Never Buy This Popular Food From the Grocery Store, Doctor Warns: "It Leaches Chemicals"

Rotisserie chickens are on grocery shopping lists all across America. Real Simple reports that Costco sold 137 million rotisserie chickens in 2023, and it’s easy to see why. They’re affordable and convenient and make meal prep a breeze—just shred and add to salads, casseroles, burrito bowls, soups, wraps, and more. But while rotisserie chickens may be an excellent source of protein, they’re packed with unfavorable ingredients as well. Keep reading to see why board-certified internal medicine doctorTania Elliot, MD, never buys rotisserie chickens from the grocery store.

Rotisserie chicken packaging is a big health issue.

Before you look at a rotisserie chicken's ingredients label, you should consider the packaging. You’ve probably heard that microwaving food in plastic containers is bad news, but what about buying pre-cooked warm food in plastic bags?

"The bag the chicken is stored in is plastic, and it leaches chemicals that get into the food when it’s sitting under the heat," warned Elliott in a viral TikTok video .

Rotisserie chickens are packed with additives and preservatives.

To increase shelf-life, many grocers inject their rotisserie chickens with additives, revealed Elliott. Additives are sourced from plants , animals, and minerals, or they can be chemically produced to enhance the taste, smell, texture, and appearance of food, per the World Health Organization (WHO). However, natural and synthetic food additives can pose health risks.

Preservatives are a form of additives; studies show both can pose serious health risks , whether natural or artificial. "Chickens are often marinated in a preservative solution. We opt for preservative-free cosmetics, and then we’re eating preservative-infested chicken," said Elliott.

This solution usually consists of sugars, processed ingredients, gums, and a concerning amount of sodium, National Chicken Council senior vice president of communications Tom Super told Consumer Reports : "Essentially, all rotisserie chickens are enhanced with a solution [injected into the bird] to keep the birds moist and tasty."

Nutritionist Amy Keating, RD, added, "Natural flavors aren’t necessarily as natural as you might think, and you should generally try to avoid processed ingredients as much as possible."

They also contain carrageenan—a food additive banned in other countries.

"This is a chemical that pre-cooked poultry is injected with to make it tender and juicy, but guess what? It can also inflame the gut. Carrageenan is banned in Europe, but not in the United States," Elliott warned followers.

Per Healthline , carrageenan derives from red seaweed and is used to "thicken, emulsify, and preserve" different foods. However, it’s been contested by health experts for more than 50 years.

"Some evidence suggests that carrageenan triggers inflammation, gastrointestinal ulcerations, and that it damages your digestive system," explained the outlet. "People have been petitioning for products with carrageenan to be labeled with a warning or removed entirely."

In fact, in 2023, Costco shoppers took to Reddit and social media to say they believed the store's rotisserie chickens were making them sick, specifically pointing to carrageenan as a potential cause for their stomach issues.

As of 2016, foods made with carrageenan can’t be classified as "USDA organic," following a ruling from the National Organic Standards Board.