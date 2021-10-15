Culture

11 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Whether you're jonesing for a teen slasher movie or a documentary about a jazz legend.

By Sage Young
October 15, 2021
Sage Young
By Sage Young
October 15, 2021

With autumn in full swing, there's no better weekend plan than to curl up with some blankets and watch a movie or five. We're running down some of the best movies that are new to Netflix in the last two weeks, and they range from a Norwegian action comedy about mutually murderous spouses to a documentary about one of the most celebrated voices in jazz history. To get some ideas for what to watch on your days off, read on.

RELATED: The One Show Everyone Is Watching on Netflix Right Now.

1
The Trip

Askel Hennie and Noomi Rapace in The Trip
Netflix

This Norwegian comedy thriller stars Aksel Hennie and Noomi Rapace (of the Swedish Girl With the Dragon Tattoo movies) as a couple who have come to hate each other so much that both of them are separately planning to off the other on their weekend getaway. But before any marital murder can occur, they're taken prisoner by some mysterious (but equally armed) visitors.

2
There's Someone Inside Your House

Sydney Park in There's Someone Inside Your House
David Bukach/Netflix

A teen slasher produced by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and James Wan (The Conjuring), There's Someone Inside Your House follows a girl who just moved from Hawaii to a sleepy Nebraska town, only to find that her new classmates are being blackmailed and murdered by a killer who seems to know everything they're each trying to hide. While they're aren't any big names in the cast, there is a lot of fresh talent.

3
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
Eagle Rock Films

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things documents the long life and career of the First Lady of Song, who was also a notable Civil Rights activist. While Ella Fitzgerald did experience hard times and loss, her life was not marked by some of the tragedy and substance abuse that several performers of her time dealt with, making this film an easier watch than many other music documentaries. As Variety puts it, "A jazz movie whose dominant mode—amid valiant efforts to mine some personal sorrow—is actual musical joy? We'll take it."

4
Insidious: Chapter 2

Patrick Wilson and Ty Simpkins in Insidious: Chapter 2
FilmDistrict

Back to James Wan for a moment—the prolific horror director's franchise follow-up to Saw just saw its second installment hit Netflix. Insidious: Chapter 2 follows the same brood from the 2010 original, who discover in that film that it's not their house being haunted so much as their family. In this sequel, the Lamberts continue to try to shake their ghoulish hangers-on, with the help of some paranormal experts.

5
Going in Style

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Caine in Going in Style
Warner Bros. Pictures

Scrubs alum Zach Braff directed this remake of the 1979 comedy of the same name, about three friends who decide to become criminals in their golden years. The 2017 version stars Alan ArkinMichael Caine, and Morgan Freeman, with support from Matt DillonJoey KingChristopher Lloyd, Ann-Margaret, and more.

6
Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic
Paramount Pictures

When 1997's Titanic was first available to watch at home, the 195-minute movie came in a set of two VHS tapes. In 2021, it's at your fingertips on the world's most popular streaming service, and you don't even have to get up in the middle to change the cassette. That's a way more immersive way of enjoying the historical romance.

For more recommendations sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

7
A World Without

A World Without
Netflix

In this Indonesian thriller, teenagers join a mysterious commune called The Light, whose charismatic leaders promise to make them "the best versions of themselves" so they can be happily married off one day. But amid all of the social media and beauty classes (and a suspicious ban on dating), a more sinister purpose begins to emerge.

8
Zodiac

Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal in Zodiac
Paramount Pictures

Amid a new claim and a resurgence of the conversation about who the real Zodiac Killer could have possibly been, it's a great time to revisit David Fincher's take on the mystery in 2007's Zodiac. The creepy and compelling flick focuses on the San Francisco Chronicle staffers (Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal) who become obsessed with decoding the serial murderer's boastful letters.

9
The Holiday

Missy Englefield, Jude Law, and Cameron Diaz in "The Holiday"
Sony Pictures Releasing

If you're one of those people who likes to bust out the tree and the twinkly lights as soon as Halloween is over, you'll be happy to know that the Nancy Meyers Christmas rom-com classic The Holiday will be ready on Netflix when you are. The flick stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as two women who trade houses for the holidays, seeking a break from their respective lives. Jack Black and Jude Law are also on the hand as love interests who are polar opposites of the losers they leave behind.

10
The Guilty

Jake Gyllenhaal in The Guilty
Glen Wilson/Netflix

In this taut, 90-minute thriller, Jake Gyllenhaal plays a demoted LAPD officer who tries to manage a precarious situation from afar when he answers an abducted woman's 911 call. Training Day filmmaker Antoine Fuqua keeps the action exciting and the stakes high, despite almost the whole movie consisting of Gyllenhaal sitting alone in a room, miles from the events he's hearing on the phone.

11
An Inconvenient Truth

Al Gore in An Inconvenient Truth
Paramount Classics

Former vice president Al Gore's presentation on climate change was developed into this 2011 documentary, which shook many (though apparently not enough) people to the core. A rewatch reveals just how much of what we've experienced in recent years was predicted by the scientists Gore cites, as well as what still may be yet to come unless major changes are made.

RELATED: The 15 Best Movies Coming to Netflix This Month.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • If You're Over 65, Avoid This One Type of Meat
    If You're Over 65, Avoid This One Type of Meat
    Health

    If You're Over 65, Avoid This One Type of Meat

    Experts found that 90 percent of it is contaminated.

  • This Daily Supplement Slashes Your Heart Attack Risk
    This Daily Supplement Slashes Your Heart Attack Risk
    Health

    This Daily Supplement Slashes Your Heart Attack Risk

    A study finds it helps fight cardiovascular disease.

  • Photo of nurse giving an injection to young woman patient. Vaccination for covid-19.
    Photo of nurse giving an injection to young woman patient. Vaccination for covid-19.
    Health

    If You Got This Vaccine, Get a Booster Now

    Here's the latest recommendation from the FDA.

  • This Popular Home Store Is Facing Supply Issues
    This Popular Home Store Is Facing Supply Issues
    Smarter Living

    This Popular Home Store Is Facing Supply Issues

    Products will be low in stock through 2022.

  • Alan Ruck at the premiere of "Succession" in 2018
    Alan Ruck at the premiere of "Succession" in 2018
    Culture

    HBO Star Almost Died From Blood Infection

    Alan Ruck just shared the symptoms he experienced.

  • Taahirah O'Neal, host Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef O'Neal, Me'arah O'Nea, Shaqir O'Neall and Myles O'Neal attends the Third Annual Hall of Game Awards hosted by Cartoon Network at Barker Hangar on February 9, 2013 in Santa Monica, California.
    Taahirah O'Neal, host Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef O'Neal, Me'arah O'Nea, Shaqir O'Neall and Myles O'Neal attends the Third Annual Hall of Game Awards hosted by Cartoon Network at Barker Hangar on February 9, 2013 in Santa Monica, California.
    Culture

    See Shaquille O'Neal's Son, Who's a Model

    Myles O'Neal has modeled for some big names in fashion.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group