in the world." – Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi

Wikimedia Commons

If you want to change the world, start with yourself.

30. "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." – Walt Disney

Walt Disney

Wikimedia Commons

You can talk and plan all you want, but action is what counts.


