The Worst Dressed Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Some people are blessed with impeccable fashion sense, while others frequently show up to events and elicit the question "is that what you're wearing?" Today, we're talking about those in the latter group: the ones who are mismatched without realizing it, rarely invest in their wardrobe, and may or may not have left the house with a stain on their shirt. Interestingly, this trait might have to do with their horoscope sign. Read on to hear from astrologers about the worst-dressed zodiac signs, from slightly mismatched to hideously unfashionable.

6 Capricorn

You might not be confused by a Capricorn's outfits, but you could be a little bored. "Ruled by the sensible Saturn, Capricorns rarely keep up with the latest fashion trends, choosing comfort and practicality over what's in this season," says Charlotte Kirsten, professional astrologer and founder of astrology and esoteric blog Typically Topical. "They have a preference for earth tones, which have a very minimalist feel to them—a true reflection of their often traditional, yet serious nature."

Though you'll never find this sign intentionally standing out from the crowd by making a fashion statement, you will find them trying to attract attention with their work productivity.

5 Virgo

If there's one word to describe this sign's fashion sense, it's drab. "Being led by their mind rather than emotions, they often believe that appearance doesn't matter at all," says Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio horoscope app. "So, a Virgo may be a mediocre-looking person wearing nondescript clothes."

If they do decide to focus on fashion, they're likely to do it in a cerebral way—such as by taking a fashion course, reading a book, or enlisting help from a stylist. "After that, they'll definitely put the theory into practice, becoming real fashion gurus," says Alta.

4 Cancer

This sign uses clothes to evoke emotions and memories. That doesn't mean their outfits are bad, per se—but they may be misunderstood.

"Cancer's emotional and mental state dictates how they dress, so they may decide that their self-care today is to wear a tracksuit to the office, or stay in a dressing gown, or layer everything together to feel the warmth and comfort of memories all over them," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "Looking good isn't about the price tag for them, or the designer label, but about dressing for who you are."

3 Gemini

This sign is personified by its duality, something that can also add an element of unexpectedness—or mismatchedness—to its outfits. "Gemini's quirky, irresistible fun nature is readily seen in the way they dress," says Kirsten. "Geminis channel their childlike curiosity when dressing, opting for bold statements and mish-mashed colors over style and couture."

This sign doesn't spend hours analyzing its appearance in the mirror. However, they are easily distracted by shiny baubles. "This means odd statement pieces and clashing jewelry sets are common," says Kirsten.

2 Saggitarius

A Saggitarius is much happier creating the itinerary for their next vacation than creating outfits. "Fuelled by ambition and meaningful experiences, the fiery archer prefers practicality over appearance," says Kirsten. "As long as their soul is full, they couldn't care less what they look like whilst scaling a mountain or rafting down white water rapids."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

If an item of clothing won't support them on a rock climb or multi-day backpacking trip, they don't have space for it in their wardrobe.

1 Aries

The first, fastest, and fieriest sign of the zodiac has higher priorities than its outfits. "This is a sign of warriors—and who cares about fancy clothes at war, right?" says Alta. "Aries natives see clothes as something comfortable, and very often, a typical Aries gives preference to sports styles."

It's when they decide to dress up that they have issues. You'll find this sign wearing inappropriately bold and bright outfits to business meetings or hideously over-layered jewelry to brunch. Fortunately, Alta says this sign can improve its situation by learning to pare back their outfits. The saying "always take off one accessory before leaving the house" was made for them.