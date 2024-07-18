The 25 Most Iconic TV Quotes of the ‘90s

Do you remember when Donna Martin almost didn't graduate with the rest of her class at West Beverly Hills High School? Or when Jessie Spano became addicted to caffeine pills? How about when Will's dad briefly visited Bel-Air? Or when Ross and Rachel couldn't agree on whether they were broken up or not? If any of these episodes come immediately to mind, then you probably remember also remember some of the unforgettable lines they introduced to pop culture. From catchphrases to series-changing lines to more moments that we'll never forget, check out the 25 most iconic TV quotes from the '90s.

1 Steve Urkel on Family Matters

"Did I do that?"

Geeky neighbor Steve Urkel (Jaleel White) is always bothering the Winslow family on Family Matters. And whenever he causes an issue, he always blurts out his catchphrase, "Did I do that?" And he causes a lot of problems, so the line is uttered a lot across the TGIF sitcom's nine seasons.

2 Joey Tribbiani on Friends

"How you doin'?"

Friends provided fans with many memorable quotes that they're still reciting today. (We'll get to another later.) But first up is this line from Joey Tribbiani that became iconic both for how Matt LeBlanc delivers it and because it was used so regularly on the show. Joey does hit on a whole lot of women, after all.

3 Joey Russo on Blossom

"Whoa!"ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Another Joey, another famous catchphrase. Blossom is a coming-of-age series about a young girl played by Mayim Bialik. But Blossom's brother, Joey (Joey Lawrence), became one of the main reasons viewers to tuned in—if only so they could get a laugh from hearing him say, "Whoa!"

4 Stan Marsh on South Park

"Oh my god! They killed Kenny!"

The running joke of Kenny McCormick (Matt Stone) dying in every episode only to return unscathed in the next only lasted for the first five seasons of South Park, which has now aired a whopping 26 seasons. But this running joke was still in play during the height of the adult animated series' popularity, so Stan's (Trey Parker) repeated exclamation about Kenny's demise made its way into TV history.

5 Regis Philbin on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

"Is that your final answer?"

The game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? took the nation by storm when it premiered in primetime in 1999. Millions of people tuned in to watch contestants attempt to win the million dollar prize and to hear host Regis Philbin repeatedly confirm, "Is that your final answer?"

6 Marcy on Seinfeld

"Yada yada yada."

Seinfeld did not invent the phrase "yada yada yada," but it certainly popularized it. The 1997 episode "The Yada Yada" features George's (Jason Alexander) girlfriend Marcy (Suzanne Cryer) using the phrase to gloss over details in stories she tells. Then, other characters begin using it to leave out key pieces of their own stories. It's very convenient.

7 Martin Payne on Martin

"Damn, Gina!"

A key element of the sitcom Martin is the relationship between Martin Payne (Martin Lawrence) and his girlfriend Gina Waters (Tisha Campbell), which is of course characterized by shenanigans and playful bickering. Martin's exasperated "Damn, Gina!" transcended the context of the show, becoming a common '90s catchphrase.

8 Donna's classmates on Beverly Hills, 90210

"Donna Martin graduates!"

Towards the end of Season 3 of Beverly Hills, 90210, Donna Martin (Tori Spelling) is forbidden from graduating with the rest of her classmates after showing up to prom drunk. So, her friends take matters into their own hands and organize a protest so that she can graduate on schedule. Thus, a memorable chant was born.

9 Jessie Spano on Saved by the Bell

"I'm so excited! I'm so excited! I'm so… scared!"

The most famous episode of the teen sitcom Saved by the Bell has to be the one in which Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) becomes addicted to caffeine pills while trying to keep up with school, her extracurriculars, and the rest of her busy adolescent life. In the key scene, she begins singing The Pointer Sisters' "I'm So Excited" before adding a stuttering, "I'm so… scared!"

10 The Rock on WWE

"If you smell what The Rock is cooking."

World Wrestling Entertainment (then called the World Wrestling Foundation) had a major surge in popularity in the '90s thanks in part to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Before he became a movie star, the pro wrestler drew in fans with his signature eyebrow raise and his line, "If you smell what The Rock is cooking."

11 Ms. Frizzle on The Magic School Bus

"Seatbelts, everyone!"

The Magic School Bus aired for four seasons in the '90s, teaching kids about outer space, the human body, animals, and other science-related topics. And with every educational trip the class takes in the Magic School Bus, Ms. Frizzle (Lily Tomlin) exclaims, "Seatbelts, everyone!" Safety first!

12 Michelle Tanner on Full House

"You got it, dude!"

