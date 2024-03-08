115 Best Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

Who doesn't love a good knock-knock joke? They're easy to memorize and even more fun to share. The best part? Kids love them. Whether you're enjoying a one-on-one moment with your little one or trying to keep the whole family entertained, these zingers are guaranteed fun. Below, we've put together a list of over 1o0 knock-knock jokes for kids—so strap in for punny good time!

The History of Knock-Knock Jokes

The history of the knock-knock joke is a little murky, but we do know these quips first appeared around the year 1900 with a slightly different tagline. Back then, they were known as "Do You Know" jokes, though they followed a similar structure to the one we use today.

An example that once appeared in the Oakland Tribune reads, "Do you know Arthur? Arthur who? Arthurmometer!" That joke was particularly popular among flappers, though the '30s saw these jokes used more and more often over the radio.

While they may not be quite as popular as they were in years past, these arguably bad jokes still find their way into pop culture from time to time—The New York Times even featured one when writing up the 2013 political thriller Argo.

Animal Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

Knock knock

Who's there?

Interrupting cow.

Interrupting cow wh—MOO! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Honey bee.

Honey bee who?

Honey bee a dear and get me some water! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Lion.

Lion who?

Just lion here on your doorstep! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Interrupting sloth.

Interrupting sloth who?

(20 seconds of silence)

Sloooooooooth! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Iguana.

Iguana who?

Iguana hold your hand! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Goat.

Goat who?

Go to the front door and find out! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Frog.

Frog who?

Frog-et about your worries and enjoy the jokes! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Hoo.

Hoo who?

What are you, an owl? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Amos.

Amos who?

A mosquito. Look, right there! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Kanga.

Kanga who?

Actually, it's Kangaroo!

Knock-Knock Jokes for 5-Year-Olds

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Wooden shoe.

Wooden shoe who?

Wooden shoe you like to hear another joke? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Tank.

Tank who?

You're welcome! Knock knock.

Who's there?

CD.

CD who?

CD person knocking on the door? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Little old lady.

Little old lady who?

I didn't know you could yodel! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Boo.

Boo who?

Don't cry, it's just a joke! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Cook.

Cook who?

Yeah, you do sound cuckoo! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Snow.

Snow who?

It's snow use—this joke will never be funny! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Howl.

Howl who?

Howl you know it's me unless you open the door? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Juno.

Juno who?

Juno I love you, right? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Leaf.

Leaf who?

Leaf me alone! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Icy.

Icy who?

Icy you in there! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Voodoo.

Voodoo who?

Voodoo you think you are, asking all these questions? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Alien.

Alien who?

Um, how many aliens do you know? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Says.

Says who?

Says me, that's who! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Weirdo.

Weirdo who?

Weirdo you think you're going?

Knock-Knock Jokes About Names

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Candice.

Candice who?

Candice joke possibly get any worse? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Noah.

Noah who?

Noah good place we can go hang out? Knock knock

Who's there?

Ben.

Ben who?

Ben knocking for 10 minutes! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Wendy.

Wendy who?

Wendy bell gonna start working again? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Alex.

Alex Who?

Alex plain later! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Mary.

Mary who?

Mary Christmas! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Justin.

Justin who?

Justin time for dinner! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Luke.

Luke who?

Luke through the peephole and find out! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Annie.

Annie who?

Annie thing you can do I can better! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Isabel.

Isabel who?

Isabel working? I had to knock! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Norma Lee.

Norma Lee who?

Norma Lee I don't knock on random doors, but I had to meet you! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Anita.

Anita who?

Anita use the bathroom, please open the door! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Adam.

Adam who?

Adam my way, I'm coming in! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Mikey.

Mikey who?

Mikey doesn't work, can you let me in? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Colleen.

Colleen who?

Colleen up your room, it's a mess! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Theodore.

Theodore who?

Theodore wasn't opened so I knocked! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Yvette.

Yvette who?

Yvette is a doctor for animals!

Knock-Knock Jokes for Teens

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Avenue.

Avenue who?

Avenue knocked on this door before? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Nobel.

Nobel who?

Nobel… that's why I knocked! Knock knock

Who's there?

Broken pencil

Broken pencil who?

Bever mind there is no point! Knock knock.

Who's there?

To.

To who?

No, to whom! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Spell.

Spell who?

Okay, W-H-O! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Hike.

Hike who?

I didn't know you liked Japanese poetry! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Interrupting pirate.

Interrupting pira—ARGHHHHHHHH! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Dozen.

Dozen who?

Dozen anyone want to let me in? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Déja.

Déja who?

Knock knock. Knock knock.

Who's there?

Euripides.

Euripides who?

Euripides clothes, you pay for them! Knock knock.

