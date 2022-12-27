83 Math Jokes and Puns That Will Make Everyone Laugh

The world of math is far removed from the world of jokes—unless you're joking about how unbearable math is, of course! Sure, basic arithmetic is tolerable enough, but it's all downhill from there. So, whether you've long put Geometry 101 behind you or are currently trudging through a challenging math class, try to find some humor in the situation. With these laugh-out-loud math jokes at your disposal, you can count on a good chuckle, no matter what problem you're facing.

The Best Math Jokes for the Classroom and Beyond

Make math class fun again with the jokes listed below! Not only will they help reinforce some basic concepts, but they'll also keep the students engaged all period long.

Corny Math Jokes

Why do numbers that aren't divisible by two have trouble making friends? Because they're odd! Why was the math book sad? Because it had so many problems! What do you call more than one L? A parallel! Why was the equal sign so humble? He knew he wasn't less than or greater than anyone else! You know what seems odd to me? Numbers that can't be divided by two! Did you hear the joke about the statistician? Probably… If you start making too many math puns, beware—that's the first sine of madness! What's a swimmer's favorite math subject? Dive-ision! Which king loved fractions? Henry the ⅛! What do baby parabolas drink? Quadratic formula! Why did the boy refuse to drink the water with eight ice cubes in it? Because it's too cubed! My perfect partner is the square root of -100: a perfect 10, but also imaginary! Why didn't the quarter roll down the hill with the nickel? Because it had more cents! What do you get when you put a sin-gerine over a cos-gerine? A tan-gerine! What is the butterfly's favorite subject in school? Moth-ematics! How do you make seven an even number? Just remove the "s!" Why do plants hate math? Because it gives them square roots! Why is it hard to tell the numerator and the denominator apart? There's just a fine line between them! Why didn't they serve beer at the math party? Because you should never drink and derive! Why couldn't four get into the club? The bouncer thought he was two square!

Funny Math Jokes for Kids

Why did the teacher decide to teach math? Because it's the only subject that counts! Why did the student sit on the floor to do her multiplication problems? The teacher told her not to use tables! Why was the student upset when his math teacher called him average? It was a mean thing to say! There is a fine line between a numerator and a denominator, but only a fraction would understand! What did one math book say to the other? "Stop bothering me, I've got my own problems!" Who invented the Round Table? Sir Cumference! Did you hear those old math teachers never die? They just lose some of their functions! Those parallel lines have so much in common, it's a shame they'll never meet! What did Al Gore play on his guitar? An algorithm! What's a math teacher's favorite sum? Summer! Why did the math professor divide sin by tan? Just cos! What's the best way to get a math tutor? An add! Where should you do your math homework? On a multiplication table! What do you call a number that can't keep still? A roamin' numeral! Why was the math test so sad? Because it had too many unsolved problems! Why couldn't the angle get a loan? His parents wouldn't cosine! What's a math teacher's favorite season? Sum-mer! Where do math teachers go on vacation? To Times Square!

Algebra Jokes

Relationships are a lot like algebra… You look at your x and wonder y! Why did the Romans think algebra was so easy? They knew x was always 10! What do you call two dudes who bond over math? Algebros! What's a nocturnal bird's favorite type of math? Owl-gebra! What did the students call their algebra teacher after he spent all summer at the beach? A tangent! Dear algebra, stop trying to find your x. They're never coming back—don't ask y! If I had a dollar for every time I've used algebra in my life, I'd have n dollars! What do you call an algebra teacher that does magic on the side? A mathemagician! What's a ghost's favorite math subject? Boo-lean algebra! Why do pirates love algebra? Because x marks the spot!

Pi Jokes

What's the best way to serve pi? A la mode. Anything else is just mean! What do you get when you cut a jack-o-lantern by its diameter? Pumpkin pi! What do you get when you take the sun and divide its circumference by its diameter? Pi in the sky! What is a math teacher's favorite snake? A pi-thon! Why should you never talk to pi? Because she'll go on and on and on and on and on and on and on…. What's an opinion without 3.14? It's just an onion! Come to the nerd side. We have pi! Why shouldn't you let advanced math intimidate you? Because it's as easy as pi! What do you get when you take green cheese and divide its circumference by its diameter? Moon pi! What was Sir Isaac Newton's favorite dessert? Apple pi!

Geometry Jokes

What's the best way to flirt with a math teacher? Use acute angle! What do geometry teachers use to decorate their floor? Area rugs! I saw my math teacher with a piece of graph paper yesterday. I think he must be plotting something! Why should you never get in an argument with an obtuse triangle? Because they're never right! How do you get warm in a cold room? Just stand in the corner. It's always 90 degrees! What's a math teacher's favorite kind of tree? Geometry! Why wasn't the geometry teacher at school today? Because she sprained her angle! Why was the geometry lecture so long? The professor kept going off on a tangent! You know why I study geometry every day? Because it keeps me in shape! I'll do any kind of math you want, except graphing—that's where I draw the line! What's the most common shape at Disney World? A line! Why did the obtuse angle jump in the pool? Because it was over 90 degrees! Why are obtuse angles always so sad? Becasue they're never right! What did the zero say to the eight? Nice belt! Why doesn't anyone talk to circles? There's just no point!

Counting Jokes

What did the calculator say to the student? You can always count on me! What's two plus two? A math problem, silly! The farmer only counted 297 cows in the field… But when he rounded them up, he had 300! Why did the two fours skip lunch? They already eight! Why was six afraid of seven? Because seven eight nine! Come on, all math puns aren't groaners… just sum of them! Are monsters good at math? No, unless you Count Dracula! Why did seven eight nine? Because you're supposed to eat three squared meals a day! What are 20 things you can always count on? Your fingers and toes! There are three types of people in the world: those who can count, and those who can't!

