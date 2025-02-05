Eating These Antioxidant-Rich Foods Could Prevent Gray Hair, New Study Finds

Although a natural—and inevitable—part of the aging process, no one looks forward to their hair going gray. Whether you’ve found a few rogue strands, or your roots are coming in completely gray, it can be a tough pill to swallow. Fortunately, there could be a natural cure on the horizon. A new peer-reviewed study published in the journal Antioxidants suggests that a yellow-pigmented flavone called luteolin could delay your hair from aging—and it's found in a lot of the produce you're probably eating already.

Luteolin was linked to retaining hair color, while other antioxidants didn’t prevent graying.

Using a mouse model, researchers administered luteolin, hesperetin, and diosmetin to evaluate which of these antioxidants has the strongest "anti-graying effects." The treatments were given internally and externally; however, the method of delivery didn’t make a difference in which antioxidant was the clear winner.

Luteolin was the only antioxidant that prevented gray hair, which authors note was "surprising." Mice who were treated with luteolin retained their natural black hair, while their peers (treated with hesperetin and diosmetin) came out of the experiment with a full gray coat.

The press release explains it well: "Luteolin's anti-graying effects are closely linked to its influence on endothelins—proteins that play a crucial role in cellular communication. In the study, luteolin treatments preserved the expression of endothelins and their receptor. This preservation supports healthy signaling pathways, preventing the decline in melanocyte activity that typically accompanies graying."

"Interestingly, luteolin had limited effects on hair cycles, indicating that its primary impact is on pigmentation rather than hair growth or shedding," Nagoya University researcher and study author Masashi Kato said in the release. "This targeted action makes luteolin a particularly intriguing candidate for addressing age-related hair graying.

How do you add more luteolin to your diet?

If you eat salads for lunch or regularly cook with onions and peppers, chances are you’re already following a high-luteolin diet. Vegetables are rich in luteolin, as are some citrus fruits. Using the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Database, Intake Health has released a comprehensive list of luteolin-rich foods , ranked by their density levels:

Radicchio

Sweet green peppers

Serrano peppers

Green hot chili peppers

Chicory greens

Celery

Lemon

Pumpkin

Red leaf lettuce

Artichoke

Kohlrabi

Jalapeno peppers

Sweet yellow peppers

Spinach

Broccoli

Green leaf lettuce

Cantaloupe

Watermelon

Sweet red peppers

Navel oranges

Luteolin is also available in supplement form , both for topical and oral use. But as with any new medication or supplement, speak with your healthcare provider before making any changes.

The takeaway:

The study paves a hopeful path toward what could be a natural preventive for graying hair. However, more research—including human assessments—is needed.

Nevertheless, Nagoya University researcher and study author Takumi Kagawa is excited about what this discovery could mean for the future of anti-aging hair. "It would be interesting to investigate whether luteolin's anti-aging effects could also be applicable to other age-related changes, including balding," Kagawa said in the release.