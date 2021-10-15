11 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

With autumn in full swing, there's no better weekend plan than to curl up with some blankets and watch a movie or five. We're running down some of the best movies that are new to Netflix in the last two weeks, and they range from a Norwegian action comedy about mutually murderous spouses to a documentary about one of the most celebrated voices in jazz history. To get some ideas for what to watch on your days off, read on.

1 The Trip

This Norwegian comedy thriller stars Aksel Hennie and Noomi Rapace (of the Swedish Girl With the Dragon Tattoo movies) as a couple who have come to hate each other so much that both of them are separately planning to off the other on their weekend getaway. But before any marital murder can occur, they're taken prisoner by some mysterious (but equally armed) visitors.

2 There's Someone Inside Your House

A teen slasher produced by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and James Wan (The Conjuring), There's Someone Inside Your House follows a girl who just moved from Hawaii to a sleepy Nebraska town, only to find that her new classmates are being blackmailed and murdered by a killer who seems to know everything they're each trying to hide. While they're aren't any big names in the cast, there is a lot of fresh talent.

3 Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things documents the long life and career of the First Lady of Song, who was also a notable Civil Rights activist. While Ella Fitzgerald did experience hard times and loss, her life was not marked by some of the tragedy and substance abuse that several performers of her time dealt with, making this film an easier watch than many other music documentaries. As Variety puts it, "A jazz movie whose dominant mode—amid valiant efforts to mine some personal sorrow—is actual musical joy? We'll take it."

4 Insidious: Chapter 2

Back to James Wan for a moment—the prolific horror director's franchise follow-up to Saw just saw its second installment hit Netflix. Insidious: Chapter 2 follows the same brood from the 2010 original, who discover in that film that it's not their house being haunted so much as their family. In this sequel, the Lamberts continue to try to shake their ghoulish hangers-on, with the help of some paranormal experts.

5 Going in Style

Scrubs alum Zach Braff directed this remake of the 1979 comedy of the same name, about three friends who decide to become criminals in their golden years. The 2017 version stars Alan Arkin, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman, with support from Matt Dillon, Joey King, Christopher Lloyd, Ann-Margaret, and more.

6 Titanic

When 1997's Titanic was first available to watch at home, the 195-minute movie came in a set of two VHS tapes. In 2021, it's at your fingertips on the world's most popular streaming service, and you don't even have to get up in the middle to change the cassette. That's a way more immersive way of enjoying the historical romance.

7 A World Without

In this Indonesian thriller, teenagers join a mysterious commune called The Light, whose charismatic leaders promise to make them "the best versions of themselves" so they can be happily married off one day. But amid all of the social media and beauty classes (and a suspicious ban on dating), a more sinister purpose begins to emerge.

8 Zodiac

Amid a new claim and a resurgence of the conversation about who the real Zodiac Killer could have possibly been, it's a great time to revisit David Fincher's take on the mystery in 2007's Zodiac. The creepy and compelling flick focuses on the San Francisco Chronicle staffers (Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal) who become obsessed with decoding the serial murderer's boastful letters.

9 The Holiday

If you're one of those people who likes to bust out the tree and the twinkly lights as soon as Halloween is over, you'll be happy to know that the Nancy Meyers Christmas rom-com classic The Holiday will be ready on Netflix when you are. The flick stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as two women who trade houses for the holidays, seeking a break from their respective lives. Jack Black and Jude Law are also on the hand as love interests who are polar opposites of the losers they leave behind.

10 The Guilty

In this taut, 90-minute thriller, Jake Gyllenhaal plays a demoted LAPD officer who tries to manage a precarious situation from afar when he answers an abducted woman's 911 call. Training Day filmmaker Antoine Fuqua keeps the action exciting and the stakes high, despite almost the whole movie consisting of Gyllenhaal sitting alone in a room, miles from the events he's hearing on the phone.

11 An Inconvenient Truth

Former vice president Al Gore's presentation on climate change was developed into this 2011 documentary, which shook many (though apparently not enough) people to the core. A rewatch reveals just how much of what we've experienced in recent years was predicted by the scientists Gore cites, as well as what still may be yet to come unless major changes are made.

