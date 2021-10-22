7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

So you're finally finished international Netflix sensation Squid Game…what next? Luckily, the service never stops churning out new content, so there are plenty of fresh seasons and shows to keep you entertained. We're looking at shows that landed on Netflix from Oct. 9 to Oct. 22, and they include a little something for every viewer. So whether you're a huge science fiction fan or want to spend your weekend learning how the movies you grew up on were made, you'll find the perfect watch below. Read on for our latest Netflix show recommendations.

1 Locke & Key

The second season of Netflix's supernatural family drama Locke & Key, which is based on the comics of the same name, just landed on the service. It follows the Locke family, who move into the home where their murdered patriarch grew up to find that it's filled with keys that unlock some mystical doors. (Hence the title.)

2 Dynasty

After being rebooted in 2017, the modern run of the '80s primetime soap opera Dynasty just wrapped its fourth season. This version, like the original, revolves around the exorbitantly wealthy (and scandal-ridden) Carrington family, but is much more diverse in its cast and the types of relationships that have kept fans tuning in. Don't worry, it hasn't lost the slapping.

3 Cowboy Bebop

As anime fans look forward to the live-action version starring John Cho coming to Netflix next month, they can rewatch the original Japanese animated series, which is streaming now. Cowboy Bebop, set 50 years from now, follows a group of space-traveling bounty hunters, all seeking to make a buck and make peace with their pasts. With just 26 total episodes, it'll be a breeze for newbies to binge before the long-awaited adaptation hits.

4 You

In the third season of the incessantly watchable You, disturbingly charming stalker Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) moves to a California suburb with his equally bloodthirsty wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and their new baby, looking to keep a low profile. But both are creatures of dark habit, and soon they're causing mayhem among the tech entrepreneurs and mommy bloggers in their posh, nosy neighborhood.

5 Another Life

If you're into really high sci-fi (as in, a spaceship shaped like a Mobius strip hovering above the Earth), then the Netflix original Another Life may be your bag. It stars Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff as the woman who leads the mission to locate the alien species that sent said spacecraft, and the second season is now available for your viewing pleasure.

6 The Movies That Made Us

Netflix's addictive and nostalgic docuseries returns with new episodes, each dedicated to one crowd-pleasing movie. Season 3 includes an in-depth look at the making of Halloween, Coming to America, Aliens, and other classics, and every episode will make you appreciate your old favorites more than you already do.

7 Shameless

Shameless had a good run—11 seasons and 140 episodes on Showtime—but all things must come to an end. Its final season just landed on Netflix, giving it the complete series. Starring William H. Macy as an alcoholic patriarch of a big, messy family, Shameless is beloved by fans for painting a picture of poverty and addiction that isn't romanticized or watered down.

