See LeBron James' 16-Year-Old Son, Who's Already a Basketball Star

NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife Savannah James, who first met in high school, have been together for nearly two decades, although they didn't get married until 2013. Years before they tied the knot, they had their first son, LeBron James Jr., 16, who goes by Bronny, and their second child Bryce James, 13. In 2014, they welcomed their daughter, Zhrui James, 6.

While LeBron's kids are still in the midst of growing up, his eldest son is already following in his footsteps and making some moves on the court. In fact, Bronny could be on his way towards becoming a professional basketball player, which is something that college scouts have noticed. Read on to find our more about Bronny's rising basketball career and his life as the oldest of LeBron's kids.

Bronny plays on his high school basketball team.

Bronny is a rising junior at Sierra Canyon High School and point guard on the basketball team. During his freshman year, ESPN reported that he scored 15 points in a game against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, which is LeBron's alma mater.

This past February, the Los Angeles Daily News confirmed that Bronny underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee. Fortunately, it seems like he's made a full recovery. This past May, Who's Next posted a TikTok video of Bronny back on the court. "Bronny has been cleared to start hoopin'!," the caption reads.

He's already received offers to play college basketball.

According to his player profile on ESPN, Bronny has already received an offer to play basketball at the University of Kentucky after he graduates high school in 2023. He's also reportedly being recruited by several other schools, including Duke University and UCLA. LeBron's son is currently No. 28 on 247 Sports' list of Top Basketball Recruits from the class of 2023.

Speaking to CBS Detroit back in 2015, LeBron said that he didn't appreciate college scouts approaching Bronny at such a young age. "He's already got some offers from colleges, it's pretty crazy," LeBron said. "It should be a violation, you shouldn't be recruiting 10-year-old kids."

However, LeBron still noted how proud he is of his son's efforts on the court. "It's crazy, he plays just like I did," the NBA star added. "He has great awareness and he'd rather pass first and set guys up. Most kids nowadays just want to score."

LeBron hopes that he and Bronny will be in the NBA together someday.

While Bronny doesn't graduate from high school for another two years, LeBron has said that he's looking forward to the day when he and his son could be playing professional ball together.

"You want to ask me what is the greatest achievement of my life? If I'm on the same court as my son in the NBA," LeBron explained in a 2018 segment on UNINTERRUPTED. LeBron also said that he would be happy to play with or against his son.

Though that day is still to come, they have collaborated elsewhere. Bronny and his high school teammates were featured in IMDbTV's docuseries Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which LeBron produced.

The father and son have a very close relationship outside of sports as well. On his son's 16th birthday this past October, LeBron posted some old photos him and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"Thank you for allowing me to be your inspiration, leader, listener, mediator, as well as many more things but most importantly simply being YOUR DAD!," LeBron wrote.

Savannah has said that ultimately, she and her family are just "normal people."

Savannah told Cleveland Magazine in 2017 that she's a "realist" when it comes to parenting. She said she's let her children know that "people aren't always going to be on [their] side or support [them]." And because of that, they need to be hard workers.

"They're not rewarded for mediocrity. I believe that my kids can do anything they put their minds to," Savannah explained. "We are just normal people from Northeast Ohio. You can look at it as a very good thing, because maybe we don't understand what we could be. To me, that's much more stressful—it takes much more energy rather than just being yourself. And I feel like that's definitely rubbed off on our kids."

