The One Show Everyone Is Watching on Netflix Right Now

The Netflix TV show that currently reigns as its most popular of all time might just might be replaced by a series that couldn't be more different. Right now, the buzziest show on Netflix is Squid Game. The Korean horror series has a terrifying premise, but it's one so intriguing that it has people around the world tuning in.

Netflix is known for being tight-lipped about statistics when it comes to how many people are watching its movies and TV shows. But, with the massive surprise success of Squid Game and some new stats released this week, it's clear that this one is a very big hit and possibly about to unseat the current No. 1.

Read on to find out more about the bizarre show and to see which series it just might replace as Netflix's most watched original show ever.

Squid Game is about a dark survival game.

Squid Game is a dystopian thriller about a survival game in which 456 contestants compete in dangerous versions of childhood games in an attempt to win 45.6 billion won (which is about $38 million). If the contestants lose a game—such as red light, green light or tug or war—they're killed. The series follows a group of contestants as they try to find a way to make it out alive. The plot is also a commentary on wealth inequality, as the contestants are chosen because they have large debts or feel hopeless about their financial situation.

It's hugely popular internationally.

Squid Game, which was released on Sept. 17, is currently in the No. 1 spot on Netflix's "Top 10 in the U.S. Today" list. As noted by TV Line, the show is also No. 1 in almost 80 other countries, as shown on Flix Patrol. TV Line reports that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said there is "a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever" and that it will "definitely" be Netflix's biggest non-English show, surpassing the Spanish series Money Heist.

The show it's about to surpass is its total opposite.

Netflix's current No. 1 original series isn't a horror series, but a period romance. Bridgerton, which was released in December 2020, is the top original show when it comes to total hours of views in its first 28 days of release and when you look at the number of accounts that watched at least two minutes. The series is based on the novels of the same name by Julia Quinn and follows a family in early 1800s London high society.

A new list of Netflix's most popular shows was released.

On Monday, Netflix revealed the top 10 original shows and movies on the service, based on the total hours of views in their first 28 days of release. Previously, Netflix had shared information about how many subscribers watched a show or movie for at least two minutes. CNET reported that at a conference in Los Angeles on Monday, Sarandos said, "We're trying to be more transparent with the market, with the talent, with everybody."

Right now, the top 10 original shows by number of hours watched in the first 28 days are:

Bridgerton, Season 1 Money Heist, Part 4 Stranger Things 3 The Witcher, Season 1 13 Reasons Why, Season 2 13 Reasons Why, Season 1 You, Season 2 Stranger Things 2 Money Heist, Part 3 Ginny & Georgia, Season 1

You can check out the top shows by number of accounts that watched two minutes and the top original movies here.

