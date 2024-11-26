Research Reveals the No. 1 Supplement to Take If You Get Leg Cramps

A leg cramp—commonly known as a "charley horse"—is harmless, but that doesn't mean it's not painful. The spasms can span a few seconds to minutes in the calf, foot, or thigh and tend to strike when we least expect them: at night while sleeping. They're exceedingly common, with everyone over 50 expected to have one at some point, according to Cleveland Clinic. While there's no treatment for nocturnal leg cramps (NLCs), you can do a few things to prevent them, including stretching and staying hydrated. In addition, a new study found that vitamin K2 might be particularly effective.

The findings, published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Oct. 28, showed that vitamin K12 "significantly reduced the frequency, intensity, and duration" of nighttime leg cramps in older adults.

Researchers included 199 participants aged 65 or older; 103 were randomly assigned to receive vitamin K2, while 96 received a placebo. Before the trial, both groups experienced a similar number of cramps each week, with those in the vitamin K2 group experiencing an average of 2.71 cramps per week and those in the placebo group averaging 2.6 per week.

During the two-week trial period, participants taking vitamin K2 saw a significant reduction in leg cramps, averaging 0.96 per week. Those in the placebo group, however, actually saw an increase to 3.63 cramps per week. People taking vitamin K2 also reported a reduction in the severity and duration of their leg cramps.

Even better, participants didn't report any adverse events related to taking the vitamin.

Although there is ample research on how the vitamin contributes to bone and heart health, research on how vitamin K affects muscles is "significantly limited," study authors wrote.

They posited that vitamin K2 might help relax muscles by lowering the calcium levels inside cells. Specifically, it may help reduce muscle contractions by preventing calcium from entering the cells and building up.

The researchers also noted that because of the positive safety profile of vitamin K2, additional research is "encouraged to confirm the efficacy of cramping management and its impact on the quality of life and sleep in patients with NLCs."

According to Cleveland Clinic, vitamin B complex or magnesium may also help treat leg cramps. You should see your doctor if cramps are "unbearably painful" or if they occur more frequently or for longer periods of time. Other symptoms, such as changes in the skin on your leg, swelling, numbness, or cramps that stop you from getting enough sleep, should also be brought to your doctor's attention.