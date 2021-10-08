8 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

If you're one of the lucky folks to have Monday, Oct. 11 off, that gives you three days, not two, to watch all of the TV you can squeeze in. And there are more than enough new seasons and shows that have come to Netflix in the past couple of weeks to fill your long weekend. You could throw on an offbeat dating show, for example. Or a purely American drama with a stunning lead performance. Or try to get through as many episodes of Seinfeld as you can before you're due in back at work. The world is basically your oyster. Read on to find out what else is playing now.

1 Pretty Smart

In this new Netflix sitcom, Emily Osment plays a smartypants who moves in with her more happy-go-lucky sister (Olivia Macklin) and her three equally anti-intellectual roommates. While lots of the laughs come out of booksmarts colliding with Instagram influencers, the comedy is also focused on the strengthening bond between siblings who always thought they were too different to really connect.

2 Sexy Beasts

The strangest Netflix matchmaking show is back with a second season. Sexy Beasts takes the concept of blind dates to the extreme, with singles donning animal and creature masks for their meet-cutes. Imagine getting to tell that story to your grandchildren.

3 Baking Impossible

If you're a baking show stan, you've seen it happen: a gorgeous creation folds, collapses, or totally falls apart before it can be judged. Well, now there's a show devoted solely to the kinds of cakes that can stand up to any circumstances. Baking Impossible gives each team of bakers an engineer to help them design their edible works of art, then subjects them to a barrage of structural tests to prove that they can survive anything.

4 On My Block

Netflix's teen-focused drama returns for its fourth and final season, which continues to follow its four high schooler protagonists as they weather adolescence in their Los Angeles neighborhood.

5 Seinfeld

Whether you can't stop quoting its most enduring episodes or you've actually never seen Seinfeld, now is your time. All nine seasons of the celebrated sitcom are officially available to stream on Netflix. Be forewarned though: some diehards are disappointed that the streaming version of the series is in a different aspect ratio, meaning that it may look a little wonky on your TV.

6 Maid

Margaret Qualley has been receiving glowing reviews for her performance in Maid as a young single mom trying to keep her little family financially afloat by cleaning other people's houses. The new Netflix drama is based on Stephanie Land's memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, and also features Anika Noni Rose, Nick Robinson, and Qualley's mom, Andie MacDowell, in supporting roles.

7 Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The '90s Nickelodeon horror series that traumatized a generation got a revival in 2019, and the first season of the new Are You Afraid of the Dark? is now streaming on Netflix. Just like the original, it centers on the Midnight Society, a group of teens who meet in the wee hours of the morning to tell each other terrifying tales, which we then see play out on screen.

8 The Chestnut Man

Caught up on all your documentaries and true crime podcasts? This new six-episode Danish crime series may be the perfect bite-sized mystery for your weekend. In The Chestnut Man, the murder of a young woman comes with two major clues: her hand is missing, and there's a figurine made of chestnuts hanging over her body. The show is co-created and based on a novel by Søren Sveistrup, who also created the 2007 international crime thriller hit, The Killing.

