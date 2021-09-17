7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.

1 The Jaws Series

The sequels may not live up to the original, but it'll please the completists among you that every Jaws movie is now available to stream on Netflix. You can have a weekend marathon of all four films—Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge—or just skip around to your faves.

2 The Father Who Moves Mountains

In this Romanian/Swedish drama, a father (Adrian Titieni) takes it upon himself to use his intelligence training and contacts to track down his son when he goes missing in a remote and unforgiving landscape. In their review, The Hollywood Reporter says that The Father Who Moves Mountains "[veers] from a straightforward rescue drama to an inner journey testing the courage and determination of all concerned."

3 Nightbooks

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter takes a villainous turn as Natacha, a witch who kidnaps a young horror fan named Alex (Winslow Fegley). She demands that he pen a new terrifying tale for her every night, with the alternative being a prospect that may be a bit too scary for pint-sized viewers. Then again, it's based on the 2018 book of the same name, which was also geared towards kids, so perhaps your brave little ones can take it.

4 Safe House

Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington spar—as a CIA interrogator and an alleged agency traitor, respectively—in this 2012 action flick. The safe house where the latter is being questioned is attacked, making it necessary for the two to go on the run together. Is there more to the case than Reynolds' Agent Weston was told? You can queue this up this weekend to find out.

5 Prey

Hiking can be a dangerous enough endeavor without an anonymous assassin who's out to kill you. In this German thriller, five male friends—all average guys—head out together for some exercise and bonding but find themselves on the run when it appears that they're being targeted. The who and the why of it all unfold while they fight for their lives.

6 Kate

Birds of Prey actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead gets a solo action hero moment in Kate, a thriller about an assassin who's just ingested a poison with a 24-hour delay. She has one day to identify and take out her killers, and with nothing to lose, will stop at nothing to do so.

7 Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

This new documentary feature looks back on the close friendship between its two subjects, as well as the rift that ended up separating them. Included are not just interviews with scholars and activists who've studied the impact of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali but also sit-downs with individuals who knew or were even related to the men. There are differing accounts as to why they eventually fell out (and many factors at play in general), but, as Sheila O'Malley's review on RogerEbert.com notes, it was their differences that made their relationship so singular. "They both stood as bold examples of what a free mind looked like, what a free mind could do," she writes.

