The Best Horror Movie of 2021 So Far, According to Critics
These are the top-rated scary movies released this year based on Rotten Tomatoes scores.
There's nothing like a great horror film, but the genre's gems can be few and far between. Thankfully, despite all the scary movie misses, there are standout horror films released all the time. In fact, this year has already seen several worthy entries into the canon. From spooky spoofs to psychological thrillers to classic haunted house horror, we scoured Rotten Tomatoes' list of this year's top-rated films, then focused solely on our favorite genre. Read on to discover the best horror films of 2021 so far.
RELATED: The Best Horror Film of 2020, According to Critics.
29
Spoor
Rotten Tomatoes score: 76 percent
28
Shadow in the Cloud
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent
27
In the Earth
Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent
26
Dementer
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent
25
Gaia
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent
24
The Night
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent
23
The Columnist
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent
22
Fear Street Part One: 1994
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent
21
Caveat
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent
20
Boys From County Hell
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent
19
The Power
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent
18
Bloodthirsty
Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent
17
Jakob's Wife
Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent
16
Come True
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent
15
Werewolves Within
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent
14
The Djinn
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent
13
Oxygen
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
12
Violation
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
11
Censor
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
10
The Queen of Black Magic
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent
RELATED: The One Horror Film Stephen King Was Too Scared to Finish.
9
Fear Street Part Two: 1978
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent
8
The Oak Room
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
7
I Blame Society
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
6
The Vigil
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent
RELATED: For more movie recs delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
5
PG: Psycho Goreman
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent
4
A Quiet Place Part II
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent
3
Lucky
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
RELATED: 30 Celebrities You Forgot Were in Horror Movies.
2
Saint Maud
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
1
Slaxx
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent
RELATED: The Scariest Movie That Came Out the Year You Graduated.