This City Is the New Travel Hotspot Everyone's Flocking To—Here’s What You Can’t Miss

With COVID restrictions lifted and most of the world open again, travelers have been making up for lost time by booking flights to some spectacular destinations around the globe. “Travel is a top priority, especially for younger generations,” says McKinsey. “Sixty-six percent of travelers we surveyed said they are more interested in travel now than before the COVID-19 pandemic. And millennials and Gen Zers are traveling more and spending a higher share of their income on travel than their older counterparts.” While traditional tourist hotspots like London, Paris, and Dubai continue to see millions of tourists, other cities are also getting a lot of attention. Case in point: Seoul, South Korea, which is trending second only to Tokyo, according to Tripadvisor. Here’s what to see.

RELATED: The Most Affordable Times to Travel Anywhere.

Seoul Is Beautiful 49 | Seoul, South Korea Shutterstock Both modern and ancient, Seoul is one of the most beautiful cities to visit. “Here’s a long-held belief I’ve kept private for decades, as it’s the kind of opinion that can start a bar fight: Seoul might be the most stunning city in the world,” Korean-born author R.O. Kwon tells Travel + Leisure. “Even if you don’t quite agree with my no-longer-secret fighting words about Seoul, it’s indisputable that many people — Koreans, travelers from abroad, and diasporic Koreans like me — consider Seoul to be an especially thrilling city to visit these days, a hub of food, art, film, television, literature, beauty, and fashion.”

The Food Is Incredible Shutterstock Korean food is delicious far beyond the common barbecue options. “What I love about Korean food is that it hasn’t had a massive boom worldwide, so you’ll get a chance to try dishes you’re unlikely to find anywhere else,” according to Audley Travel . “There’s everything from traditional Korean barbecue to niche (and often for the brave) seafood. Again (and I’ll bang this drum for the whole country) you’ll have the best experience if you’re accompanied by a local food enthusiast who can help you navigate the innovative food scene. For example, bindaetteok, savory mung bean pancakes, sound simple. But, it’s a competitive industry, so you’ll find a line of chefs competing to make the best, most creative dish. Your guide will know which chefs are the real deal.”

Gyeongbokgung Palace Shutterstock Gyeongbokgung Palace is a must-see. “This magnificent palace is one of the most iconic and popular tourist attractions in Seoul,” says Travel Advisor Crystal Hoover for Fora Travel . “It was built in 1395 and was the main royal palace of the Joseon dynasty. It is a great way to immerse yourself in the history of the Korean people.”

Visit Gyeongju Shutterstock Don’t be afraid to go exploring outside of the city. “The lakeside city of Gyeongju is a two-hour train ride from Seoul,” according to Audrey Travel. “This was the capital of the Silla dynasty, which ruled the Korean Peninsula from 57 BC – 935 AD. During this period, the city was one of the largest metropolises in the world. You’ll need two or three nights here to explore the archaeological remnants of the kingdom, as well as its legacy of temples, shrines and pagodas.” RELATED: The Best Cruises for Solo Travelers.

Korean Spa Shutterstock What could be better than visiting a Korean spa IN Korea? “Seoul is home to many traditional Korean spas, known as jjimjilbang,” Hoover says. “These spas offer a variety of treatments and facilities, including hot tubs, saunas and massage rooms. You can’t go wrong with a traditional body scrub.”

Insadong and Myeong-dong Shutterstock Insadong and Myeong-dong are great places for shopping and souvenirs. Fans of Korean beauty and skincare brands will especially love the latter.

Namsan Tower Shutterstock This tower is popular with tourists and locals alike. “Also known as Seoul Tower, this iconic landmark offers breathtaking views of the vast city from its observation deck,” Hoover says. “You can also enjoy a romantic dinner at the tower's revolving restaurant or add a lover's lock to the surrounding fences at the sight.”



