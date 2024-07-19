How to Ask for a Raise at Work: A Step-by-Step Guide

When it comes to the list of the most uncomfortable or intimidating conversations you can have, asking your employer for a raise is near the top. Depending on your relationship with your boss and the type of manager they are, you might have concerns about their response, or fears about bringing the topic up at all. But if you feel like you're entitled to a pay increase, experts say there's actually a step-by-step guide for how to ask for a raise at work. Read on for their best advice to make sure you have the strongest chance of success.

Things You Should Do Before Asking for a Raise

Explore what's competitive for your role.

Emily Walton, leadership coach and founder of Alo Coaching, says that before you request a salary increase, you should research competitive rates for your role, experience, and field.

"You can use tools like Salary.com or check job listings that you are qualified for and compare against their salary range," she suggests.

Make sure you've earned a raise.

Walton also stresses the need to ensure that you've earned a raise.

"Companies are less likely to reward you exclusively for your length of service," she says. "Unfortunately, loyalty doesn't hold the value it used to. Instead, consider the areas where you have grown, where you bring unique skills or value, and where you have excelled."

Compile a list of wins for the past year.

If you feel that you're entitled to more money, you should have the data ready to prove it. Focus on your contributions to major projects and your track record with clients and deadlines.

"You should show proof of your accomplishments and how you've contributed to the company's success before asking for a raise," advises Stephen Greet, CEO of and co-founder of BeamJobs. "Some examples of metrics that can be used are more sales, lower costs, projects finished early, or good feedback from customers. Using specific numbers and percentages to show what you've done makes your case stronger and harder to argue against."

Tramelle D Jones, strategic success and workplace wellness coach with TDJ Consulting, suggests keeping a log of your accomplishments ahead of your pay raise request.

"If you can prove that you've added value to the company, it's a reason to reward you!" Jones shares. "Keeping that log will make your life easier when it's time to think back to how you've added to the company's bottom line, especially when it really counts."

Come prepared.

You should also ensure that you've got your talking points ready to go. According to Jones, preparation can boost your confidence in these situations, which your boss will likely recognize.

"Talking about money makes most of us nervous, so when it comes to making a case for a pay raise, take the time to write out your well-thought-out speaking points," Jones recommends. "It's better to be prepared instead of 'shooting from the hip.' Improvisation never hits as hard as preparation!"

It's worthwhile to consider any questions you might be asked, too.

"Be the devil's advocate and think about how to overcome objections before they happen," Jones says. "If you're left to defend your request on the spot, you may draw a blank and lose ground in the conversation before it even gets going."

How to Ask for a Raise

1. Schedule a one-on-one.

First things first, you want to schedule one-on-one time with your manager to discuss something like a raise.

"Without their undivided attention, your boss may not fully consider all you bring to the table," Jones cautions. "If you want someone to seriously consider something, schedule time to have an actual conversation."

2. Set a minimum and consider the type of compensation.

Walton also notes that your company can offer different types of compensation, so keep that in mind when going into salary discussions.

"Your company may be more open to granting one type over another. If so, determine if you are looking for a base salary raise, an increase to your commission, a bonus structure, an equity grant in the company, or some other variation," she advises.

It's also possible that you will negotiate during your meeting. Because of this, Tara Bodine, human resources expert and founder of True North People Consulting, recommends being flexible and setting a minimum for what you're willing to accept.

3. Lead with your value.

When you start the conversation about a pay increase, it's important to start with the value you bring. (That's where this log of accomplishments and metrics will come in handy!)

"Give concrete examples of how you contribute, like, 'Since taking over the client reporting process, our satisfaction numbers have increased 15 percent,'" Greet suggests. "Focus on the value you bring to the company by highlighting specific examples and measurable accomplishments. Quantify your contributions whenever possible, as this makes your case more compelling and difficult to refute."

Mention any positive client feedback you've had recently as well, Jones says.

4. Keep emotions out of it.

Even if you're nervous leading up to this conversation, while you're asking for a raise, don't let your emotions get the best of you.

"It's important to keep a professional and level-headed attitude when talking about a raise. Instead of making an emotional case for your request, make it a logical business case backed up by facts, figures, and accomplishments," Greet explains.

If you end up making demands or ultimatums as a result of your emotions, it probably won't have the result you want.

"This kind of behavior can hurt your relationship with your boss at work and make you look less trustworthy," Greet warns. "You may also make things more hostile, which makes it less likely that your request will be granted."

