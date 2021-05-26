13 Celebrities You Didn't Know Have Children

When it comes to celebrity parents, everyone in Hollywood is different. Some stars, like Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams, and Dwayne Johnson, love to share all the ups and downs of bringing up children, but others prefer to give their family as much privacy as possible—and sometimes, that means that the public has little to no idea that their kids actually exist. That's right: these celebrities have children, though you may not have realized it.

Considering how invasive fans (and the paparazzi) can be, you can't blame these stars for their choice to keep their kids out of the spotlight, especially if they'd rather the world focus on their work vs. their personal lives. But that doesn't mean that we're not curious. So read on to find out who are the most low-key star moms and dads.

1 Adam Driver

Kylo Ren may not be a dad, but Adam Driver sure is. He and his wife, Joanne Tucker, welcomed their son in 2017, but it wasn't until two years later that he confirmed that fact to the New Yorker. He also explained why they wanted to keep it to themselves for a while.

"My job is to be a spy—to be in public and live life and have experience," Driver said. "But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that."

2 Scarlett Johansson

Yep, Black Widow is a mom, too! Scarlett Johansson and ex-husband Roman Dauriac have one daughter together, Rose Dorothy. Though Johansson doesn't typically share any personal details or photos of her, she does occasionally share cute anecdotes about her life as a mom.

"If you ask her what I do for a living, she says, 'Mommy's a superhero,'" Johansson said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. "We had taken a break in shooting Infinity War… I was going into the office… I was like, 'See you later, honey, Mommy has to go to work.' And she was like, 'Who are you fighting?'"

3 Idris Elba

The whole time Idris Elba has been building his career, he's also been raising a family. Elba has two children: 19-year-old Isan (above), who he welcomed with ex Hanne Norgaard in 2009, and seven-year-old Winston, his son with Naiyana Garth.

In 2018, Elba opened up in an interview with People about how much he loves being a father. "Being witness to the birth of my children is the biggest and best thing ever," he said. "I'm super doting, big hugs, kisses, lots of love-yous."

4 Charlie Heaton

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton doesn't have any kids with his girlfriend (and co-star) Natalia Dyer, but he does have a seven-year-old from his previous relationship. His son with ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsuura is named Archie, and he reportedly spends most of his time in London, where his mom lives, which might explain why we don't hear much about him.

5 Christian Bale

To some people, Christian Bale will always be Batman, but to his kids, he's just Dad. He and his wife, Sibi Blažić, have two children: a 16-year-old daughter named Emmeline and a six-year-old son named Joseph. Bale doesn't make a habit of talking about his children, but he has been seen out and about spending time with them.

6 Sandra Bullock

The woman known as Miss Congeniality is also mom to two children: Louis Bardo, 11, and Laila, 9. Even though Sandra Bullock does her best to give them a low profile, she has been open about how much the adoption process meant to her.

"The beautiful thing that I was constantly told was, 'The perfect child will find you. You will find your child,'" Bullock told Hoda Kotb on Today in 2018. "But you don't believe that when it's not happening, when you're going, 'Where is my family?' When it does happen, you know exactly what they're talking about."

7 Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult and girlfriend Bryana Holly are parents, too—but they keep it so low-key that even the biggest fans of the Those Who Wish Me Dead star might not be aware of it. Hoult and Holly share a toddler son, Joaquin, and though he doesn't talk about him much, earlier this year, the actor did tell The Guardian that he felt "grateful" to have had extra time with his family in lockdown in 2020.

8 Jamie Foxx

When Jamie Foxx isn't busy making us laugh, he's busy being a single dad—at least for now. The 53-year-old comedian has two daughters: 27-year-old Corinne Foxx, who is co-executive producer with her dad on his Netflix sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, and 11-year-old Annalise Bishop.

9 Cate Blanchett

Somehow, Cate Blanchett has had time to both become a Hollywood icon and raise four children, basically confirming our suspicions that she's a superhero. She and her husband, Andrew Upton, have been married since 1997, and in that time, they've added Dashiell John (above), 19, Roman Robert, 17, Ignatius Martin, 13, and Edith Vivian Patricia, 6, to the family.

10 Alexis Bledel

After watching Alexis Bledel on Gilmore Girls and The Handmaid's Tale, you may feel like you know her… but there's a whole side of her life that she keeps to herself. Alexis and her husband, Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser, have two sons—and the only reason the public knows is because, after her first baby boy was born in 2015, her Gilmore co-star Scott Patterson spilled the news in an interview with Glamour.

11 Rashida Jones

As the daughter of Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones knows a thing or two about what it means to be a celebrity kid, so maybe that's why she's shielding her own from the spotlight. She and partner Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend share a son, Isaiah Jones Koenig, who is right in the midst of his toddler years.

12 Jeremy Renner

Though Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco have been divorced for over six years now, they still share something very important: Their daughter. From time to time, the proud dad will share glimpses of eight-year-old Ava Berlin Renner on his Instagram, but her face is usually not visible. She has, as you can see, been photographed at some public events, however.

13 Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel seems like a total tough guy, but he's probably a total softie when it comes to his kids. Diesel (real name: Mark Sinclair) and longtime partner Paloma Jiménez have three children together: Hania Riley, 13, Vincent, 11, and Pauline, 6, who he named after his late Fast & Furious co-star, Paul Walker.