Who's there?

H.

H who?

Bless you! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Goliath.

Goliath who?

Go lieth thee down, thou looks tired! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Adore.

Adore who?

Adore is between us, so open it! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Canoe.

Canoe who?

Canoe come out now? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Freeze.

Freeze who?

Freeze a jolly good fellow! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Art.

Art who?

Art2-D2, of course. Knock knock.

Who's there?

Shore.

Shore who?

Shore hope you like bad jokes! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Control freak… Okay, now you say, "Control freak who?"

Place Knock-Knock Jokes for Kids

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Europe.

Europe who?

No, you're a poo! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Kenya.

Kenya who?

Kenya open the door? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Havana.

Havana who?

Havana a wonderful time, wish you were here! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Venice.

Venice who?

Venice your dad coming home? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Iran.

Iran who?

Iran all the way here! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Uruguay.

Uruguay who?

You go Uruguay and I'll go mine! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Italy.

Italy who?

Italy be a big job! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Utah.

Utah who?

U-tahking to me? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Hawaii.

Hawaii who?

I'm good. Hawaii you? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Tibet.

Tibet who?

Early Tibet and early to rise! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Brighton.

Brighton who?

Brighton early, that's when I wake up. Knock knock.

Who's there?

Canada.

Canada who?

Can Ada come out and play? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Norway.

Norway who?

Norway am I telling you any more knock-knock jokes! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Jamaica.

Jamaica who?

Jamaica him do that, or was it his own decision? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Francis.

Francis who?

France is a country in Europe.

Birthday Knock-Knock Jokes

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Abby.

Abby who?

Abby birthday to you! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Sue.

Sue who?

Sue-prize! Happy birthday! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Gus.

Gus who?

Gus who's birthday is today? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Dewey.

Dewey who?

Dewey have to have cake on your birthday? Knock knock.

Who's there?

Owl.

Owl who?

Owl be there with bells on, ready to celebrate your birthday! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Olive.

Olive who?

Olive to sing "Happy Birthday" to you! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Bacon.

Bacon who?

Bacon a cake for your birthday! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Alpaca.

Alpaca who?

Alpaca the cake, you get the presents. Knock knock.

Who's there?

Candice.

Candice who?

Candice cake fit any more candles?! You're getting old! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Wanda.

Wanda who?

Wanda wish you a very happy birthday! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Lettuce.

Lettuce who?

Lettuce in, it's cold out here, and we have a party to attend!

Knock-Knock Jokes About Food

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Figs.

Figs who?

Figs the doorbell. I've been knocking forever! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Honeydew.

Honeydew who?

Honeydew you wanna dance? Knock knock

Who's there?

Yoo.

Yoo hoo?

That's my favorite drink! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Cash.

Cash who?

No thanks, but I'd love some peanuts! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Cereal.

Cereal who?

Cereal pleasure to meet you! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Two knee.

Two knee who?

Two-knee fish! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Chicken.

Chicken who?

Chicken my pocket but I can't find my keys! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Onion.

Onion who?

Onion mark, get set, go! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Pecan.

Pecan who?

Pecan someone your own size. Knock knock.

Who's there?

Peas.

Pease who?

Peas to meet you! Knock knock

Who's there?

Nacho.

Nacho who?

Nacho cheese! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Ice cream.

Ice cream who?

ICE CREAM SO YOU CAN HEAR ME! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Broccoli.

Broccoli who?

Broccoli doesn't have a last name, silly! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Butter.

Butter who?

Butter let me in or I'll freeze! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Banana.

Banana who?

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Banana.

Banana who?

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Orange.

Orange who?

Orange you glad I didn't say banana?

More Funny Knock-Knock Jokes for Little Kids

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Water.

Water who?

Water you asking so many questions for, just open up! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Radio.

Radio who?

Radio not, here I come! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Bed.

Bed who?

Bed you can't guess who I am! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Razor.

Razor who?

Razor hands, this is a stick up! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Stopwatch.

Stopwatch who?

Stopwatch you're doing and let me in! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Tree.

Tree who?

It's tree-mendous to see you again! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Coal.

Coal who?

Coal me when Santa's on his way! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Needle.

Needle who?

Needle little help opening the door! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Leash.

Leash who?

The leash you could do is answer the doorbell! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Dishes.

Dishes who?

Dishes the police, open up! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Adorable.

Adorable who?

A-door-a-bell don't work, that's why I knocked! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Ears.

Ears who?

'Ears another knock knock joke for ya! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Scold.

Scold who?

Scold outside, let me in! Knock knock.

Who's there?

Ya.

Ya who?

Yippee!

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of knock-knock jokes, but be sure to check back with us soon for tons of more fun!