Full House yielded more than its fair share of catchphrases, including Uncle Jesse's (John Stamos) "Have mercy!" and Stephanie's (Jodie Sweetin) "How rude!" But given that the twin child actors playing Michelle became the show's biggest breakout stars, it's not surprising that Michelle Tanner's (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) "You got it, dude!" ruled them all.

13 Ross Geller on Friends

"We were on a break."

Our second Friends quote is one that made for a pivotal moment on the series. After Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) decide to take a break in their relationship in Season 3, Ross hooks up with another woman, Chloe (Angela Featherstone). When Rachel finds out, they get into a big argument that ends their relationship for real—at least for a while—with Rachel accusing Ross of cheating and Ross defending himself by saying that they were "on a break." They never agree on what actually happened, so the defense gets repeated several more times in the course of the run.

14 Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City

"I couldn't help but wonder…"

Sex and the City premiered in 1998, and Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) delivers her first "I couldn't help but wonder…" during the first season. Throughout the show, Carrie works her own life, romances, and friendships into her newspaper column, often pondering topics with her now iconic phrase.

15 Matt Foley on Saturday Night Live

"Living in a van down by the river!"

The Chippendales hopeful. The lunch lady. The mega-fan of "Da Bears." Chris Farley made numerous characters famous during his time on Saturday Night Live, including Matt Foley, the motivational speaker, who constantly reminds everyone that he lives "in a van down by the river!"

16 Youree Dell Harris in Miss Cleo commercials

"Call me now!"

The '90s were a big moment for infomercials and 1-800 number ads, including the inescapable Miss Cleo psychic commercials. Miss Cleo was purportedly a Jamaican psychic and tarot card reader, who people could get in contact with via phone. The character was actually played by playwright and actor Youree Dell Harris. Either way, who can forget "Call me now!"?

17 Yev Kassem on Seinfeld

"No soup for you!"

The seventh season of Seinfeld features an episode called "The Soup Nazi" about a new soup takeout place that the characters become obsessed with. But, the establishment is run by a man (Larry Thomas) they deem the Soup Nazi due to his strict rules of conduct. Misstep and he'll put you in your place by yelling out, "No soup for you!"

18 Kel Kimble on Kenan & Kel

"Who loves orange soda? Kel loves orange soda."

Every kid who watched the Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel can immediately call to mind Kel's (Kel Mitchell) favorite drink. He never lets anyone forget how obsessed he is with orange soda.

19 Baby Sinclair on Dinosaurs

"Not the mama!"

The '90s might have been the only decade in which a sitcom featuring animatronic dinosaurs could not only get on the air but also become a hit. Some of the jokes and satire were designed for older audiences, but the youngest member of the Sinclair family, known only as the Baby (Kevin Clash) made in-roads with kid fans by hitting his dad, Earl (Stuart Pankin), on the head with a frying pan and yelling, "Not the mama!"

20 Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

"How come he don't want me, man?"

On The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will (Will Smith) gets in all sorts of trouble, along with his wealthy cousins and usually to comedic effect. But there are emotional moments as well, such as the Season 4 episode in which Will's estranged father (Ben Vereen) leaves him again. Will says this heartbreaking line while confiding in Uncle Phil (James Avery).

21 Fez on That '70s Show

"I said good day!"

Whenever Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) needs to leave a situation on That '70s Show—whether it's by storming off or kicking someone out—he punctuates it with "Good day." And when the other person inevitably talks back, he adds his signature, "I said good day!"

22 Tony Soprano in The Sopranos

"Whatever happened to Gary Cooper? The strong, silent type?"

During an early meeting with his psychiatrist, Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) expresses how much he doesn't want to be in touch with his feelings, see a therapist, or deal with his anxiety issues by bringing up actor Gary Cooper and his "strong, silent type" persona. Cooper becomes a recurring reference for Tony in the series.

23 Dale Cooper on Twin Peaks

"This is—excuse me—a damn fine cup of coffee."

FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) of Twin Peaks loves coffee and cherry pie, as he makes very clear. Luckily, the RR Diner serves plenty of both.

24 Dana Scully on The X-Files

"Mulder, the truth is out there, but so are lies."

The X-Files opening title sequence ends with the phrase "The truth is out there," which is a line also delivered by Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) on the series. It's a fitting touchpoint for a show about investigating aliens, paranormal activity, and government coverups. But in the first season, Mulder's skeptic partner Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) switches it up during a disagreement by adding the caveat "but so are lies."

25 Dorothy Zbornak on The Golden Girls

"Not now, ma!"

On The Golden Girls, Dorothy (Bea Arthur) is never without a sassy retort for her roommates. A particularly famous one is "Not now, ma!" which she exclaims at her mother Sophia (Estelle Getty) when she interrupts her while she's solving a murder mystery in a Season 7 episode.