Birthdays are different when your dad is The Rock. When Tiana Gia Johnson turned three this past week, Dwayne Johnson surprised his daughter with a special message from her favorite celebrity superhero. While Johnson voiced the demigod Maui in Moana, it's another water-based hero his kid loves even more.

For her third birthday, Johnson got Aquaman star Jason Momoa to record a birthday message for Tiana. As Johnson shared on Instagram, his daughter is a huge fan of the DC hero, and a video of her watching Momoa's message proves that it really made her day.

Read on to find out what Momoa said to Tiana and for more on her Aquaman obsession. And to read more about Johnson, check out The Rock Just Posted the Cutest Throwback Photo of Him at 7 Years Old.

Throughout the day, Johnson shared Tiana's love of Aquaman with his followers.

Leading up to posting the message from Momoa, Johnson shared a few other Instagrams of his daughter that highlight her love of Aquaman.

"Happy Birthday to my sweetest lil' Tia Giana," he wrote next to a photo of himself holding his daughter. "Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy." Johnson shares daughters Tiana and Jasmine with wife Lauren Hashian. He also has a 19-year-old daughter, Simone Johnson, from his marriage to Dany Garcia.

Johnson concluded that tribute post, "Now that she's finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — 'Daddy do you know AquaMan?'"

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Johnson even drew the superhero for her.

"Now this is getting ridiculous…" Johnson wrote next to a photo of Tiana, an Aquaman action figure, and a picture he drew of the superhero. "For Tia's birthday she insisted AquaMan join us for breakfast—and then after we eat, she asked daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room."

Yet another post shows Johnson and Tiana watching 2018's Aquaman together. In the clip, he starts to ask her, "Who's cooler, Daddy or Aquaman?" but before he can even complete his sentence, she blurts out, "Aquaman."

For more on Momoa's post-GOT career, check out Jason Momoa Says This Is Why No One Would Hire Him After Game of Thrones.

In his message, Momoa promised to spend time with Tiana soon.

Johnson posted a video to Instagram of Tiana and her sister, five-year-old Jasmine Johnson, watching the video message Momoa sent for Tiana's birthday. Tiana sits on a table looking absolutely enthralled as the actor talks, even waving at the TV at one point.

In his message, Momoa says that they'll meet in person one day, and he'll have a present for her and Jasmine. He says that they can "get together and play and maybe rock climb and go surfing."

He adds, "I'm sorry I couldn't be there, but I love you. And tell your papa that I love him, too. And I will see you soon, happy third birthday."

At the end, Tiana hops up from her seat and starts jumping around with a huge smile on her face.

For more on celebrity kids, check out Justin Timberlake May Have Just Shared a Rare Photo of His Son

Johnson thanked Momoa in his Instagram caption.

In the caption to the video of his excited daughter, Johnson wrote, "I had to make the call… it's what daddy's [sic] do." He went on to say that "this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame" and thanked Momoa for making the video.

"I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies [Momoa's Instagram handle] enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about," Johnson wrote. He added of the Aquaman star, "You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, 'It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice'. Thanks for having my back – I'll always have yours."

Momoa has been with actor Lisa Bonet for years; for more pairs with significant age gaps, check out 17 Celebrity Women Who Have Much Younger Partners.

Momoa responded to all of Johnson's posts about Tiana's birthday.

Momoa commented on all four posts Johnson shared about Tiana's love of Aquaman, telling her happy birthday and posting a lot of emojis. On the post with Tiana watching his birthday message, he replied, "What an honour. We do it for our babies. For the next generation. Happy birthday baby Tia see u [in] Hawaii."

For more on parents raising kids in the spotlight, See Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Son All Grown Up.

The two action stars have some history.

Momoa and Johnson have posted about each other on Instagram previously. As reported by Metro, in January 2019, Johnson shared on Instagram that he wanted Momoa to be cast to play his brother in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, but "his schedule was too packed."

Then, in July of the same year, Momoa thanked Johnson for being part of the Protect Mauna Kea protests in Hawaii, which he also passionately supported. Momoa was thankful that "the number 1 and most impactful movie star in the world" was joining the cause. "I'm honoured to show the almost 13 million people what I care about most," the actor wrote on Instagram. "But when @therock posts 150+ million people alone will see what this awesome human is doing for the Hawaiian people."

The two may just cross paths again, this time onscreen. While Momoa is already Aquaman, Johnson will soon join the world of DC Comics movies as Black Adam.

For recent movies that experts hated, check out The Worst Movie of 2020, According to Critics.