7 Binge-Worthy Series For True Crime Fans This Month

True crime fans have been spoiled so far this year with megahits like Baby Reindeer, American Nightmare, and Under the Bridge—but 2024 isn’t over yet. Whatever type of true crime you prefer, the top streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount Plus offer some highly-rated options in the next few weeks. If you’re up to date with current gritty hits and want something new for spooky season, here are seven compelling true crime series to binge watch this month.

1. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) Netflix One of the 90s’ most infamous murder cases gets the Ryan Murphy treatment in this compelling drama in a cast including Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, and Nathan Lane. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story airs on October 7.

2. Scamanda (Hulu) Hulu Based on the #1 podcast of the same name, this series is based on the true story of Amanda Riley, a California woman accused of running a long-term cancer scam. When an anonymous tip is sent to an investigator, things start to crumble. Scamanda airs on October 9.

3. The Hunt for the Chameleon Killer (Sundance/AMC+) Sundance/AMC+ Was Elaine Parent a serial killer? That's the question explored in this gripping true crime mystery series. "Ultimately, The Hunt for the Chameleon Killer answers the key questions at the very heart of the story: Who was Elaine Parent? And what drove her to commit these crimes?" says AMC. The Hunt for the Chameleon Killer airs on October 10.

I am a Killer, Season 5 (Netflix) Netflix Death row inmates convicted of murder give recount the crimes that landed them in prison with life sentences, in this gripping documentary series. I am a Killer Season 5 airs on October 16.

This is the Zodiac Speaking, Season 1 (Netflix) Netflix Who was the Zodiac Killer? This three-part docuseries promises new insight into one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer cases in history. This is the Zodiac Speaking Season 1 airs on October 23.

6. A Plan to Kill (Oxygen) Oxygen This series delves into the minds of killers who spend months if not years planning their crimes. "The 10-episode season includes the case of Amie Harwick, a successful Los Angeles-based therapist, who was previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey and whose murder made national headlines. Other cases featured this season involve victims who were beloved members of their communities: a mailman targeted while on his daily route, a firefighter gunned down in his driveway and a military veteran initially suspected for the death of his best friend, only to have police discover that he was a victim as well," Oxygen says . A Plan to Kill airs on October 27.