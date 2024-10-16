Skip to content
7 Binge-Worthy Series For True Crime Fans This Month

These shows are worth a watch.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Netflix
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastOct 16, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

True crime fans have been spoiled so far this year with megahits like Baby Reindeer, American Nightmare, and Under the Bridge—but 2024 isn’t over yet. Whatever type of true crime you prefer, the top streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount Plus offer some highly-rated options in the next few weeks. If you’re up to date with current gritty hits and want something new for spooky season, here are seven compelling true crime series to binge watch this month.

1. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez StoryNetflix

One of the 90s’ most infamous murder cases gets the Ryan Murphy treatment in this compelling drama in a cast including Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, and Nathan Lane. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story airs on October 7.

2. Scamanda (Hulu)

Scamanda

Hulu

Based on the #1 podcast of the same name, this series is based on the true story of Amanda Riley, a California woman accused of running a long-term cancer scam. When an anonymous tip is sent to an investigator, things start to crumble. Scamanda airs on October 9.

3. The Hunt for the Chameleon Killer (Sundance/AMC+)

The Hunt for the Chameleon Killer

Sundance/AMC+

Was Elaine Parent a serial killer? That’s the question explored in this gripping true crime mystery series. “Ultimately, The Hunt for the Chameleon Killer answers the key questions at the very heart of the story: Who was Elaine Parent? And what drove her to commit these crimes?” says AMC. The Hunt for the Chameleon Killer airs on October 10.

I am a Killer, Season 5 (Netflix)

I am a Killer, Season 5 (Netflix)

Netflix

Death row inmates convicted of murder give recount the crimes that landed them in prison with life sentences, in this gripping documentary series. I am a Killer Season 5 airs on October 16.

This is the Zodiac Speaking, Season 1 (Netflix)

This is the Zodiac Speaking, Season 1

Netflix

Who was the Zodiac Killer? This three-part docuseries promises new insight into one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer cases in history. This is the Zodiac Speaking Season 1 airs on October 23.

6. A Plan to Kill (Oxygen)

Oxygen

This series delves into the minds of killers who spend months if not years planning their crimes. “The 10-episode season includes the case of Amie Harwick, a successful Los Angeles-based therapist, who was previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey and whose murder made national headlines. Other cases featured this season involve victims who were beloved members of their communities: a mailman targeted while on his daily route, a firefighter gunned down in his driveway and a military veteran initially suspected for the death of his best friend, only to have police discover that he was a victim as well,” Oxygen says. A Plan to Kill airs on October 27.

7. Murder in the Village: Who Killed the Doctor’s Wife? (BritBox)

Murder in the Village: Who Killed the Doctor\u2019s Wife?

BritBox

The series covers one of the most strange unsolved mysteries in UK history—the 40-year-old killing of DianeJones, a doctor's wife, in the idyllic town of Coggeshall, Essex. Murder in the Village: Who Killed the Doctor’s Wife? airs on October 28.

