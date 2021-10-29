7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, which means that you can spend your entire weekend celebrating if you want to. And if your celebration is low-key (as in pajamas-and-popcorn low-key), a movie marathon may be just what you need to unwind. We've taken a look at the movies added to Netflix in the two weeks leading up to Oct. 29 and pulled some notable additions. Read on to find out what's new.

1 Army of Thieves

Army of Thieves is a prequel (yes, already!) to fanboy fave Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which was a huge Netflix hit during lockdown. This new film focuses on Matthias Schweighöfer's character Ludwig, hired to help carry out a heist in the early stages of the zombie apocalypse that's full-blown by the next movie. Schweighöfer also directs.

2 We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks

Famed documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney (The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief) takes on the whistleblower haven Wikileaks and its infamous founder Julian Assange in this 2013 movie.

"Unfolding like an espionage thriller but with a methodical journalistic skill at organizing a mountain of facts," The Hollywood Reporter review says, "the film raises stimulating questions about transparency and freedom of information in a world in which governments and corporations have plenty to hide."

3 Hypnotic

Hypnotherapy isn't quite the life fix that a woman fresh off of a breakup wants in this new Netflix thriller. Hypnotic stars horror mainstay Kate Seigel as Jenn, a new patient of the dangerously charismatic Dr. Meade (Jason Mara). When Jenn starts losing chunks of time, she begins to question what exactly Dr. Meade may be compelling her to do in her hypnotized state.

4 Begin Again

From the filmmaker behind Once, Begin Again is a movie that looks like a romantic comedy but is really about the joy of making art. It stars Keira Knightley as a budding singer-songwriter who has the chance to step out of her rock star boyfriend's (Adam Levine) shadow after they split. Mark Ruffalo is the down-and-out producer who believes that she can be a sensation in her own right.

5 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword was not the box office sensation it was expected to be, and the sequels that were planned never materialized. But it's still a gritty take on the legend directed by Sherlock Holmes helmer Guy Ritchie and starring Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam—and worth watching if you're a fan of either. Need more convincing? A David Beckham cameo oughta sweeten the deal.

6 Night Teeth

A driver (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.) doesn't know what he's in for when he picks up his passengers for the evening in Night Teeth. But he soon finds out, as the young women (Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry) in the back of his car reveal themselves to be immortal creatures of the night, who nonetheless need a lift to their various vampire-related destinations.

7 In for a Murder

In the Polish thriller In for a Murder, an isolated homemaker (Anna Smolowik) takes it upon herself to do some investigating when a dead body is found in her sleepy town. She's also a mystery-obsessive and therefore believes that she's absorbed the detective skills necessary to get to the bottom of things. If you're also a true crime devotee, this on may hit a little close to home.

