15 Best Jobs for Introverts

There are so many factors to consider when looking for a new job. What will your daily responsibilities be? Are you going to have to interact with other people? Will you need to be in the office every day or can you work remotely? These questions may be even more important to you if you identify as an introvert. Extroverts can typically thrive in any collaborative environment, but introverts tend to prefer to work independently. So, if you want a career that involves less human interaction, where should you look? We consulted a number of career experts to get their insight on the best jobs for introverts. Read on to learn more about what it means to be an introvert in the workplace, and what kind of work you should be seeking out.

What is an introvert?

All too often, "introvert" is used interchangeably with the word "shy," but these terms do not mean the same thing. Not all introverts are shy or unable to socialize. Instead, "an introvert by definition is simply someone who gets renewed energy from being alone," Derek Bruce, human resources and operations director for First Aid at Work Course, tells Best Life.

This is what makes introversion different from the opposing personality type of extroversion.

"Extroverts draw energy from being around others, while introverts, on the other hand, find that social situations can be draining for them," explains Jim Gray, real estate professional and performance coach at Agent Advice.

Being an introvert can make certain work environments challenging, but it's also a personality type that comes with distinct skills that are often attractive to employers.

What skills do introverts typically excel at?

Due to their personality type, "introverts bring their own powerful skills to the professional playing field," according to Gray. These may include "unparalleled focus and concentration; a propensity for keen observation; strong listening abilities; thoughtful, nuanced communication; and valuable perspectives forged in solitude," he shares.

"Yes, introverts may shy away from constant verbal collaboration or the party schmooze. But that same tendency toward quiet allows introverts to go uninterrupted in their deepest cognitive work and studies," Gray adds. "They churn out quality analysis, innovative ideas, and impactful creative works precisely because we take that time to pause and reflect."

All in all, these skills and strengths make introverted individuals "well-suited for roles that require deep focus, careful consideration, and minimal social interaction," says Ben Broch, CEO and founder of the career-based company Cover Letter Copilot.

Not sure what roles qualify? Read on to discover the 15 best jobs for introverts, according to career experts.

1 Archivist

Most archivists tend to work alone, allowing you to have a "quiet, focused work environment with minimal social interaction," according to Broch.

"Working as an archivist involves preserving and organizing valuable records and documents," he explains. "This role is ideal for introverts who appreciate meticulous work and have a passion for history or information management."

2 Medical Technician

If your preferences lean more toward science than history, you might find a little more enjoyment in being a medical technician.

"They perform a role that is suitable for introverts, as a large part of their work is conducted independently in a controlled laboratory setting," notes Stephen Greet, CEO and co-founder of the career-based company BeamJobs.

The responsibilities of a medical technician are also well suited toward the skills that introverts tend to excel at.

"Conducting meticulous tests and operating complex equipment requires concentration and attention to detail, which aligns with introverts' strengths," Greet says.

Worried about potential interactions with patients or medical staff? Don't be.

"There may be some, but these interactions are typically structured and limited in nature, allowing introverts to recharge during their independent work periods," Greet explains.

3 Researcher

A lot of introverts wouldn't pass up on the opportunity to "get paid to analyze data, ponder theories, and conduct independent experiments," Gray suggests.

If this sounds like your idea of paradise, working as a researcher may be the right role for you.

"Researchers thoroughly analyze complex topics and data independently in fields like science, history, and medicine," says Steffo Shambo, an experienced male coach and founder of Shambo Consulting LLC. "This job allows introverts to fully focus inward on their work in an immersive, distraction-free manner."

4 Software Developer

Software development is centered around coding, which is "an inherently introverted activity for many," Gray points out.

"Those working in this field get to retreat into lines of logic and problem-solving—a form of digital isolation that energizes their productive powers," he says.

Not only that, but because software developers "spend a big portion of their day coding and problem-solving, they are often allowed to work remotely," says James Watts, career coach in the course creation space and founder of the community platform Teach.io.

5 Author

Writing is a "solitary craft" at its core, and it typically allows for "the self-directed deep work introverts crave," Gray shares.

"Authors can illuminate their inner worlds through prose at their own pace," he notes. "Writing doesn't require constant meetings or chitchat—it's you and the blissful quiet."

6 Technical Writer

If you like to write but don't feel necessarily drawn to the creative side of things, you might find technical writing to be a better option for you.

"Technical writers compose user manuals, instruction guides, and other documentation," Bruce explains.

With this type of job, you won't find yourself having to experience many face-to-face interactions. Instead, "concise, straightforward communication, as well as strong research and writing skills" are the main requirements, according to Bruce.

"Because introverts tend to be better at focusing on information, they can produce thorough yet easy-to-understand technical documents," he says.

7 Freelance Translator

Writing is also a central part of a freelance translator's job, as they "work independently to convert written material from one language to another," Broch explains.

