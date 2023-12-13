Your Ultimate Christmas Carol, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
From classic carols to modern hits, there's an astrologer-approved Christmas song for you.
"It's tiiime," as Mariah Carey famously says in her Christmas classic, "All I Want For Christmas is You." The weather is getting colder, holiday decorations are up, and you're starting to check things off of your gifting list. And there's no better way to get in the spirit of the season than listening to some festive tunes. That's why we asked astrologers to pair each zodiac sign with their ultimate Christmas carol. Do you vibe more with an old-school carol like "Santa Baby" or a more modern tune like Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm?" Keep reading to find out.
RELATED: The Christmas Movie You Should Watch, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Aries (March 21-April 19): "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms
Aries have big personalities and they're not afraid to be the life of the party.
"'Jingle Bell Rock'" by Bobby Helms is uptempo, exciting, and fun, which is right up Aries' alley because they're an energetic and dynamic sign," explains Alice Smith, an astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology.
Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, adds that it can get them into the festive spirit with its vibrant rhythm and catchy beat.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): "Santa Baby" by Eartha Kitt
Taurus loves the generous aspect of gift-giving, but they can also be a bit materialistic. Since they have a taste for luxurious things, "Santa Baby" by Eartha Kitt is their ideal Christmas song.
"A song that asks Santa for Tiffany's rings and cars fits the vibe of this sign perfectly," says Smith "Presents are the best part of Christmas for Taurus!"
RELATED: The Song You Should Sing at Karaoke, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): "Holly Jolly Christmas" by Burl Ives
As the social butterfly of the zodiac, Gemini is likely to be constantly running around during the holiday season, from attending endless get-togethers to gift shopping for everyone. So, they need a song that will keep their spirits high.
"Excitable and easily bored Gemini enjoys the happy message of 'Holly Jolly Christmas,'" says Smith.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): "Christmas Tree Farm" by Taylor Swift
Nobody does Christmas quite like a Cancer. Rodriguez notes that this homebody needs a song that can bring the cozy and comforting vibe they cherish during the holidays.
"Christmas Tree Farm" by Taylor Swift, with lyrics like "When I'm feeling alone, you remind me of home," will certainly tug at these water signs' heartstrings. It also reminds them that the people they spend the holidays with are the most important part.
RELATED: The Type of Music You Should Listen To, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): "Wonderful Christmastime" by Paul McCartney
Leos treat every moment like a special occasion. They're without a doubt going above and beyond for the holidays and will love "Wonderful Christmastime" by Paul McCartney.
"This upbeat classic, with its festive cheer and infectious energy, complements Leo's love for being at the center of attention and their enjoyment of lively holiday gatherings," says Rodriguez. It will remind them that all they need to have a good time is high spirits and the people they love most.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept 22): "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé
Virgo lives to create elevated and meaningful experiences, which is why Michael Bublé's "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" is their perfect carol.
"This song's elegant melody and detailed imagery resonate with Virgo's appreciation for the finer aspects of the holiday season," says Rodriguez. "Bublé's sophisticated and refined delivery aligns with Virgo's preference for quality and perfection in every note."
RELATED: The Holiday That Brings Out Your Best, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): "Winter Wonderland" by Perry Como
"Winter Wonderland" by Perry Como is a great fit for Libra. Rodriguez says that the song's gentle and inviting tune aligns with Libra's social and diplomatic nature.
"This classic carol, with its charming melody and lyrics that describe a picturesque and balanced winter scene, resonates with their love for beauty and harmony," she notes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): "Last Christmas" by Wham!
Known for their complexity and depth, Scorpios can get quite sentimental about what the end of the year means. Although it's not the most upbeat song on the list, "Last Christmas" by Wham! is certainly one of the most thought-provoking, which is why it resonates with this sign.
"They will always honor the darker aspects of the season as well as the light, so 'Last Christmas' is a song that gives them room to reminisce and recall lost love," explains Smith.
RELATED: The Best Crafting Hobby for You to Try, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): "Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano
Both Rodriguez and Smith agree that no song is more fitting for Sagittarius than "Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano. The song has an infectious energy that you can't help but love, just like these fire signs.
Rodriguez points out that this song reflects this sign's love for travel and exploration. They'll be in a jolly mood the whole time when this tune is playing.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee
Smith notes that as the workaholics of the zodiac, Capricorns are the ones who need to make an effort to be home at Christmas.
"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee is just what they need to get in the holiday spirit, from drinking eggnog with their friends to getting a little sentimental with family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): "Happy Xmas (War is Over)" by John Lennon and Yoko Ono
As the eccentrics of the zodiac, Aquarians aren't going to listen to any old Christmas song. However, "Happy Xmas (War is Over)" by John Lennon and Yoko Ono easily aligns with this air sign's humanitarian nature.
Aquarius may find it difficult to celebrate when they know other people are suffering, but Rodriguez says this song calls for a better world. And its innovative musical style reflects their love for progressive ideas and social change.
Pisces: "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande
With Pisces' whimsical tendencies and thoughtful nature, it's no surprise that they love the holiday season. But Rodriguez says they should listen to a Christmas carol that reflects their introspective and emotional nature.
"Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande gets them thinking about what's working and what needs to get left behind in the New Year. Plus, the catchy tune and lyrics will help them get their minds off things.
For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.