5. Understand that "no" is a possible answer.

You know what they say about the best-laid plans, so remember that your boss could tell you no—even if you feel like you made a rock-solid case.

"As well as you prepare and as much as you may deserve it, a raise is not guaranteed," Walton shares. "Your company may not be in the financial position to grant you one at this time, but don't sabotage your chances of getting one by acting out."

She adds, "If receiving a raise is a requirement for you to stay at your current company and you don't get one, then professionally begin your job search."

6. Be brave.

Even putting time on your boss' calendar can be intimidating, not to mention having the conversation itself. But it's that much more important to know your worth in these situations.

"I can't tell you the number of people I know who want to ask for a raise but don't, especially women," Walton says. "It takes courage to have the conversation, and if you do your research and prepare your points, you might just be surprised by the outcome."

Things to Avoid When Asking for a Raise

Bringing up personal or financial problems

Across the board, experts say one of the top things to avoid is bringing up your own personal problems or financial issues as a reason you deserve a raise.

"Even though your personal financial situation might be a reason why you want a raise, that's usually not a good reason to give your boss," Greet advises. "Instead, think about what you've done professionally and what you bring to the company. What employers care about most is the return on investment (ROI) they get from their workers."

Citing your personal money problems can be construed as unprofessional, he warns.

Making empty threats

Walton cautions against "empty threats," as these won't paint you in the best light.

"It is common to hear things like, 'If I don't get this raise, I'm leaving,' or, 'I have another offer on the table.' However, you don't want to bluff in this situation," she says. "If your company doesn't come through with the raise and you don't leave or take that other offer, then your credibility will take a hit, which can reflect poorly on you in future raise negotiations."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Making assumptions

You shouldn't automatically assume that you're entitled to a raise, either.

"Never assume you're next in line for a raise based solely on time. This will actually backfire on you because you'll then be put in the position of being asked to clearly articulate why you should receive a raise," Jones explains. "This is why it's so important to keep up with your performance."

FAQ

When is the best time to ask for a raise?

Unfortunately, there's no "best" time to ask for a raise, experts say. But there are certain times that might be better than others.

"If your company has an annual review process and does not consider raises outside of this window, then that is your best opportunity to ask," Walton says.

She continues, "If your company does not have a set window to consider raises and you are taking on additional responsibilities, are a key stakeholder in a highly valuable project, or have made sustained valuable contributions in some other way, then start the discussion with your boss. Having a recent and relevant impact will help highlight your value as your request is considered."

Jones also notes that it might be good to schedule a conversation after positive company news or on your work anniversary. The latter gives you an opportunity to "paint a picture of the growth you've experienced as an employee."

Will my salary ever increase without asking for a raise?

This is another question that there's no definitive answer to. Greet says you might sometimes get a raise if you've proven yourself indispensable, especially during a challenging period. You'll also likely receive a pay raise if you get promoted or have a job title change.

Beyond that, companies often offer small increases called cost-of-living adjustments or pay equity audits.

Becca Siegel, lifestyle blogger at Half Half Home, tells Best Life that her first employer offered a 3 percent cost-of-living increase.

"This can vary greatly from company to company and from year to year: Some companies are generous, and some are stingy, either offering low cost-of-living raises or none at all!" she cautions.

Do I always have to ask for a raise in person?

In today's world, more and more people are working in hybrid settings or fully remote. If you're in the office daily, a face-to-face conversation is ideal when asking for a raise. But if you don't have the opportunity with your schedule, experts say it's also acceptable to schedule a video call.

"Asking for a raise is most effective when done in person or on a video call if you work remotely," Walton shares. "It allows you to elaborate on what you are requesting, make a detailed case of why you are requesting it, and field any questions in real-time."

After your discussion, she also recommends sending a written email to have a record of what was said.

"These processes can take time, and details can be forgotten," Walton notes.

Conclusion

There are certainly several moving parts when it comes to asking for a raise. While it's great when a pay bump comes as a pleasant surprise, you might very well need to advocate for yourself to get there.

"Even if you work for an organization or manager that is people forward—[one] that advocates for raises and wants to develop and retain their employees—you never will get as much as you could if you sit back and stay silent expecting others to tell you how much your worth," says Arissan Nicole, career and confidence coach.

At Best Life, we're here to provide you with reliable expert advice and easy-to-follow how-tos. Be sure to visit us again for more essential career advice.