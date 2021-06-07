Culture

See Jack Nicholson's Lookalike Son, TV's Newest Heartthrob

Ray Nicholson is starring on a new Amazon series.

By Kali Coleman
June 7, 2021
While some kids want to rebel against their parents and choose a different career path, others fall right in line—and Hollywood is no exception to the trend of following in your parents' footsteps. Time after time, we see actors breaking through to mainstream fame, only to find out they come from a long line of A-list stars. Recently, we've seen Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke on Stranger Things, and Jack Quaid, the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, on Amazon Prime's The Boys. Now, another famous actor has a kid taking over the world of television. Jack Nicholson seemingly gave up acting more than 10 years ago, but his lookalike son, Ray Nicholson, has picked up the family trade. Read on to find out more about Ray's acting career.

RELATED: See Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Daughter, Who's Taking Over TV.

Jack Nicholson's son, Ray Nicholson, is starring on Panic, a new Amazon Prime series.

Ray Nicholson in panic
Amazon

If you've been watching Amazon Prime's newest series Panic, you may have felt as if one character looked awfully familiar. Ray Nicholson, who is nearly a carbon copy of his father Jack, is currently playing the role of Ray Hall on Panic. The series, based on Lauren Oliver's 2014 novel of the same name, follows a group of graduating high schoolers as they compete in a series of dangerous challenges.

This is not Ray's first time acting, however.

Ray Nicholson in promising young woman
Filmnation Entertainment

Your introduction to Ray might be on Panic, but this is not the actor's first role. His first foray into acting was as an unnamed "kid catcher" in 2006's The Benchwarmers. Then, in 2018 and 2019, Ray had a four-episode recurring role on the TV series Mayans M.C. Before the Amazon Prime series, his most recent appearance was in last year's Promising Young Woman.

Jack and Ray are both big fans of the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: Jack Nicholson (L) and Ray Nicholson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on April 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Neither Ray nor Jack appear to have any active, official social media pages, so the two aren't gushing about each other all the time via Instagram posts. However, it does appear as if the two are close. The pair have been seen sitting courtside together at Los Angeles Lakers games several times over the past few years. According to People, Jack is rarely seen at public events except for Lakers games, where he's often accompanied by Ray.

But Ray is only one of five kids for Jack.

JACK NICHOLSON & son & daughter at the 78th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. March 5, 2006 Los Angeles, CA 2006 Paul Smith / Featureflash
Shutterstock

Ray isn't Jack's only offspring. The 29-year-old has four siblings: Jennifer, Caleb, Honey, and Lorraine. All of the siblings have different mothers except Lorraine and Ray, who were both born to Rebecca Broussard. And while Ray is the youngest of the five siblings, he isn't the only one who has delved into acting. Lorraine has also taken to the screen with roles in movies such as The Princess Diaries 2, Click, and Soul Surfer. And the tradition extends past Jack's kids: His grandson, Duke Nicholson, appeared in 2019's Us.

RELATED: See Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Make His Movie Debut at 23.

