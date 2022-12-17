The Christmas Movie You Should Watch, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

It's the season to be jolly and watch way too many holiday classics curled up on the couch with a warm drink in hand. Of course, you probably have some holiday gatherings to go to, or prepare for, so you won't have time to see them all. Then why not let the stars decide what you put on your television? Maybe you believe in Christmas miracles or perhaps you're more of a grinch about the holiday. Whatever your mood is this time of year, astrology can help you stay entertained. Read on to find out what Christmas movie you should watch based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries: Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street is a Christmas classic that follows a sweet old man with a great full beard who gets hired to be Santa at the popular department store, Macys. Before long, he convinces even the most unassuming people that Santa is in fact real (spoiler alert: it's him).

"This film encompasses the true nature of being an independent, strong person and is perfect for the determined Aries sign," says Charles King, a radio astrologist for the Bob & Sheri show.

Because Aries signs are confident and incredibly passionate, this film will re-energize them to continue to believe in their goals and not to take any nonsense from other people.

2 Taurus: Bad Santa

"Taureans are no stranger to sex, hedonism, and general bad behavior from time-to-time," says Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mystic Sense. "This pleasure-seeking earth sign knows what they want and are relentlessly stubborn in their quest to achieve this. As such, Taureans are likely to enjoy the naughty themes of American cult classic, Bad Santa, in which Billy Bob Thornton (as the movie's greedy Santa) wreaks havoc on the job and does exactly as he pleases."

No matter if you're feeling naughty or nice, we know the Taurus sign will love this holiday mess of a movie.

3 Gemini: The Night Before

"Geminis are known to be the life of the party wherever they go and they are always looking to add more fun and cheer to their lives, as well as to everyone around them," says King.

So, The Night Before, a movie about three best friends spending their Christmas Eve in New York City attempting to find the best party—and of course getting in some trouble along the way, just like Gemini tends to do—is the perfect pick for this air sign.

And if they are having a bad day, it will be even better. "This film is a great way for this star sign to get their mind off of what's bothering them, and to enter into a world of fun and games."

4 Cancer: Love Actually

Cancers are all about love and family, and well, so is Love Actually. This is one of the most romantic holiday films out there, following the lives of eight different couples on their journey to find love. It's heartfelt and also powerfully emotional, which is a perfect for Cancers, who may seem standoffish at first but are really just big ol' softies ready to cry at a happy ending.

"The charm, charisma, message of self love and personal power fits the crabby water sign well, as their hard exterior conceals a really soft, mushy heart," says King.

5 Leo: Christmas With You

Christmas With You is a Netflix holiday film that is centered around a pop star, Angelina, who loves drama and being the center of attention, just like Leos. But after experiencing some major burnout, things change for the young starlet when she escapes to a charming small town where she find herself falling in love with life again, and maybe even a handsome suitor.

"Christmas With You is all about emotional ups and downs surrounded by the holidays—an absolute perfect film for Leos," says Susan Bynes, an astrologer at TotallyTheDream.

Energetic and vibrant Leo will eat up all the drama this movie has to offer, before they hit the town on their own holiday party circuit.

6 Virgo: How The Grinch Stole Christmas

We're not saying a Virgo is a grinch, but this practical earth sign may not get swept up into the holiday magic as much as other signs—at least at first. "This busy sign understands the nature of Christmas but also the humbug nature of the Grinch, too," says King.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Virgos might just need a reminder to help bring out their playful side (it's in there, we swear!), so How The Grinch Stole Christmas, the hilarious holiday classic with a twist starring the inimitable Jim Carrey, is just the ticket. Like the grinch, Virgo will prove to everyone they might love Christmas after all.

7 Libra: It's a Wonderful Life

We all know the holiday classic, It's a Wonderful Life, centered around the depressed businessman, George Bailey, who gets contacted by an angel who shows him what life would be like if he never existed. It's the perfect romantic film that will for sure bring you to happy tears.

"Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, intimacy and human connection, Librans are best opting for a feel-good Christmas movie like It's a Wonderful Life," says Clare. "For this sign, comfort and happiness is everything, so any movie that can tug on the heart strings is a surefire winner. Also, as Libra is symbolized by the Scales of Justice, the themes of morality and kindness throughout It's a Wonderful Life will be particularly well-received."

8 Scorpio: A Christmas Horror Story

If you thought The Grinch was scary, A Christmas Horror Story really takes the cake for the scariest Christmas film to date. When a family brings home a Christmas tree, a spooky evil spirit named Krampus starts terrorizing everyone—including Santa himself.

"Scorpios can watch just about anything but a goodie for them may be A Christmas Horror Story, as they cling on the the remnants of spooky season while Christmas arrives," says King.

Scorpios were born during the Halloween season and live and breathe scary films, which makes this the perfect thing for them to enjoy when all the cobwebs and ghost decorations have been replaced with tinsel and twinkly lights.

9 Sagittarius: Home Alone

Home Alone, about eight-year-old Kevin McCallister fending off burglars after his family accidently leaves him home alone, is one of the most beloved holiday films—and for good reason—but Sagittarians may appreciate it even more than most.

"Home Alone resonates with this sign's independent and mischievous spirit," says King. "Who could conjure up some of the booby traps in this Christmas flick better than a Sagittarius?"

The Sagittarius sign loves to be silly and have way too much fun during serious moments, which sums up Home Alone quite perfectly.

10 Capricorn: Spirited

"Calling all Christmas-loving Capricorns! Spirited is fit for your zodiac royalty this holiday season," says Lauren DeGolia, an astrologer and clarity consultant.

Just because Caps are sensitive, over-achievers doesn't mean they don't have a silly side. Spirited is a hilarious film starring Will Ferrel and Ryan Reynold based on A Christmas Carol—except this version is much more fun and quirky.

"We know you have high expectations for movies—the right balance of humor and festive storylines, and a great message—and this movie delivers all three, and more!" says DeGolia. "While musical comedies might not normally be your thing, the elevated Scrooge-like message is perfectly practical [and will] help you hone in on the gratitude of the season, and turn a corner to a better, more fulfilling life."

11 Aquarius

The Nightmare Before Christmas is easily the oddest of all the Christmas movies, which makes it ideal for Aquarius, especially on a snowy winter night.

"There's no denying that Aquarians are some of the most quirky and unique individuals in the zodiac," says Clare. "For this reason, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas brings the perfect touch of eccentric energy to an Aquarian's Christmas movie night. As an air sign, anything slightly off-the-wall is sure to garner this broad thinking sign's attention. Aquarians never want to fit the mold and see the world differently to others, so an abstract fantasy movie such as this suits the sign perfectly."

12 Pisces: Frozen

Frozen is an animated musical beloved by kids and adults alike (we would understand if this film is one of your guilty pleasures). This delightful movie follows Anna who teams up with her quirky pals to find her older sister, Elsa who turns out to have magical (and chilling) super powers.

"During the holidays, a Pisces can be found watching an animated movies like Frozen," says King. "Their imaginative nature makes them enjoy getting lost in the wonder of it all."

Frozen is the ideal Christmas film for a Pisces because they are creative and imaginative and love films that feature magic. They are kids at heart who love seeing amazing visual effects come to life—and Frozen encompasses all of these qualities.