If you are fluent in more than one language, this could be the perfect career for you.

"This role leverages introverts' strong written communication skills and allows them to work from the comfort of their own space, often with flexible hours," Broch says.

8 Librarian

One of the most highly-rated professions for introverts is librarian. And it's not just because you literally get paid to work in a quiet environment and "shush" loud patrons.

"Librarians manage information systems, research, and catalog in quiet spaces that suit introverts," Shambo explains.

This role is especially suited toward introverts "who love information and order, as well as those who read for pleasure and transcribe or copy things at their pleasure," according to Bruce.

"One gets a healthy balance of being left alone to work quietly, helping others (often, one-on-one), and the bigger social reward of encouraging a joy of learning," he says.

9 Social Media Manager

While introverts may prefer to limit in-person interactions with others, that doesn't necessarily mean they don't like to interact with people online.

Social media management can help introverts like this showcase their creativity in a job that is still suited toward their desire for more solitary work environments, Joel Wolfe, president and founder of the customer service outsourcing company HiredSupport, tells Best Life.

"In this role, they can ensure that customers are engaged with the brand throughout, helping create a positive experience," he notes.

10 Graphic Designer

As with social media management, graphic design allows individuals to "exercise their creativity and attention to detail by designing marketing assets, digital content, and visuals," according to Shambo.

"Creative yet tech-focused, graphic designers get to exercise their eye for detail and visual artistry without a strict adherence to group activities," Gray explains. "Sure, they'll need to communicate with clients, but a good chunk of their workday can be spent solo sketching and digitizing concepts."

11 Accountant

If you prefer working with numbers, it might be worth looking into becoming an accountant.

"The spreadsheets don't lie, and introverts tend to thrive when it comes to analytical number-crunching roles like accounting," Gray shares. "The focused, behind-the-scenes nature of this work meshes seamlessly with the typical introvert's demeanor."

12 Data Analyst

Data analysts tend to work a lot with numbers as well, which may be why this is "one of the most introvert-friendly jobs of all," Bruce says, noting that around 65 percent of data analysts self-identify as introverts.

"This job requires you to gather, analyze, and interpret information," he continues. "A significant proportion of introverts love an environment where they can work with laser-like focus for days, picking apart data to find solutions and patterns previously hidden from view."

13 Actuary

Something of a middle ground between an accountant and a data analyst, "actuaries analyze financial risk using mathematics, statistics, and economic theory," according to Broch.

"This highly analytical role is perfect for introverts who enjoy working with numbers and data, as the job of an actuary often involves working independently on complex calculations and models," he says.

14 Civil Engineer

If your interests involve infrastructure, civil engineering is a career option that is also "well-suited for introverts," Greet says.

"A significant portion of their work involves independent analysis, research, and design work," he shares. "They often spend extended periods working alone, conducting calculations, creating models, and developing plans."

Communication is still an essential component of being a civil engineer, but it is "typically objective-driven and focused on practical aspects of the project, rather than constant social interaction," Greet clarifies.

15 Urban Planner

Another development field you could consider is urban planning.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Urban planners develop plans and programs for land use in towns, cities, and regions," Broch explains. "This role involves research, data analysis, and report writing, which are all activities that introverts excel at."

If you're someone looking for "meaningful work that impacts community development with limited social interaction," then this is the job for you, he concludes.

Why do introverts excel in some careers and not others?

At the end of the day, many introverts tend to do better in careers that don't require them to spend an excessive amount of time around a lot of people.

"Too much social interaction, especially in big groups, makes them tired and overstimulated a lot of the time," Greet cautions. "Long-term exposure to these kinds of places can make people tired, stressed, and less able to focus or do their best work."

But it's also important to recognize that not all introverts follow the same pattern.

"Introversion itself is a continuum: Some introverts thrive on periodic teamwork, while others much prefer nearly solo work," Bruce notes. "The challenge is to find a role that lets you play to your strengths—your powers of analysis, focus and independent work—while still minimizing the social interaction that drains you."

This is something Gray stresses as well, explaining that "any personality type can find fulfillment and success across a spectrum of careers."

"I've coached introverts who rockstar in real estate by leveraging techniques like soft prospecting and authenticity to work with their natural strengths," he says.

At the same time, it is crucial to recognize that for some introverts, "the relentless chasing of leads and social demands" that come with certain jobs—like being a realtor, for example—can start to "cause burnout over time," according to Gray.

"That's why it's so vital for the self-aware introvert to explore career paths aligned with how they're truly wired—instead of forcing an ill-fitting extroverted model," he says.

Once you find that perfect fit, however, you have every opportunity to excel.

"By honoring their authentic working styles and need for balance, introverts can optimize their talents and find that elusive professional 'flow' state," Gray shares. "They become invaluable team players, adding depth and perspective. They create brilliant works of art and innovation. And most importantly, they get to be themselves while earning a living."