8 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Including the long-awaited new season of The Great British Baking Show.

By Sage Young
September 24, 2021
September 24, 2021

You're a very lucky person if the hardest decision you have to make this weekend is what to watch on TV—but that doesn't mean that it's easy! The growing number of streaming services has opened up so many possibilities for easy viewing, but Netflix is still delivering as one of the originals. In the past two weeks, the service has added tons of new series and new seasons of existing series. So whether you're in the mood to watch the most polite reality competition show of all time or to freak yourself out with a new horror tale, we've got something for you. Read on for the best new shows on Netflix.

1
The Great British Baking Show

Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, and contestant Rochica on The Great British Baking Show
Mark Bourdillon/Netflix

Okay, so maybe you can't watch all of the newest season of The Great British Baking Show this weekend, but you can certainly enjoy the premiere. Starting today, Netflix will drop one episode of the beloved competition reality show every Friday until the Master Baker of this crop of contestants is named. So tune in for more soggy bottoms, Paul Hollywood handshakes, and unfailingly nice English people.

2
Midnight Mass

Zach Gilford and Hamish Linklater in Midnight Mass
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Mike Flanagan, who also created the Netflix hits The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, is back with a new spooky show—this one not based on a book. In Midnight Mass, a young priest (Hamish Linklater) establishes himself in a small, close-knit town, which seems to be the genesis of some incredible (and bone-chilling) events. Just like the Haunting series, expect a mix of genuine scares and meditations on grief, regret, and love that will likely stay with you for much longer.

3
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia

Pino Maniaci in Vendetta: Truth, Lies, and the Mafia
Netflix/YouTube

Ahead of the new Sopranos prequel movie premiering on Oct. 1, get a taste of the real thing. This Italian-language docuseries tracks the conflict between two Sicilian public figures, journalist Pino Maniaci and judge Silvana Saguto. Both Maniaci and Saguto claim to be anti-mafia and working to bring organized crime down, but both accuse the other of being corrupt.

4
Jaguar

Ivan Marcos and Blanca Suarez in Jaguar
MANUEL FERNÁNDEZ-VALDÉS/Netflix

A period piece set in Spain, Jaguar puts an espionage spin on a post-World War II story. The thriller follows a survivor of a concentration camp who is recruited onto a secretive team of individuals looking to hunt down Nazis who've hunkered down in the country.

5
Dear White People

Logan Browning in Dear White People
Patrick McEelhenney/Netflix

The fourth and final season of the series adaptation of the film with the same name just dropped on streaming. Dear White People stars an ensemble cast of co-eds led by Logan Browning and revolves around Black students at a primarily white Ivy League university. In a bold turn, this senior year season is practically a musical, with several cast members busting out their versions of '90s R&B hits.

6
Sex Education

Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield in Sex Education
Sam Taylor/Netflix

Netflix's bright and bubbly British comedy just returned for Season 3, in which a new head teacher (Jemima Kirke) stifles its expressive student body in the hopes of turning Moordale's "sex school" reputation around. That won't stop these teenagers from exploring their gender, sexuality, and new relationships, however. And these new Sex Education episodes bring the show's signature balance of wholesomeness and graphically honest humor.

7
Nailed It

Nailed It
Netflix

Now that we've covered The Great British Baking Show, which is actually about making gorgeous, scrumptious pastries, let's move on to a baking competition where getting it wrong is the whole point. Nicole Byer continues to host Netflix's surprise success, Nailed It, which brings together some of the country's worst bakers to attempt to whip up some complicated treats. The resulting messes have been known to make even the camera operators laugh until they cry. Season 6 is now on the service.

8
Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father

Jack and Michael Whitehall in Travels With My Father
Netflix

Also back for another season is the hilarious and heartwarming travelogue, Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father. In this series, the British comedian, most recently seen in Disney's Jungle Cruise, takes a series of trips with his stoic dad, Michael Whitehall. In addition to a hefty dose of father/son bonding, Travels with My Father serves up surprise guests and more than a few vacation ideas.

