11 "Family Feud" Moments That Will Make You Cry Laughing

Those Family Feud contestants really do say the darndest things! And thank goodness, because that's what makes the show so funny to watch. Something about the cameras and the pressure of the moment just brings out some absolute zingers from players—and we've put some of the best ones into a list. Here are 11 Family Feud episodes that had host Steve Harvey—and the audience—rolling.

1 Richard Dawson Loses It



OG host Richard Dawson memorably lost it on camera when a contestant had to guess what strangers might talk about. Her answer—"mutual friends"—was so nutty Dawson couldn't compose himself for a while. TV gold!

2 Naked Grandma!

"Something a burglar would not want to see when he breaks into a house," was the question. One contestant enthusiastically answered "naked grandma!" Harvey looked understandably concerned.

3 September Pregnancy

This contestant had to guess "during what month of pregnancy does a woman begin to look pregnant?" She answered "September" and immediately realized what she said. Adorable.

4 Pork What?

"Name something that follows the word pork," Harvey asks. The contestant said loin, but it sounded like lawn. But that's not even the best part. Another member of the Brown family gave his answer as "…cupine." Harvey is floored.

5 Yellow Fruit

6 Watch Your Step

These two sensible husbands were very, very careful in answering a saucy question about their wives and the seven dwarves. "Bashful," one contestant said after a pause. Harvey actually seemed to appreciate the reluctance!ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

7 The Harvey Family

Harvey could barely keep it together when his own family appeared on Celebrity Family Feud. When Marjorie Harvey was asked "Some days, I'd be willing to trade my man for a really good what?" by her husband she responded with "pool boy".

8 Pay Attention

9 RuPaul and Michelle

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will love this one. Not only did he give the correct answer before Harvey even finished the question, but Michelle Visage guessed next, correcting Harvey's pronunciation of "wink/eye-bang him" in the process. Hilarity ensues!

10 The White House?

"Some politicians belong in the White House, others belong in the blank house," Harvey asked. Contestant Dequincy answered… "The White House." Harvey was clearly delighted.

11 No Comment

Harvey asked this contestant what Abraham Lincoln used to ride… and her response actually stunned the host. Watch the video to see!