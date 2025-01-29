Doctors Say the Coffee Creamer You're Using Has "Dire Consequences"

I love coffee (okay, I don't just love it; I can't function without it), and I equally love sweets. So, since that fateful day 20 years ago when I had my first cup of coffee (alas, I needed a boost before taking my SATs), I've been addicted to coffee creamer. From simple French vanilla to fun seasonal flavors like peppermint mocha and the White Lotus-themed Thai iced coffee flavor currently in my fridge, I can't get enough. As a health editor, I know it's not good for me, but I've long considered it my one allowable vice. But have I been downplaying this? Is coffee creamer really bad for you? To find out, I spoke to several doctors—and they all said the same thing.

When it comes to unhealthy fats and sugar, coffee creamer might not be that bad.

Many doctors were concerned with coffee creamers' high trans fat content due to hydrogenated oils. However, due to current dietary guidelines, most food manufacturers have stopped using hydrogenated oils.

The Coffee-Mate creamer I have in my fridge has 0 grams of trans fats, and it's made with high-oleic vegetable oil, a trans-fat-free oil that some studies say is, in fact, a healthier alternative to traditional vegetable and soybean oils.

In fact, I saw no trans fat in any of the other coffee creamer brands I looked at, including International Delight, 365 by Whole Foods, Starbucks, and Dunkin'.

These other brands did contain palm oil or milk and cream, which means they contain between 0.5 and 1 gram of saturated fat per one-tablespoon serving.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), "Saturated fats can cause problems with your cholesterol levels, which can increase your risk of heart disease."

However, the AHA recommends consuming no more than 13 grams of saturated fat per day. So, even if you use two tablespoons of coffee creamer, is it so bad? To put it in perspective, two tablespoons of half-and-half has 2 grams of saturated fat.

But coffee creamer contains significant added sugars.

At first, I looked at my coffee creamer and thought, "Five grams of sugar, not bad!"

However, the thing about those 5 grams of sugar per serving is that they're added sugars, meaning they are not naturally occurring and were added during processing.

Hussain Ahmad, MD, an experienced hospital doctor and consultant practitioner in the U.K., notes that added sugars "contribute to weight gain, make your body less responsive to insulin, and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes."

"It's suggested to consume no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day, and just one tablespoon of creamer may provide 5 grams of added sugar," contextualizes dietitian Kelly Jones RD, LDN, founder of Kelly Jones Performance Nutrition. "If using two servings or more per cup, that could mean reaching 40-50 percent of daily added sugar just in your coffee."

Coffee creamers are also highly processed.

Perhaps my biggest takeaway from conducting this research is that most coffee creamers are highly processed, which Michael Chichak, MD, medical director at MEDvidi, says can "pose dire consequences on health when ingested on a regular basis."

Catherine Gervacio, RND, registered nutritionist-dietitian and a certified exercise nutrition coach working with WOWMD, points out that "artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives" can lead to inflammation and disrupt your gut health.

Ultra-processed foods have also been linked to colon cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, dementia, and other serious health problems.

"To be specific on this, ingredients like mono- and diglycerides or sodium caseinate are highly processed," Gervacio notes of coffee creamers.

Yup, my Coffee-Mate creamer contains mono- and diglycerides, common emulsifiers. International Delight creamer does, too, along with sodium caseinate, another emulsifier and thickening agent.

Earlier this month, I reported on a new website called TrueFood.tech that was created by researchers at Mass General Brigham to publicize "the degree of processing of food items." It catalogs more than 50,000 common grocery items and ranks them based on how processed they are.

I went on the website and toggled to the coffee-related section.

Whole Foods 365 Hazelnut Coffee Creamer is one of the worst offenders, with a processing score of 85. International Delight Fruity Pebbles Coffee Creamer scored an 88.

Doctors recommend these healthier coffee creamers.

Califia Farms

Overall, doctors recommend avoiding most traditional coffee creamers and instead suggest unsweetened plant-based options made from almond, soy, or oat milk.

"Opting for a coffee creamer that has less sugar and saturated fat can benefit your blood sugar first thing in the morning, giving you more stable energy throughout the day, in addition to supporting your overall metabolic health," states Kaytee Hadley, RDN, functional medicine dietitian and founder of Holistic Health and Wellness.

Hadley works as a nutrition partner with Califia Farms and recommends the brand's Almondmilk Creamers: "They are USDA Certified Organic, have only 3 grams of sugar per serving and no saturated fat, dairy, gums, oils or artificial flavors making them a gut-friendly and metabolically healthy option." Jones, who is unaffiliated with the brand, says this is her favorite option, too.

"Malk creamer also offers a lower sugar option with just 2 grams of sugar per tablespoon, and Four Sigmatic creamer provides a low sugar option that includes L-theanine, which may help improve focus," Jones adds.

If you're looking for something creamy to add to your coffee, Gervacio and Ahmad both recommend a bit of natural coconut milk. "Make it flavorful by adding vanilla extract, cinnamon, or unsweetened cocoa powder," Gervacio suggests.

"Whole milk and half and half in moderation can also do wonders as [they] provide natural fats devoid of overly processed ingredients," adds Chichak. "For those who take their coffee sweeter, a sprinkle of natural sweeteners such as honey or pure maple syrup serves as the optimal alternative."

So, will I be ditching my coffee creamer? Most likely, yes. That's not to say I'll never have it, but to avoid all the processed ingredients, I'll probably stick with regular milk.