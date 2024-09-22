Skip to content
The New Crime Show on Netflix That’s Everyone Is Binging Right Now

Fans of Dahmer, prepare for your next binge.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Netflix
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastSep 22, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Fans of Netflix’s Dahmer are eagerly anticipating the next installment of the Monster anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan—Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The true crime special tells the story of two brothers who killed their parents on Aug. 20, 1989, and their eventual arrest and conviction (both Mendendez brothers are alive and serving life sentences without the possibility of parole).

Who Is In the Show?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Netflix

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has a fantastic cast, with Javier Bardem as dad José Menendez, Chloë Sevigny as mon Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, and Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez. Nathan Lane plays author Dominick Dunne, and we have Ari Graynor as lawyer Leslie Abramson, Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth, Dallas Roberts as Dr. Jerome Oziel, Jason Butler Harner as detective Les Zoeller, and Enrique Murciano as Carlos.

What’s It About?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Netflix

The Menendez brothers’ case is one of the most infamous true crime cases in modern times. “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story follows Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers who fatally shot their parents in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. During their trials, the brothers cited years of abuse as the reason for murdering their parents. However, prosecutors argued that their motive was to get their hands on the family fortune,” Netflix says.

When Does the Show Air?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Netflix

All episodes of the true crime series just hit Netflix this week. "Being arrested was such a relief. My life was over and I was glad," Erik told PEOPLE in 2005, adding that he was never motivated by money. "Once I was arrested and put into prison, that person who I was began to emerge again. I had to find it for myself."

Where Are the Menendez Brothers Now?

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Netflix

It’s been 35 years since the Menendez brothers murdered their parents, and they have been incarcerated since then. Both brothers were charged with first degree murder, and are currently being held at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County.

Monsters: Part 3 Announced

Charlie Hunnam

Shutterstock

Murphy and Brennan announced the third installment of Monsters will focus on Ed Gein, with Charlie Hunnam, 44, confirmed to play the role of the serial killer. “Gein, who also hailed from Wisconsin like Dahmer, became infamous in the 1950s when authorities discovered that he not only had killed multiple people, but had dug up graves from a cemetery near his home and fashioned all manner of household items and clothing from human remains,” says Variety.


