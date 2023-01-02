The Most Deceptive Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Generally speaking, lying is bad, but there are a lot of nuances to consider. At one end of the spectrum are harmless little fibs, while at the other end are malicious untruths. And somewhere closer to the latter is deception, the act of purposefully misleading someone. This could be stringing along a romantic partner when you have all intentions of breaking up with them. Or it could be shamelessly fudging your resume to land a job. Whatever the case, it's never fun to be on the receiving end. To help spot these dishonest folks, astrologers recommend paying attention to their horoscope. Read on to discover the six most deceptive zodiac signs, from slightly sneaky to masterfully misleading.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Condescending Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Capricorn

Author and astrologer Lisa Barretta describes Capricorns as "cagey," so it's likely they'll deceive you through omission rather than outright lies.

"Saturn's influence makes them a bit cold, detached, and emotionally reserved," explains Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app. But the truth is that they're just concealing their feelings "as they think others may see them as weaknesses." So, they may prolong giving bad news to a friend, only to end up hurting them more in the end.

5 Leo

Leos will outright lie. They're doing it to feed their own egos, but they have no qualms about taking others down in the process.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"As being the center of attention is of the utmost importance for bold Leo, ruled by the Sun no less, this sign is not afraid to lie and deceive in their quest to achieve this," shares Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mysticsense. "Leos are infamous for spreading gossip and back-stabbing others if it means they will be the talk of the town."

READ THIS NEXT: The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Break Your Heart, Astrologers Say.

4 Aquarius

Aquarians march to the beat of their own drum. The eccentric, oddballs of the zodiac, they don't care at all about societal norms and get a kick out of shocking people with their opinions and antics.

But, as an air sign, "they can find controlling their impulses difficult at times," according to Clare. "They rarely feel guilt when they ditch plans for a better alternative or bend the truth to get what they want."

Perhaps they lied to their friends about a near-death experience, but someone pokes a hole in the story. "To cover up, they become more deceptive," says psychic reader and astrologer Emily Newman.

3 Libra

The sign of the scales wants to keep the peace. "They will lie to you and tell you what you want to hear just so things calm down," says Barretta. "They give fake, superficial compliments and are deceptive about what they really think of you."

The reason Libras can be so duplicitous is that they're the chameleons of the zodiac. "With a football-lover, they will discuss football, making this person believe that they adore this sport, too," explains Alta. "But with another person who says that sports are boring, while sewing is exciting, they will keep nodding." And if these two people share their experiences, both will be left feeling deceived.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Gemini

Geminis can deceive people so easily because they're outwardly the fun-loving, social butterflies of the zodiac. But they're also the biggest gossipers and "have no problem repeating what you told them in confidence," notes Barretta. If you confront them about it, they'll give "way too many, unnecessary details purposely to confuse you."

This notably two-faced sign (they are represented by the twins, after all) also has a hard time being real with others. "Today, they say that Denmark is the best country of all time and that they will relocate there shortly. Tomorrow, they change their mind, saying that they don't want to move at all, as they like their life as it is," explains Alta. Something like this may seem harmless, but enough fibs amount to an untrustworthy person.

1 Scorpio

Is it any surprise that hotheaded Scorpio tops the list? "They are mysterious and can lie about everything, everywhere, anytime," says Newman.

Considered the most secretive member of the zodiac, water sign Scorpio has a hidden emotional side, but they'll rarely let anyone close enough to see it. "Scorpio is deep and can deceive you into thinking you know them like a book," notes Barretta. By being dishonest about their true feelings, they believe they're protecting themselves.

Highly untrusting, they'll also assume that you are lying and will act on these perceptions. "Ruled by both Pluto and Mars, a deadly combination of vengefulness and ulterior motives, Scorpios embody [deception] to the core," adds Clare.

However, if you're one of the lucky ones to break down their walls, these folks are unwavering in their loyalty.