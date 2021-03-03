Culture

Justin Timberlake May Have Just Shared a Rare Photo of His Son

Silas Timberlake seems to have popped up in a birthday post for his mom, Jessica Biel.

By Lia Beck
March 3, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
March 3, 2021
When you're a celebrity, you don't just send birthday greetings to your significant other—you do it in front of millions of people. On Mar. 3, Justin Timberlake wished his wife Jessica Biel a happy 39th birthday on Instagram with a collection of photos and videos and a sweet message about her being his "favorite person in the world." But there's someone else who can be spotted in the post: Biel and Timberlake's son, Silas.

At least, it appears to be him. In one of the photos, Biel and Timberlake can be seen walking through some sort of backstage area while a small child walks ahead of them. The best guess is that it's their five-year-old Silas, although his face isn't shown.

Timberlake and Biel don't often share photos of their children—they also have a new baby named Phineas—on social media, so this was a rare occurrence. Read on to see singer's post for his wife's birthday and for more on what they've shared about their family over the years. And to read about his pop star past, check out Justin Timberlake Has a Confession About That Iconic Denim Look.

Timberlake called Biel the best partner, mom, and boss.

Jessica Biel in a bush in a photo from Justin Timberlake's Instagram
Justin Timberlake/Instagram

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world… the strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is," Timberlake wrote on Instagram. "I'm lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with 🎂!!!!"

Timberlake shared four photos and one video of Biel in his post. There's a selfie of him giving her a kiss, a slow motion clip of her on a boat, a photo of her when she fell into a bush, and a blurry picture of them jumping in the air on a beach. "Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid's toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly…" he wrote. "I ❤️ U with all that I know."

The post gives fans a glimpse into a family life the stars usually keep very private.

Jessica Biel, Justin TImberlake, and Silas walking together
Justin Timberlake/Instagram

The shot of Biel and Timberlake backstage also seems to show their older son Silas, also from behind, wearing black pants and a gray sweater. The caption doesn't indicate where they are, but the photo was probably taken during his 2018-2019 Man of the Woods tour. Timberlake posted a photo of himself and Biel in the same outfits on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Timberlake last posted photos of Silas on Father's Day.

Justin Timberlake and his son Silas
Justin Timberlake/Instagram

On Father's Day 2020, Timberlake shared a few photos of himself and Silas (none showing the boy's face), including one of them on stage before one of his concerts and on the field before his Super Bowl halftime show performance. In the caption, Timberlake reflected on the cycle of sons becoming fathers and the acceptance of others that fathers need to be sure to teach their kids.

"We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone—we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin," the 40-year-old wrote. "We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same."

Silas made his Instagram debut as a newborn.

Jessica Biel holding baby Silas
Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Timberlake and Biel may no longer post photos on social media showing Silas' face, but they made an early exception for one special moment. Soon after Silas was born, he made his Instagram debut. Timberlake shared a photo of Biel holding the baby, who was wearing a tiny Memphis Grizzles T-shirt, and wrote, "The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ!"

Little brother Phineas was a well-kept secret.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, and Silas in Lego Halloween costumes
Justin Timberlake/Instagram

When it was reported that Biel and Timberlake welcomed a second child in 2020, their fans hadn't even known it was coming, as the couple never shared that they were expecting again. Timberlake confirmed the news of the birth during a January 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but the parents haven't shared any photos of their second son yet. "His name is Phineas," Timberlake said on the show. "He's awesome and he's so cute and nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful." He added that "Silas is super excited."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
