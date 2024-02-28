76 Laffy Taffy Jokes To Satisfy Your Silly Sweet Tooth
These classic candy gags never get old.
Laffy Taffy candy has been around for decades. The sugary sweet treat gets its name not only from the candy inside the wrapper but the fun entertainment on the outside. These quirky Q&As are not only funny—since the beginning, the jokes have been written and sent in by children, making them extra special and adorable. Below, you'll find a series of cute, funny Laffy Taffy jokes. All are sourced from the backs of the iconic taffy candies and guaranteed to give you and your friends a sweet chuckle!
The Best Laffy Taffy Jokes
- Q: What do you call a happy cowboy?
A jolly rancher.
- Q: How do you mend a broken jack o' lantern?
With a pumpkin patch.
- Q: What is the definition of a farmer?
Someone good in their field.
- Q: What kind of tree grows in your hands?
A palm tree.
- Q: Why did the bones cross the street?
They didn't, the dogs ate them.
- Q: Why did the student eat his homework?
The teacher said it was a piece of cake.
- Q: When does it rain money?
When there is a change in the weather.
- Q: How do you cut the ocean in half?
With a sea saw.
- Q: What building has the most stories?
A library.
- Q: What has no legs but can do a split?
A banana.
- Q: What kind of music do chiropractors listen to?
Hip hop.
- Q: Why was the tomato blushing?
Because he saw the salad dressing.
- Q: Why did the cookie go to the hospital?
He was feeling crummy.
- Q: What room can no one enter?
A mushroom.
- Q: What is a tree's favorite drink?
Root beer.
- Q: Why do hamburgers fly south for the winter?
So they don't freeze their buns.
- Q: Why do phones ring?
Because they can't talk.
- Q: Why did the farmer bury all his money?
To make his soil rich.
- Q: Why did the orange lose the race?
It ran out of juice.
Laddy Taffy Joke Only Adults Will Get
- Q: What did 0 say to 8?
Nice belt!
- Q: What did the lunch lady say to Luke Skywalker?
"Use the forks, Luke."
- Q: What kind of tea is sometimes hard to swallow?
Reality.
- Q: What do you call a cat that eats lemons?
A sour puss.
- Q: What is a good spot for a taste bud?
I forgot… it is on the tip of my tongue.
- Q: What do you call a baby with a drum?
A baby boomer.
- Q: What's the best way to carve wood?
Whittle by whittle.
- Q: What did the policeman say to his tummy?
"I got you under a vest."
- Q: What lies at the bottom of the ocean and twitches?
A nervous wreck.
- Q: What do you call a lease for false teeth?
A dental rental.
- Q: What do you get if you cross a stereo and a fridge?
Very cool music.
- Q: What did one campfire say to the other?
"Let's go out one of these days!"
- Q: What did the fork say to the spoon?
"Who's that sharp guy next to you?"
- Q: How do you turn soup into gold?
Add 24 carrots.
- Q: Why shouldn't you tell secrets in a corn patch?
There are too many ears around.
- Q: Why did the reporter go into the ice cream shop?
Because he wanted to get the scoop!
- Q: What do you get when you cross a pig with a Christmas tree?
A porcupine.
Laffy Taffy Jokes About Animals
- Q: How did dinosaurs decorate their bedroom?
With rep-tiles.
- Q: What do you call a lazy baby kangaroo?
A pouch potato.
- Q: What do sharks say when something radical happens?
"Jawesome."
- Q: What kind of bear has no teeth?
A gummy bear.
- Q: What do you call a sleeping bull?
A bulldozer.
- Q: Where should you go if your dog is missing?
The lost and hound.
- Q: Why don't birds follow directions?
Because they prefer to wing it.
- Q: What kind of shoes do frogs wear?
Open-toed.
- Q: Why do marsupials make such good tea?
Because it's koala tea.
- Q: What do you call a fancy sea creature?
Sofishticated.
- Q: What do you call it when a dinosaur crashes his car?
Tyrannosaurus Wrecks.
- Q: How do bulls write?
With a bullpen.
- Q: What do owls say when they're introduced?
"Howl do you do?"
- Q: Why was the cat afraid of the tree?
Because of its bark.
- Q: Who took the frog's car?
It was toad.
- Q: Why don't lobsters share?
Because they are shellfish.
- Q: Why don't ducks tell jokes while they are flying?
Because they would quack up.
- Q: What did the horse say when he tripped?
"Help! I've fallen and I can't giddy-up."
- Q: Where do hamsters go on vacation?
Hamsterdam.
- Q: How do you communicate with a fish?
You drop it a line.
- Q: What do cats eat for breakfast?
Mice Krispies.
- Q: Why do fish always sing off-key?
Because you can't tuna fish.
- Q: What kind of horses go out after dusk?
Nightmares.
Best Laffy Taffy Puns
- Q: How do you make peanuts laugh?
You crack them up.
- Q: What do you call a fake noodle?
An impasta.
- Q: Why did the strawberry cross the road?
Because his mother was in a jam.
- Q: Why should you never write with a dull pencil?
Because it's pointless.
- Q: How do you get an alien baby to sleep?
You rocket.
- Q: What did the hurricane say to the island?
"I've got my eye on you."
- Q: What prize do you get for putting your phone on vibrate?
The no bell prize.
- Q: What is thin, white, and scary?
Homework.
- Q: What do you call a broken window?
A plain in the glass.
- Q: Why was the broom late?
It over swept.
- Q: What do you call a sad strawberry?
A blueberry.
- Q: How do billboards talk?
Sign language.
- Q: What did the music teacher say when her students asked if they could sing their favorite song?
"Of chorus"
- Q: Did you hear about the fire at the circus?
…It was in tents.
- Q: Why did the banana go to the doctor?
He wasn't peeling well.
- Q: What did the pancake say to the baseball player?
"Batter up."
- Q: What do you call a grandmother who tells jokes?
A gram cracker.