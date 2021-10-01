The 15 Best Movies Coming to Netflix This Month

A new month is upon us (some might say the best month of them all), and that not only means a turn of the calendar page but also a new wave of streaming releases. In particular, there are some great new and old movies coming to Netflix this October. We went through the lengthy list to find the 15 most notable films premiering in the next 31 days, and they range from '90s Oscar darlings to a prequel to a heist flick that just came out this year. And since Halloween is fast approaching, there are obviously some scary stories in the mix as well. Read on to find out what you need to add to your queue right now.

1 The Guilty

Streaming Oct 1.

Jake Gyllenhaal leads this new thriller from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua as a former Los Angeles detective now working as a 911 operator. In this remake of a Danish movie, a call from a frantic woman leads to a harrowing series of events as his character, Joe Baylor, tries to help from afar.

2 Hairspray

Streaming Oct. 1.

The 2007 feature film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical (which itself was based on the original 1988 comedy) is back on Netflix. Set in '60s Baltimore, Hairspray follows the plucky and ambitious Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky), who dreams of dancing on her favorite after school show, even though she's bigger than the other girls in the teen cast—and of seeing it racially integrated. The songs are infectious, and the cast—including Zac Efron, James Marsden, Queen Latifah, and John Travolta, just to name a few—shines.

3 Titanic

Streaming Oct. 1.

James Cameron's wildly expensive historical drama won 11 Oscars, raked in $2.2. billion, and made mega-stars out of leads Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Relive it all on Netflix now, from the James Horner score to the could-Jack-have-fit-on-the-door debate. (It was about the weight, not the surface area!)

4 Gladiator

Streaming Oct. 1.

Three years after Titanic, Ridley Scott's Gladiator was another epic—albeit one set much further in the past—to be a huge success with critics and audiences. Russell Crowe took home the Best Actor Oscar for playing a Roman general-turned-slave who has to fight for his life in the Colosseum, and Joaquin Phoenix's Commodus is one of the most loath-able villains in film history.

5 As Good as It Gets

Streaming Oct. 1.

Netflix gets another awards-season darling in As Good as It Gets, the 1997 James L. Brooks comedy starring Jack Nicholson as a curmudgeonly writer and Helen Hunt as the waitress and single mom who inspires him to start engaging with the world again. Both leads took the Oscar, but the movie lost out on Best Picture to Titanic.

6 Malcolm X

Streaming Oct. 1.

Denzel Washington plays the famous Black activist in Spike Lee's 1992 biopic, which follows Malcolm X from his difficult childhood through his rise as a controversial public figure and eventually to his assassination at the age of 39.

7 Zodiac

Streaming Oct. 1.

This 2007 thriller by Gone Girl director David Fincher dramatizes the violent mystery of the real life serial murderer known as the Zodiac Killer. Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. play real employees of the San Francisco Chronicle, who poured over the coded, taunting letters sent to the paper in the '60s and '70s by the monster himself. While the real case remains unsolved, Zodiac at least presents a pretty convincing theory as to his identity.

8 Ghost

Streaming Oct. 1.

Demi Moore, Patrick Swayze, and Whoopi Goldberg star in this supernatural weeper about a young man who uses a medium to reach back through the veil and save his girlfriend from the same fate. If the infamous pottery scene is the only one you can remember from Ghost, then it's time to give it another spin.

9 Step Brothers

Streaming Oct. 1.

In Step Brothers, John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell play two grown men who spar like children when their single parents (Richard Jenkins and Mary Steenburgen) marry each other. The 2008 comedy also co-stars Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott, and the very prestigious Catalina Wine Mixer. (If you know, you know.)

10 Tommy Boy

Streaming Oct. 1.

Another comedy featuring two very funny actors playing off of each other, Tommy Boy is for sure the best movie the late Chris Farley ever made. He plays Tommy Callahan, an immature party boy who has to step up and help save his family's auto parts company after his dad suddenly dies. Farley's pal and fellow SNL vet David Spade is the company man who tags along on Tommy's desperate sales trip, and they forge an unlikely friendship along the way.

11 Insidious Chapter 2

Streaming Oct. 9.

It is spooky season, after all. The sequel to James Wan's well-received 2010 horror flick joins the original on Netflix.

12 Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Streaming Oct. 12.

The life of stage and screen icon and EGOT winner Rita Moreno gets the documentary treatment in Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It. The film follows the 89-year-old's 70-year (and counting!) career in the entertainment industry and acknowledges the barriers she's broken through as a Puerto Rican performer.

13 Night Teeth

Streaming Oct. 20.

Looking for some new horror to gear up for Halloween? Try the Netflix Original Night Teeth, about an LA driver who has no idea that the women he picked up for a girls' night are actually vampires who are about to take him on a tour of the city's undead nightlife.

14 Begin Again

John Carney, the filmmaker behind similarly music-driven movies Once and Sing Street, also made 2013's Begin Again, about a budding singer-songwriter (Keira Knightley, who does her own singing!) who steps into her own creativity after getting dumped by her callous rock star boyfriend (Adam Levine). Mark Ruffalo plays the recently fired record producer who makes her his new project.

15 Army of Thieves

Streaming Oct. 29.

Well, that didn't take long. Zack Snyder's zombie apocalypse heist flick, Army of the Dead, also just dropped this year, and it already has a prequel. It revolves around the character Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), who's just developing his safecracking abilities in a world where zombies are real but not yet the majority.

