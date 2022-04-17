A Weekly Horoscope for Your Best Life: April 17 to April 23

Hello, Taurus season! After a month of spending its time in fiery Aries, the sun will move into Taurus on April 19, marking a significant slowdown in your daily life. The energy for the next four weeks will be practical, patient, and productive. It's worth noting that last week, Jupiter and Neptune formed a rare connection in the sky in the sign of Pisces on April 12. This once-in-a-lifetime transit brought in an influx of creativity, compassion, and hope to the collective energy. The effects of this transit still lingers in the air as Taurus season kicks off.

Since this is a relatively peaceful time in astrology, you'll want to take advantage of it ahead of the final week in April when the first solar eclipse of 2022 happens. This is when you should pause and reassess your goals for the next month. The energy of Taurus season is asking you to ground your intentions and bring your dreams back down to reality. So although Taurus is the sign of all things luxury and spending cash, you'll want to focus your energy on making and saving your money. Read on to find your weekly horoscope for April 17 to April 23.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It's been a busy month for you, Aries. The last few weeks have placed an emphasis on your career and public image. Although the road here wasn't easy, you're finally finding your footing again as you enter a new era of responsibility. Taurus season is ushering in several new opportunities to make money and further your professional advancement. But give yourself permission to take a self-care day and reflect on all the hard work you've put in: This is just the beginning of a very lucrative year for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Happy birthday, Taurus! After much anticipation (and frustration) over the last few weeks, the sun enters your sign on April 19. Whether your birthday arrives in April or early May, you deserve to take the time to celebrate. Aries season brought many uncomfortable conversations to your personal life around money and relationships, and you've weathered the storm masterfully. Now, it's time to be a little selfish and put yourself first. You may find it hard to ask for help or lean on others for support, but the energy of Taurus season encourages it. Take it easy: You'll want to be fully recharged ahead of the New Moon Solar Eclipse at the end of the month.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You've been hustling hard, Gemini—don't slow down now! Aries season has been a whirlwind of networking and negotiating. Many paths are open to you right now, which has given you a reason to pause. As the sun enters Taurus on April 19, you'll find it easier to slow down your racing thoughts and make some practical decisions moving forward. Remember, Gemini, not all that glitters is gold. And although some serious money-making opportunities are within your grasp, it's crucial you make choices that align with your long-term ambitions. Rather than fighting to prove you belong somewhere that doesn't appreciate your skills, save your energy for the people who appreciate it most.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Taurus season is here to solidify your new life, Cancer. The last few weeks have been a practice in communicating your needs with friends, loved ones, and your boss. Normally, you prefer to approach tough conversations with a fixer mindset. However, when the sun joins Mercury in Taurus on April 19, it'll be time to set some clear boundaries. During this seasonal shift, your public life will undergo significant changes. You've done a lot of growing this year, and it's time to set your sights on building your empire. The spotlight is calling your name, Cancer. Spend this time getting your house in order and planning for your next major money move.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The month of April has been one big cat nap for you, Leo. Your normal hurry-up-and-wait attitude was hit hard by Aries season. As the sun moves into Taurus on April 19, you may find yourself even more lethargic than usual. But don't fret: Life is about cycles of action and rest, and Taurus season is asking you to take a break from your creative hustle. Although you might feel like you're missing out on opportunities, R&R is the best gift you can give yourself ahead of the New Moon Solar Eclipse. A major shift in your perspective is on the horizon, and the astrology of May will certainly pack a punch for your sign. So, take that extra personal day, and hit the snooze button again. You've earned it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Get ready to step into your power this month, Virgo. Communication and self-reflection have been the major themes of the last few weeks for you. And when the sun enters Taurus on April 19, expect some exciting changes to your romantic life. As the healer of the zodiac, you're used to catering to others' needs and placing their goals ahead of your own. This shift into Taurus season is asking you to fully embrace your new, confident persona. Expect to meet new people and encounter exciting new opportunities as you step outside your comfort zone. If you've been toying with the idea of starting a new hobby or getting back out on the dating scene, this is your sign to take a leap into the unknown.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Health and wellness are on your mind this month, Libra. As the sun enters fellow Venus-ruled sign Taurus on April 19, your attention should turn to self-care. The last few weeks have been all about honing your skills and aligning your passions. But when was the last time you saw the doctor or gave your mental health a break? Time to put your phone in "Do Not Disturb" mode, schedule your annual appointments, and catch up with friends. The hustle and bustle will be there when you return; so for now, it's time to press pause and chill. You'll want to be in tip-top shape ahead of May when your career becomes the focus once more.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Aren't you feeling rather sentimental this month, Scorpio? Aries season was a baptism of fire for you with many deep emotional changes happening behind closed doors. Even some of your closest friends aren't aware of the progress you've been making when it comes to healing and self-discovery. As the sun enters Taurus on April 19, you're finally feeling ready to open your heart back up to romance. Now is the time to reconnect with the special people in your life and share this new you with the world. Abundance is headed your way at the end of the month when the New Moon Solar Eclipse occurs in your sister sign Taurus. Allow yourself to be an open channel for the blessings of the universe this week, and say "yes" to every invite that comes your way. You never know who you might meet when you put yourself out there.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your normally adventurous spirit has taken a backseat lately, Sagittarius. Aries season marked a major change in how you view relationships. It hasn't been easy, and you've certainly ruffled a few feathers over the last few weeks. However, this little bit of rebellion is clearing out the cobwebs to make room for new blessings in your life. You'll be feeling more joyful than ever when the sun enters Taurus on April 19. With wanderlust on your mind, this is the perfect time to call up your BFF or new partner and book a weekend getaway for two. The New Moon Solar Eclipse at the end of the month will bring surprising changes to your life. So, for now, indulge in the finer things in life, and remember what really lights your fire.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

There's no way around it, Capricorn: The next month is looking busy for you. Taurus season kicks off on April 19 and with it comes major responsibilities in your home life. You've been doing a lot of soul-searching when it comes to what kind of future you're trying to build for yourself, and now is the time to act. Expect some tough conversations with loved ones around navigating these changes headed into the final week of April. Thankfully, when the sun enters Taurus on April 19, you'll be able to broach unpleasant topics with a cool, rational mind. Tough waters make for tough sailors, so keep your words kind and focus on problem-solving this week.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You're getting recognized for your unique perspective, Aquarius. The last few weeks of Aries season pushed you to step up as a leader and share your opinions. As someone who normally finds themselves rebelling against social norms, your humanitarian ideals will usher in plenty of new personal connections when the sun enters Taurus on April 19. Expect your social calendar to be filled to the brim with networking events, party invites, and volunteer opportunities throughout the end of the month. It's time to step out into the world and show everyone a new way to approach things. Just be sure to take a pause from partying, and schedule a self-care day ahead of the New Moon Solar Eclipse at the end of the month. You'll need all of your energy for an exciting new financial opportunity heading your way in May.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Have you been enjoying hermit mode, Pisces? Aries season has been nonstop action that has left you feeling ready to retreat into your inner world. And while sometimes it's nice to take a break from reality, Taurus season is inviting you to rejoin society. When the sun and Mercury link up in Taurus on April 19, you'll find inspiration in a project you'd long forgotten. But money is still looking tight ahead of the New Moon Solar Eclipse at the end of the month, so focus on finding joy in a way that doesn't mean spending lavishly. Take this time to explore your creative side, and channel your energy into your personal passions. When the month of April closes out, you'll feel more confident in owning your achievements and bragging about your accomplishments.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.