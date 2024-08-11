 Skip to content
17 Funniest "Family Feud" Fails You Won't Believe

These moments will never not be hilarious.  

Family Feud has been on our TV screens since 1976, and through its 25 seasons there have been some very funny moments caught on camera. Some contestants give truly bizarre answers, others seem confused, and some are just very, very funny. Whether they win or lose, it's clear people have a great time taking part. And for better or worse, the internet is forever—here are the 17 funniest Family Feud fails immortalized online.

1
Delivering a Gerbil?

When Darci is asked to name something a doctor might remove from a person she responds with… a gerbil. Her face when she realizes what she said is priceless.

2
Loins and Lawns

 

Host Steve Harvey is utterly baffled by this woman's accent. Is it loin or lawn? No wonder he's confused!

3
Blame My What?

Harvey thought Riccini said something she absolutely did not say. After she repeated "yes, blame my parents," he couldn't stop laughing. 

4
He's White

When Bill is asked what women think their husband has in common with the Pillsbury Dough Boy, Bill responds with "he's white." "That's the best answer I've ever heard," Harvey says. "I love real answers."

5
Naked vs Nekkid

Contestant Arvell is asked to give another word for "naked." He says "nekkid," and doubles down on his answer. "You can't possibly be trying to pull that off on national TV," Harvey says.

6
Something That Gets Passed Around

Harvey is shocked at Chris' answer to "something that gets passed around." The best part? He was right!

7
Hiding Phone Numbers

Harvey looks downright confused in this Fast Money round. When asked about something in their homes people always hide, Bill says "phone numbers."

8
Vegas Is Not a State

Harvey asks what state someone would like to move to when they retire. Contestant Luisa says "Vegas." Two big red X's!

9
Popeye Eats What?

When asked what Popeye's favorite food is, contest Eve had an unusual answer. "Chicken!" she said, doing a little dance. Facepalm emoji, anyone?

10
Describe Grant Denyer

Poor Grant Denyer probably regrets having a whole round dedicated to him! When asked what word best describes him, contestant Leanne says "short." Ouch!

11
No Noisy Insects

Contestant Anna was asked to name just one noisy insect. Just one! Her answer? "Pass." Not even one insect, Anna?

12
So Hot

When asked "What's the highest priority for you when you're looking for a partner?" contestant Jessica says "HOT!" Grant Deyner almost falls over.

13
Buzzer Fails

Poor contestant Jake wasn't behind on his answers—but he did flub somewhere else. Jake managed to somehow miss not once, but twice—one of the biggest buzzers on game show TV. Oops.

14
Who's the Host?

Terrell Suggs gets a little too aggressive with the buzzer, leading Harvey to say, "When you leave, we still have to use this!" When Suggs tells him what the question was, Harvey gets ruffled. "I'm the host!"

15
Chicken Badge

Poor Jono—you can see the exact moment he lost his train of thought. When asked to name a badge, the contestant said "chicken badge."

16
Texas, Really?

When asked about an object designed by a man because it's uncomfortable yet sexy, contestant Ryan says, "Texas." Harvey gives him several chances to confirm his answer and he just doubles down. The host's face says it all.

17
Who's Funnier Than Steve?

When asked "Name a TV host who's almost as funny as Steve Harvey," the host does not seem amused by some of the answers. For some he seems almost insulted! 

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
