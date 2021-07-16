Culture

The Best Horror Movie of 2021 So Far, According to Critics

These are the top-rated scary movies released this year based on Rotten Tomatoes scores.

By Richard Evans
July 16, 2021
Avatar
By Richard Evans
July 16, 2021

There's nothing like a great horror film, but the genre's gems can be few and far between. Thankfully, despite all the scary movie misses, there are standout horror films released all the time. In fact, this year has already seen several worthy entries into the canon. From spooky spoofs to psychological thrillers to classic haunted house horror, we scoured Rotten Tomatoes' list of this year's top-rated films, then focused solely on our favorite genre. Read on to discover the best horror films of 2021 so far.

RELATED: The Best Horror Film of 2020, According to Critics.

29
Spoor

still from spoor
Samuel Goldwyn Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76 percent

28
Shadow in the Cloud

shadow in the cloud
Vertical Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent

27
In the Earth

still from in the earth
Neon

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent

26
Dementer

still from dementer
Dark Star Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

25
Gaia

still from gaia
Decal

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

24
The Night

still from the night
IFC Midnight

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

23
The Columnist

still from the columnist
Film Movement

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

22
Fear Street Part One: 1994

still from fear street one 1994
Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent

21
Caveat

still from caveat
Shudder

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent

20
Boys From County Hell

boys from county hell
Shudder

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent

19
The Power

still from the power
Shudder

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent

18
Bloodthirsty

still from bloodthirsty
Brainstorm Media

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent

17
Jakob's Wife

still from jakob's wife
RLJE Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent

16
Come True

still from come true
IFC Midnight

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent

15
Werewolves Within

werewolves within
IFC Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent

14
The Djinn

still from the djinn
IFC Midnight

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent

13
Oxygen

still from oxygen
Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

12
Violation

still from violation
Shudder

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

11
Censor

still from censor
Magnet Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

10
The Queen of Black Magic

the queen of black magic
Shudder

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

RELATED: The One Horror Film Stephen King Was Too Scared to Finish.

9
Fear Street Part Two: 1978

fear street part two 1978
Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

8
The Oak Room

the oak room
Gravitas Ventures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

7
I Blame Society

I blame society
Cranked Up Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

6
The Vigil

still from the vigil
IFC Midnight

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

RELATED: For more movie recs delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5
PG: Psycho Goreman

pg psycho goreman
RLJE Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent

4
A Quiet Place Part II

a quiet place part ii
Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent

3
Lucky

still from lucky
Shudder

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

RELATED: 30 Celebrities You Forgot Were in Horror Movies.

2
Saint Maud

still from saint maud
A24

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

1
Slaxx

still from slaxx
The Horror Collective

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

RELATED: The Scariest Movie That Came Out the Year You Graduated.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Manhattan, New York. October 08, 2020. A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of a CVS pharmacy Midtown with a sigh advertising free flu shots.
    Manhattan, New York. October 08, 2020. A woman wearing a face mask walks in front of a CVS pharmacy Midtown with a sigh advertising free flu shots.
    Smarter Living

    CVS Is Pulling These 2 Products From Shelves

    You'll have to find them elsewhere.

  • Tommie Smith, John Carlos, and Peter Norman on the medal podium at the 1968 Olympics
    Tommie Smith, John Carlos, and Peter Norman on the medal podium at the 1968 Olympics
    Culture

    See Tommie Smith & John Carlos Today

    The men made a stand at the 1968 Olympics.

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lord's Chamber on December 19, 2019 in London, England.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lord's Chamber on December 19, 2019 in London, England.
    Culture

    Charles Could Break This Promise From the Queen

    "I suspect the Queen won't be happy."

  • Hong Kong - 20 October 2017: Disneyland Resort in Hong Kong. - Image
    Hong Kong - 20 October 2017: Disneyland Resort in Hong Kong. - Image
    Travel

    20 Secrets Disney Employees Never Tell You

    It's not always the happiest place on earth.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen and Lark Voorhies in 1990
    Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen and Lark Voorhies in 1990
    Culture

    The Biggest '90s TV Teen Idols, Then and Now

    Hello, Zack Morris.

  • person pouring ice water into glass
    person pouring ice water into glass
    Health

    The Major Negative Effect of Drinking Ice Water You Didn't Know

    This summer staple may cause some unpleasant effects.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group