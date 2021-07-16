There's nothing like a great horror film, but the genre's gems can be few and far between. Thankfully, despite all the scary movie misses, there are standout horror films released all the time. In fact, this year has already seen several worthy entries into the canon. From spooky spoofs to psychological thrillers to classic haunted house horror, we scoured Rotten Tomatoes' list of this year's top-rated films, then focused solely on our favorite genre. Read on to discover the best horror films of 2021 so far.

29 Spoor

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76 percent

28 Shadow in the Cloud

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent

27 In the Earth

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent

26 Dementer

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

25 Gaia

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

24 The Night

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

23 The Columnist

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

22 Fear Street Part One: 1994

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent

21 Caveat

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent

20 Boys From County Hell

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent

19 The Power

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent

18 Bloodthirsty

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent

17 Jakob's Wife

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent

16 Come True

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent

15 Werewolves Within

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent

14 The Djinn

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent

13 Oxygen

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

12 Violation

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

11 Censor

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent

10 The Queen of Black Magic

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

9 Fear Street Part Two: 1978

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent

8 The Oak Room

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

7 I Blame Society

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

6 The Vigil

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90 percent

5 PG: Psycho Goreman

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent

4 A Quiet Place Part II

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent

3 Lucky

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

2 Saint Maud

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent

1 Slaxx

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent

