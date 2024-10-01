7 New True Crime Podcasts That Will Chill You to the Bone

True crime remains one of the most popular genres in movies, books, TV—and podcasts. “It’s escapism and entertainment,” Patricia Bryan , Henry P. Brandis Distinguished Professor of Law emerita, tells The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “It speaks to why people go into haunted houses or ride a roller coaster. There’s something about facing danger when it’s not real, it’s not personal. People like to be scared or like to see the dark recesses of someone’s mind. Some people would say it helps us prepare for the violence in our own lives.” With spooky season upon us, now is the perfect time to explore new content—here are 7 new true crime podcasts that will have you sleeping with the lights on.

1. My Sister the Murderer Apple Podcasts A brothertells a story about a terrible crime in the family. “A gripping true crime podcast that tells the chilling story of Brittney Dwyer, who killed her grandad in cold blood,” says Apple Podcasts . “This isn't just another crime story—it's a family's story, told by Brittney’s brother Ryan Each episode delves into the events leading up to the tragic day, the aftermath, and the profound impact on their family’s darkest moments and the secrets that get revealed as the story unfolds. This is a raw, real, and deeply personal account of a tragedy that changed their lives forever.”

2. Just Married: The Anthea Bradshaw Mystery Apple Podcasts Who killed Anthea Bradshaw just three months after her wedding? Reporter Ben Avery does a deep dive into this tragic story. “My podcast, Just Married: The Anthea Bradshaw Mystery, is about more than a murder investigation,” Avery told 9News.com.au . “It's about the enduring power of a family's love and determination in the face of unimaginable tragedy. I hope their relentless pursuit of the truth will lead them to the justice they deserve.”

3. Bronwyn Apple Podcasts Bronwyn Winfield went missing in 1993—what happened to her? “Bronwyn Winfield disappeared 31 years ago from the idyllic surf town of Lennox Head,” says Apple Podcasts . “She was a devoted mother of two little girls, and was going through a painful separation from her husband, Jon Winfield. Jon Winfield has always maintained Bronwyn just went away and denies any wrongdoing. “

4. Dr. Death Apple Podcasts Dr. Death is one of the spookiest true crime podcasts out there. Produced by Wondery and hosted and reported by Laura Beil, Dr. Death focuses on horrifying cases of medical malpractice. Three seasons cover Christopher Duntsch, Farid Fata, and Paolo Macchiarini. Season 4 is about Serhat Gumrukcu: "When a charismatic young doctor announces revolutionary treatments for cancer and HIV, patients from around the world turn to him for their last chance. As medical experts praise Serhat Gumrukcu's genius, the company he co-founded rockets in value to over half a billion dollars. But when a team of researchers makes a startling discovery, they begin to suspect the brilliant doctor is hiding a secret."

5. Witnessed: Night Shift Apple Podcasts Journalists Jake Adelstein and Shoko Plambeck reinvestigate a nurse who may have killed dozens of veterans in 1992, at the Columbia VA hospital in Missouri. “Adelstein and Plambeck (co-hosts of Sony/Campside Media’s The Evaporated: Gone with the Gods) go back to Jake’s hometown to investigate the crimes, the families, the cover-up, and the whistleblowers — including Jake’s own father, Eddie Adelstein. They’ll work on tracking down the primary suspect, the nurse, and try to uncover: what really happened on the night shift?” says Apple Podcasts .

6. Tom Brown’s Body Apple Podcasts Skip Hollandsworth hosts this podcast about the 2016 disappearance and death of Canadian high school student Tom Brown. To this day, no one knows what happened to him. “In 2016, a popular high school senior mysteriously disappeared on the night before Thanksgiving. His remains were found two years later. What happened to Tom Brown in the small town of Canadian, Texas that night? It seems everyone in town’s become a suspect, including Tom’s family, friends, the local sheriff, and a high-flying private investigator,” reads the description on Apple Podcasts .

7. Serial Apple Podcasts Serial is still one of the most compelling and must-hear podcasts, the godfather of true crime . The latest season came out just before summer. "It has been six years since the podcast’s last release and almost a full decade since Serial turned into a household name. Now, Koenig and co-host Dana Chivvis ask a question less muck-raking than anthropological: What exactly was Guantánamo like on the inside?" reports Vulture. "Eschewing the serialized structure that gave the show its name, the season is built on short stories drawing direct testimony from a gallery of individuals — detainees, guards, wardens, intelligence personnel, translators — who knew the place firsthand. It shares the same construct as Serial’s third season, which documented the banal goings-on in a Cleveland courthouse. The purpose isn’t to solve a mystery but to piece together the sense experience of a place."



