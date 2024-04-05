 Skip to content
87 Spring Jokes That'll Brighten Anyone's Day

Celebrate the warmer weather with some flowery gags and one-liners.

By Carrie Weisman
April 5, 2024
Ah, spring. A time for planting flowers, planning picnics, and soaking up the sunshine we've been denied all winter. The only thing that could make these activities any better is keeping everyone laughing throughout. Fortunately, we've got 87 spring jokes designed to do just that. Check out the list below and share with friends, family, students, and more. We've even sprinkled in a few lines you can use on social media in case those in-person exchanges don't land.

Spring Jokes for Kids

"Why couldn't the flower ride its bike? It lost its petals. "
  1. What do sheep do on a sunny spring day? Have a Baa-baa cue.
  2. What animal runs the fastest during spring storms? Cheetahs, because they move at lightning speeds.
  3. Why did the Easter egg hide? It was a little chicken.
  4. Why couldn't the flower ride its bike? It lost its petals.
  5. What do you call a grizzly bear caught in the rain? A drizzly bear.
  6. What did the tree say during springtime? "Well, this is a re-leaf!"
  7. Why did the farmer bury all his money? He wanted to make his soil rich.
  8. Which superhero likes spring the best? Robin.
  9. Why are flowers so friendly? They always have new buds.
  10. What's the best flower for a boy to give on Mother's Day? A son-flower.
  11. What is spring's superpower? Flower power.
  12. What do you call a rabbit with fleas? Bugs Bunny.
  13. How does a bee brush its hair? With a honeycomb.
  14. What do clouds wear during spring showers? Thunderwear.
  15. What monster plays the most April Fool's jokes? Prankenstein.
  16. When is the best time to wash your Slinky? When you're spring cleaning.

Best Spring Jokes for Teachers

"Where did the shark go for summer vacation? Finland!"
  1. If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring? Pilgrims.
  2. What do you say if it's raining chickens and ducks in April? "Enjoying the fowl weather?"
  3. Why did the farmer plant a seed in his computer? Because he wanted to download some spring flowers.
  4. What is the king's favorite kind of weather? A reign-y day.
  5. Do bees fly in the rain? Yes, but before they go out they must put on their yellow jackets.
  6. Where did the shark go for summer vacation? Finland.
  7. What dessert is the most popular during spring break? A beach pie.
  8. How does the sun listen to its favorite music? On the ray-dio.
  9. What's the difference between a spring roll and a summer roll? Seasoning.
  10. What do you call a well-dressed king of the jungle? A dandy lion.
  11. How can you tell that spring is a great investor? It always brings May flowers after April showers.
  12. Why did the gardener plant a seed in the pond? To grow a water-melon.
  13. What's the best way to create a bouncy pool? By adding spring water.
  14. Why is spring a great time to start a gardening business? Because it's a great time of year to rake in the cash.
  15. Do monkeys fall from the sky? Yes, but only during APE-ril showers.
  16. What's the most tear-jerking season? Spring, because love is in the air… and pollen too.

Funny One-Liners About Spring

"It's allergy season again? You've got to be pollen my leg!"
  1. Should you plant flowers in April? May as well.
  2. It's allergy season again? You've got to be pollen my leg.
  3. The bed store is having a spring sale. Unfortunately, the rest of the beds are still full price.
  4. Did you hear the one about the gardener who couldn't wait for spring? He was so excited, he wet his plants.
  5. I was never into gardening but this spring I started planting seeds and it grew on me.
  6. My winter fat is gone. Now I have spring rolls.
  7. The groundhog saw its shadow and said that spring was coming early. I guess he was right. I thaw that it was getting warmer.
  8. Did you hear the story about the spring tornado? There was a big twist at the end.
  9. Spring cleaning is such a pain. Silly things bounce around all over the place.
  10. Did you hear about the pregnant bedbug? She's having a baby in the spring.
  11. It's impossible to plant flowers when you haven't botany.
  12. I just opened a flower shop. Business is blooming.

More Funny Jokes About Spring

"What type of weather does a balloon hate? Pop-up showers."
  1. What is a flower's favorite song? "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga.
  2. What beverage does a tree drink the most? Root beer.
  3. Why did the worm cross the ruler? To become an inch worm.
  4. What type of weather does a balloon hate? Pop-up showers.
  5. What did the older flower say to the younger flower? "You're really growing there, bud!"
  6. What is the chick's favorite vegetable? Eggplants.
  7. What is a tornado's favorite game to play? Twister.
  8. Why was the cake wet? It got sprinkled.
  9. What kind of garden does a baker have? A flour garden.
  10. Why is Yoda such a good gardener? Because he has a green thumb.
  11. What do you call a rabbit that tells good jokes? A funny bunny.
  12. Why couldn't the oak tree leave the party? Because it was rooted there.
  13. Why is the strawberry sad? His mom was in a jam.
  14. What do you get when you plant kisses? Tulips.

Spring Break Jokes for Seniors

"What did the baker's son do over spring break? He just loafed around."
  1. Why did the spring breakers miss their flight? Because they had no spring in their step.
  2. Why didn't the basketball player go anywhere for spring break? She was afraid of getting called out for traveling.
  3. Why did the man try to fix his bed? He heard there was a spring break.
  4. Why didn't the spring breakers go to the forest? The trees said, "Leaf me alone!"
  5. What did the chipper spring breaker say to his beach buddies? "Seas the day!"
  6. What's the real reason the birds fly north in April? For spring beak.
  7. What did the parents say to their kids after returning from the beach for spring break? "Long time, no sea!"
  8. What did the family do when they began their spring break? They shell-abrated.
  9. Where do sheep go for spring break? The Baa-hamas.
  10. Where did the elephant put all of his clothes before traveling? His trunk.
  11. What did the baker's son do over spring break? He just loafed around.
  12. What did the dog say once he got on spring break? "The paw-ty is officially here!"
  13. What do you call a bowl of cereal in April? Spring break-fast.
  14. Where did the egg go for spring break? New Yolk City.
  15. What's spring's favorite kind of pickles? Daffo-dills.

Springs Jokes for Captions

"Party thyme."
  1. Botany plants lately?
  2. You're the best, bud.
  3. Peony for your thoughts?
  4. How's it growing?
  5. Don't worry, bee happy.
  6. Seed you later.
  7. Party thyme.
  8. Grow, girl.
  9. Where my beaches at?
  10. No such thing as too much of a good spring.
  11. Don't kale my vibe.
  12. What incarnation?
  13. Get clover it.
  14. I lilac spring.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our spring jokes, but be sure to check back in with us soon for even more fun!

