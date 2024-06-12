10 Skills to Put on a Resume That Will Help You Stand Out

When you're looking for a job, submitting your resume is the first opportunity you'll have to make a good impression. What's more, this is the stage at which most employers weed out the vast majority of applicants. Showing that you're competitive is all about clear communication, hiring experts say. Yes, you need to have the skills that employers find desirable—but knowing the skills to put on your resume is just as important in forming your personal brand.

Caitlin Wehniainen, director of business development for the premier staffing agency On Cue Hire, says there are a handful of skills that are considered universally desirable across fields.

"By emphasizing these skills, candidates can not only distinguish themselves from others but also convey their readiness to contribute meaningfully to their prospective employers," she tells Best Life. "At On Cue Hire, we continually observe that these competencies are among the most sought-after by hiring managers across the various industries we serve as a staffing firm."

Ready to transform your resume and finally get noticed? These are the top 10 best skills to include on your resume to ensure your first impression is a lasting one.

RELATED: How to Build a Strong LinkedIn Profile and Dazzle Future Employers.

1 Analytical thinking

In today's corporate landscape, decisions are largely driven by data. This means that analytical thinking—the ability to interpret that data and put it to good use—is indispensable.

"This skill enables you to interpret complex information, identify trends, and solve problems efficiently," says Wehniainen. "Employers value candidates who can bring clarity to data-driven projects and provide actionable insights that drive business success."

2 Writing and communication skills

Wehniainen says that effective communication is the key to any successful team: "Being able to convey ideas clearly and persuasively, both in writing or verbally, ensures that you can collaborate seamlessly with colleagues and customers."

However, there's another facet of communication that you should plan on highlighting on your resume: Your willingness to do it often. "It's even more important in our world of remote and hybrid work," Wehniainen says. "Staying on your email, chat, answering your phone when someone on your team needs something—this is all so important to staying clued into your work environment."

RELATED: 11 Jobs That Don't Require a Degree.

3 Adaptability

Today's work environment is defined by fast-paced change, says David Blake, founder and CEO of Degreed. In 1975, the half-life of a skill was around 17 years. Now, it's closer to two-and-a-half years, he tells Best Life.

"It was only 20 years ago that you could expect to learn a skill or trade, go to university, and enter a career that would not look that different at retirement or death, as the world was pretty stable," Blake says. "When you exist in a world where that's no longer the case, it's accelerating the usefulness of our knowledge and skills in many ways, and the half-life of those skills has come down, which means the rate at which we have to learn has gone up."

Wehniainen agrees that the ability to adapt to changing circumstances and embrace new challenges is crucial in today's rapid-fire work environment.

"Everything in our digital world is evolving at a rapid pace. Being able to learn new skills, adjust, and adapt well is key," she says. "Employers seek individuals who can pivot and remain effective even when faced with unexpected obstacles. Showcasing adaptability on your resume signals to employers that you can thrive in dynamic settings."

4 Foreign language fluency

Knowing a foreign language will also help you stand apart from the crowd—and it may help you get hired even if you won't need that language in the workplace. As a practical skill that could open up opportunities for the company, knowing a second language can also demonstrate a dynamic capacity for learning, cross-cultural interests, and the ability to commit to long-term development.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: 10 Most In-Demand Jobs in 2024.

5 Problem solving skills

Lauren Winans, chief executive officer and principal HR consultant at Next Level Benefits, notes that problem-solving, or "identifying issues and creating solutions," is another essential skill that employers are looking for. One way to feature this on your resume is to highlight specific problems you have solved in past work settings—and to quantify those successes where possible.

"Problem-solving skills are essential for overcoming challenges and achieving objectives," agrees Wehniainen. "Employers look for candidates who can identify issues, brainstorm solutions, and implement effective strategies. Showcasing this skill on your resume demonstrates your proactive approach and resilience in the face of challenges."

6 Specific tech skills

Having hard technical skills like data science, machine learning, cloud computing, photo or video editing, and more could also help you stand out from the crowd of job applicants. Blake says that if you possess these skills, you should always be sure to highlight them prominently on your resume.

Having knowledge of specific programs or platforms is also invaluable to many employers. Be sure to list specifics—for instance, by sharing that you are well-versed in Python, C++, AI programs, or any other relevant tech.

RELATED: How to Ace Every Common Job Interview Question.

7 Time management

Having time management skills means you'll be a more self-directed employee—and independence is considered highly valuable in the workplace, Wehniainen says.

"The ability to manage time effectively is vital for meeting deadlines and maintaining productivity. Employers appreciate candidates who can prioritize tasks, manage workloads, and deliver high-quality results within set timeframes," she explains. "Highlighting time management skills shows that you can handle responsibilities efficiently and maintain a balance."

8 Emotional intelligence

Wehniainen says that if you possess high emotional intelligence, this is another quality worth highlighting both on your resume and in the interview phase.

"Emotional intelligence (EQ) involves understanding and managing your own emotions, as well as empathizing with others," she explains. "This skill is increasingly valued as it contributes to better teamwork, leadership, and conflict resolution. Demonstrating high EQ on your resume indicates that you can navigate interpersonal dynamics with ease and professionalism! People with strong EQ rise the ranks quickly, and employers value this as a soft skill today."

RELATED: 10 Resume Tips to Help Your CV Stand Out, Experts Say.

9 Public speaking

Highlighting your enthusiasm for public speaking will also help set you apart from the crowd. That's because "proficiency in presenting information clearly and confidently" is hard to come by, Winans says.

You can list this on your resume by highlighting past achievements in public speaking. Whether you led your office through professional development or spoke at an international conference, let your potential employer know that you can represent and lead within the organization with confidence and clarity of voice.

10 Anything specific to the position

The hiring experts agree that the most important skills you can include are those that are most pertinent to the job at hand. Take a close look at the listed job description and consider how many of the skills or qualities you possess. Then, tailor your resume to demonstrate that you're the best fit.