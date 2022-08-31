The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Ghost You, According to Astrologers

The term "ghosting" was initiated in the online dating world to describe the action of abruptly cutting off communication with no explanation. But it's become so ingrained in modern society, that you'll even hear about people getting ghosted after job interviews. So if you're looking for a partner (or even just a casual fling!) who won't leave you hanging, it's important to be aware of their horoscope, as one's sign may dictate how thoughtful and communicative they are. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about the zodiac signs most likely to ghost you, from those who are a bit unresponsive to folks who will be there one minute, gone the next. You won't even see the infamous three dots appear in your text conversation.

6 Libra

Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, so it may be surprising to see them on this list. But "this air sign has a fatal flaw," notes Charlotte Kirsten, founder of the astrology blog Typically Topical. "Obsessed with beauty, equilibrium, and balance, Libras love to surround themselves with attractive, fashion-forward, and agreeable partners. They're quick to get caught up in the idea of 'there's always someone better, more suited out there,' causing them to make a swift, yet subtle exit when something seemingly more desirable comes their way."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Add in their fear of confrontation, and you've got a recipe for ghosting. "They hate creating discord, and breakups can be really taxing on them mentally," explains Ansley Echols, founder of astrology provider and blog Purpose Vibes. "Sometimes, they would prefer to just disappear then go through the emotional drain of breaking up."

5 Sagittarius

As the world travelers of the zodiac, it's not surprising that Sagittarians will pick up and leave at a moment's notice. "More often than they care to admit, they'll ghost because they get so wrapped up in the chaos of their life that they forget to end the relationship," says Echols. "By the time they realize what they've done, it's too late to make amends, so they just ghost."

Even though you may be aware that the Sagittarius in your life has an adventurous streak, the fact that they are "caring and loving on the surface" can throw you off, according to Tara Bennet, astrologer, clairvoyant, and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. But at the end of the day, they'll put their own desires first.

4 Scorpio

Of course, the intense and mysterious sign of the zodiac is on this list. "Scorpios are deep, and when they go into one of their dark, shadowy moods they become unreachable," explains author and astrologer Lisa Barretta. The more you try to reach out to them and seek answers, the more likely they are to retreat and ghost you.

This isn't to say that you can never enjoy a long-term relationship with a Scorpio. As Echols explains, it's all or nothing for them. "They are either completely invested in the relationship and unlikely to ever leave you, or it was a casual fling so there's no need to end something that was never serious."

3 Gemini

These curious twins are "prone to indecision and flaky behavior," says Kirsten. "Whilst their head craves stability, their heart seeks freedom, leaving their relationships in a no man's land."

And their indecisiveness, naturally, makes them "commitment-phobes," according to Rachel Clare, writer and brand ambassador at Mysticsense. "While this may be surprising as Gemini is ruled by communicative Mercury, Mercury is also the planet of big-thinking and imagination. As such, Geminis are prone to a wandering eye and envisaging the grass to be greener on the other side."

The ghosting, however, is more a result of their desire to constantly have a good time and find exciting new experiences. "If you don't fit into their lives or distract them from their fun, rather than having a discussion, Gemini's will simply vanish," explains Bennet. And Echols adds that this is often because they actually forget about you. "As soon as they're bored with you, they mentally write you off," she says.

2 Aquarius

Like Gemini, Aquarius is a sign that is always looking to shake things up. "As an air sign, Aquarius is notorious for changing up on a whim. As inherently curious and loving, they are likely to fall head over heels for a potential love interest, but this infatuation rarely hangs around for long," says Clare.

While they have a friendly and social side, Aquarians can also be quite cold in relationships "because of their ability to instantly detach from any feelings of emotion," explains Tara Redfield, a professional astrologer at Another Day Greener Lifestyle & Astrology. "Emotions can make Aquarius feel very uncomfortable, especially when it's the emotions of others, so they would rather ghost than confront ending a relationship head-on," she says.

Barretta points out that, in many cases, they might not even realize they're ghosting you "because they like to keep things loose." She says that if they feel you've become too clingy or that the relationship has become too predictable, they "will ghost you while they go off to experience something new and exciting."

1 Aries

Kirsten describes "the hot-headed Ram" as the "freedom-seeking rebel of the zodiac." Since they're ruled by fiery Mars, "Aries is all about passion, exploration, and self-discovery," she says. "They adore the initial stages of getting to know someone, but when it comes to deeper, more meaningful attachments, they're quick to bolt."

Therefore, Aries can very easily move from one relationship to the next with no qualms. "While you're still trying to figure out if you've been ghosted and what went wrong, they've had a whole other relationship," says Echols. However, she notes that this isn't usually done maliciously. "They believe since you were on the same page for the rest of the relationship, you must both be bored and want out."

But even if you were to have the chance to tell them how you've been made to feel, Kirsten cautions that they're not likely to feel guilty. Redfield agrees, pointing to their selfish nature. "An Aries is likely to put themselves first and will make their own choices, like never contacting you again, and if you don't like it, too bad."