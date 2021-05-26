Sometimes the family business is a restaurant. Sometimes it's a medical practice. But in the case of the Johnson family, it's professional wrestling. These days, 19-year-old Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is well on her way to becoming a professional WWE wrestler like her father.

Simone has been written up recently in the wrestling world as a trainee at the WWE Performance Center, where she's proving she could be a star in the making. Read on to find out more about Simone's up-and-coming wrestling career and about her life as the daughter of the biggest wrestler-turned-movie-star there is.

Simone made headlines for her skills at WWE training camp.

Simone began training at the WWE Performance Center in Feb. 2020 in order to become a WWE Superstar. Unfortunately, she's since suffered some issues with her knee; in Sept. 2020, she tweeted that she was having her third knee surgery. "As not fun as surgery is, I'm looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore," she wrote.

Now, it sounds like Simone is doing much better. According to Talk Sport, Wrestling Observer Radio shared that Simone was the most improved trainee in squats from January to May at the WWE Performance Center. As the site noted, it's a particularly impressive feat because of Simone's knee surgeries.

Simone would be the fourth generation of her family to be a pro wrestler.

If Simone goes pro, she will be the fourth generation in her family to do so. Her father is, obviously, The Rock. Before him, was his father, Rocky Johnson. And, before him, was Dwayne's maternal grandfather, Peter Maivia.

Simone reflected on her family's wrestling legacy in a statement when she started training. "It means the world to me," Simone said. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Simone skipped out on college to pursue her wrestling dreams.

Initially, Simone was headed for New York University before joining WWE Performance Center. When she graduated high school in 2019, her proud father wrote on Instagram, "And then your babies graduate. Very proud of my first daughter daughter [sic] graduating high school." Referencing a photo of him trying to hug her, he added: "I love you and one day you'll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses."

Simone also made a big appearance in the movie and TV world three years ago. In 2018, she was the Golden Globe Ambassador for that year's awards ceremony. In fact, Simone was technically the first ever Golden Globe Ambassador, seeing as 2018 was the year the title was updated from Miss Golden Globe. The role goes to the child of a Hollywood star, who helps hand out trophies to the winners. "I'm really glad they chose to make that change because it promotes equality and is more inclusive, and those are things that I'm passionate about," she told W magazine at the time. "I feel like representing that is really going to open up a lot of doors—not only for me, but also for all the future Golden Globes Ambassadors."

Simone is also outspoken about social issues on her Instagram account, including the Black Lives Matter movement and safer gun laws.

The Rock and Simone's mom still work together, too.

Simone is the daughter of The Rock and his first wife, Dany Garcia, to whom he was married from 1997 to 2008. Garcia is a businesswoman and producer, and she and Johnson are still business partners. They co-founded the production company Seven Bucks Productions, which is behind a number of his movies, including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Baywatch.

Simone is also the older half-sister to Johnson's children with his second wife, Lauren Hashian: five-year-old Jasmine and three-year-old Tiana.

