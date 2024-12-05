Plastic Surgeon Reveals the No. 1 Anti-Aging Supplement

If celebrity endorsements are to be believed, the hottest new beauty advancement isn’t a skincare product or procedure—it’s a supplement that can help restore your natural levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, an anti-aging coenzyme popularly known as NAD+. That’s because as we age, our levels of this compound deplete, leaving us looking and feeling worse for the wear.

According to a 2018 study published in the journal Translational Medicine of Aging (TMA), NAD+ is found in all living cells and is involved in a wide range of biological processes, including metabolism, cell signaling, gene expression, DNA repair, and more.

Many experts also tout its aesthetic benefits: Increase your NAD+ levels, and you may notice more vital, youthful-looking skin and fewer wrinkles.

However, Daniel Barrett, MD, MHA, MS, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills, says that if you aim to raise your NAD+ levels, there’s a separate supplement that can boost your stores and slow down the aging process.

NMNH supplements could have anti-aging effects.

In a recent TikTok post , Barrett says that those searching for a more youthful look should consider taking dihydronicotinamide mononucleotide supplements, more commonly known as NMNH. This compound is a slight variation on nicotinamide mononucleotide, or NMN, another NAD+ activator.

“It helps to boost your natural NAD levels,” Barrett explains of NMNH, which has higher potency and bioavailability than NMN alone. “So if you boost that up, you feel and you look better… Your beauty is multifactorial but beauty can also be related to age.”

This isn't just anecdotal, either. A 2021 study published in the Journal of Proteome Research found that "NMNH is a potent NAD+ enhancer."

Research suggests that the benefits of NMNH and NMN go beyond aesthetics, potentially slowing the progression of certain age-related illnesses. In fact, the 2018 TMA study says that low levels of NAD+ “may underlie a wide range of age-related diseases, such as metabolic disorders, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.”

Buoyed by this research, some doctors say they’re encouraged by the supplement’s wide range of potential uses.

"NMN's impact on various body systems makes it an exciting supplement for those focused on holistic aging," Kien Vuu, MD, a triple board-certified physician and the founder of Vuu MD Performance and Longevity , previously told Best Life . Vuu further notes that NMN and its variations could help “counteract age-related physiological decline.”

Before you begin taking any new supplement, it’s important to weigh the risks and benefits with your doctor. Be sure to discuss any other medications you may be taking or any chronic conditions you might have before trying NMNH, NMN, NAD+, or any other anti-aging supplements.