While some kids want to rebel against their parents and choose a different career path, others fall right in line—and Hollywood is no exception to the trend of following in your parents' footsteps. Time after time, we see actors breaking through to mainstream fame, only to find out they come from a long line of A-list stars. Recently, we've seen Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke on Stranger Things, and Jack Quaid, the son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, on Amazon Prime's The Boys. Now, another famous actor has a kid taking over the world of television. Jack Nicholson seemingly gave up acting more than 10 years ago, but his lookalike son, Ray Nicholson, has picked up the family trade. Read on to find out more about Ray's acting career.

RELATED: See Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Daughter, Who's Taking Over TV.

Jack Nicholson's son, Ray Nicholson, is starring on Panic, a new Amazon Prime series.

If you've been watching Amazon Prime's newest series Panic, you may have felt as if one character looked awfully familiar. Ray Nicholson, who is nearly a carbon copy of his father Jack, is currently playing the role of Ray Hall on Panic. The series, based on Lauren Oliver's 2014 novel of the same name, follows a group of graduating high schoolers as they compete in a series of dangerous challenges.

RELATED: See Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Daughter, Who's Taking Over TV.

This is not Ray's first time acting, however.

Your introduction to Ray might be on Panic, but this is not the actor's first role. His first foray into acting was as an unnamed "kid catcher" in 2006's The Benchwarmers. Then, in 2018 and 2019, Ray had a four-episode recurring role on the TV series Mayans M.C. Before the Amazon Prime series, his most recent appearance was in last year's Promising Young Woman.

Jack and Ray are both big fans of the Lakers.

Neither Ray nor Jack appear to have any active, official social media pages, so the two aren't gushing about each other all the time via Instagram posts. However, it does appear as if the two are close. The pair have been seen sitting courtside together at Los Angeles Lakers games several times over the past few years. According to People, Jack is rarely seen at public events except for Lakers games, where he's often accompanied by Ray.

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

But Ray is only one of five kids for Jack.

Ray isn't Jack's only offspring. The 29-year-old has four siblings: Jennifer, Caleb, Honey, and Lorraine. All of the siblings have different mothers except Lorraine and Ray, who were both born to Rebecca Broussard. And while Ray is the youngest of the five siblings, he isn't the only one who has delved into acting. Lorraine has also taken to the screen with roles in movies such as The Princess Diaries 2, Click, and Soul Surfer. And the tradition extends past Jack's kids: His grandson, Duke Nicholson, appeared in 2019's Us.

RELATED: See Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Make His Movie Debut at 23.